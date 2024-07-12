search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Republican Eric Hovde poured millions into dubious overseas ventures

Hovde invested in an Italian bank that was charged with defrauding the United States

By Jesse Valentine - July 12, 2024
Share
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, introduces Eric Hovde who is running for U.S. Senate at a campaign event Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Racine, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde invested millions in three separate foreign banks that were implicated in money laundering, ponzi schemes, and sanctions evasion.

Hovde, a Republican, launched his campaign challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin earlier this year. He is expected to easily win the Republican primary on Aug. 13.

In 1994, Hovde co-founded Hovde Capital, an asset management firm that oversees hedge funds. According to a bio on the now-defunct Hovde Capital website, Hovde was “responsible for investment strategy” at the firm.

Between 2003 and 2013, Hovde Capital invested tens of millions in more than a dozen foreign companies. According to data from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Hovde Capital reported in 2006 that it had a $9.6 million stake in the Dutch bank ABN Amro.

In 2010, ABN Amro was forced to pay a $500 million fine to the U.S. government for violating the Bank Secrecy Act, a law intended to prevent banks from being used for money laundering. Between 1995 and 2007, ABN Amro altered documents to hide transactions of U.S. currency in sanctioned countries, including Iran, Cuba, Libya, and Sudan.

“ABN Amro facilitated the movement of illegal money through the U.S. financial system by stripping information from transactions and turning a blind eye to its compliance obligations,” said Assistant Attorney General Breuer.  “It is essential that financial institutions both large and small properly monitor the origins of funds flowing into our financial system.  When financial institutions fail to do so, and, even worse, manipulate information in order to profit from prohibited transactions, they will be held accountable.”

Hovde first ran for U.S. Senate in 2012 but failed to advance past the Republican primary. His financial disclosures from that campaign showed earnings from two hedge funds managed by Hovde Capital. Each of those funds had investments in the Italian bank Unicredit SpA.

In 2012, it was reported that Unicredit SpA was being investigated by the Department of Justice, the United States Treasury, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for allegedly helping Iranian entities and investors dodge U.S. sanctions. That investigation concluded in 2019 when two subsidiaries of Unicredit SpA were forced to pay a $1.3 billion fine. 

One of those subsidiaries, the Germany-based Unicredit AG, pled guilty to defrauding the United States. Between 2002 and 2012, Unicredit AG helped a shipping company owned by the Iranian government evade U.S. sanctions. The company allegedly provided military supplies to terrorist group Hezbollah. 

It is not known if Hovde Capital still had investments with ABN Amro or Unicredit SpA when the fines were imposed.

In 2003, Hovde Capital reported a $5.1 million investment in Bank of Bermuda, now known as HSBC Bermuda. 

In 2001, Bank of Bermuda paid $67.5 million to settle lawsuits related to a ponzi scheme. The bank allegedly helped facilitate fraudulent transactions by C4T Management. The company attracted investors with the promise of high interest car title loans. The investors’ funds, however, were used to pay earlier investors creating the illusion of a successful business. 

Bank of Bermuda was implicated in another scandal in 2006. The bank allegedly facilitated transactions that helped the owners of the reinsurance company Scottish Re avoid paying U.S. taxes. 

Between 2005 and 2006, Hovde capital reported $18 million in investments in Scottish Re. 

Hovde Capital still exists but appears to operate on a significantly smaller scale. Hovde has been involved in other ventures. He co-owns a property management company and is the current CEO of Sunwest Bank.

Asked for comment, Hovde spokesperson Ben Voelkel attacked this publication and provided the following statement: “Eric Hovde never had any controlling interest in any of these companies.”

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

 Michigan Republican Mike Rogers has repeatedly dodged questions about his work at AT&T

 Michigan Republican Mike Rogers has repeatedly dodged questions about his work at AT&T

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
McConnell-backed group spends $70 million on attack ads filled with lies, distortions

McConnell-backed group spends $70 million on attack ads filled with lies, distortions

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Report: Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno opposes bill protecting birth control access

Report: Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno opposes bill protecting birth control access

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
 Michigan Republican Mike Rogers has repeatedly dodged questions about his work at AT&T

 Michigan Republican Mike Rogers has repeatedly dodged questions about his work at AT&T

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
McConnell-backed group spends $70 million on attack ads filled with lies, distortions

McConnell-backed group spends $70 million on attack ads filled with lies, distortions

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Report: Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno opposes bill protecting birth control access

Report: Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno opposes bill protecting birth control access

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Michigan Republican Mike Rogers worked for organization that threatened privacy rights

Michigan Republican Mike Rogers worked for organization that threatened privacy rights

By Jesse Valentine - June 18, 2024
Nevada Republican Sam Brown has ties to extremist who compared abortion to slavery

Nevada Republican Sam Brown has ties to extremist who compared abortion to slavery

By Jesse Valentine - June 18, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Virginia Republican Jen Kiggans backs effort to stop voting rights expansion

Virginia Republican Jen Kiggans backs effort to stop voting rights expansion

By Jesse Valentine - July 12, 2024
 Republican Monique DeSpain boasts about out-of-state support

 Republican Monique DeSpain boasts about out-of-state support

By Jesse Valentine - July 11, 2024
U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan donated thousands to controversial, far-right figures

U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan donated thousands to controversial, far-right figures

By Jesse Valentine - July 11, 2024
Arkansas Secretary of State rejects proposed abortion amendment

Arkansas Secretary of State rejects proposed abortion amendment

By Tess Vrbin, Arkansas Advocate - July 10, 2024
 Michigan Republican Mike Rogers has repeatedly dodged questions about his work at AT&T

 Michigan Republican Mike Rogers has repeatedly dodged questions about his work at AT&T

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024