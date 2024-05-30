Republican Dave Reichert brings gun to newspaper interview, jokes about shooting reporters

Former Rep. Dave Reichert, now a candidate for Washington governor, was caught on mic joking about threatening to shoot journalists.

Reichert made the remarks at a campaign event in Burlington, WA on January 24. He was responding to a voter who asked about the supposed erosion of civil liberties as a result of COVID lockdowns. Reichert’s response touched on a variety of topics.

“I’m also a big fan of the Second Amendment, because that was in part of your question too,” Reichert said. “In fact, I was packing the day I had an interview with the Seattle Times. I let them know I had a gun on my hip just because I don’t like the Seattle Times.”

Reichert then laughed and asked if any Seattle Times employees were in the room.

Reichert represented Washington’s 8th district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2005 to 2015. He previously served as sheriff of King County. Reichert launched his bid for Washington’s open governor seat last year. He has made cracking down on crime a centerpiece of his campaign.

Threats against journalists have become more common in recent years. Former President Donald Trump has publicly fantasized about imprisoning and executing reporters. In 2017, Trump praised future Motana Gov. Greg Gianforte for physically assaulting a reporter. That same year, Walmart was criticized for selling a t-shirt that read ““Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required.”

Reichert provided the following statement about his remarks: “It was a moment of levity during a campaign event. I respect the Seattle Times, just as they’ve shown me respect by attesting to my independence and my character.”

The Seattle Times has published editorials critical of Reichert. In September 2023, the outlet’s editorial board took Reichert to task for not taking a firmer stance on Trump’s criminal indictments. The piece notes that while Reichert did not support Trump’s presidential campaigns, he did support Trump’s agenda in congress 88.7% of the time.

The Washington State Republican Party endorsed Reichert’s primary opponent Semi Bird at their April convention. A primary is scheduled for Aug. 6.