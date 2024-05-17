search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Republican Eric Hovde’s company owned nursing home plagued by mismanagement and neglect

The California Department of Social Services reports that residents at the facility missed meals and were put at risk of contracting COVID.

By Jesse Valentine - May 17, 2024
Share
Madison, Wis. businessman and Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Eric Hovde speaks, Tuesday April 2, 2024, at a former President Donald Trump rally in Green Bay, Wis. The Wisconsin Senate race between Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican Eric Hovde is setting up as one of the most competitive and expensive Senate races in the country. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

A nursing home owned by Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s company is being sued for elder abuse and wrongful death. Now, new details are emerging about a myriad of past problems with the facility, including failing to properly vet employees or report missing residents.

The lawsuit, which was first reported by The New York Times, concerns Claremont Hacienda, a California-based assisted living facility partially owned by Sunwest Bank. Hovde has served as chairman and CEO of Sunwest Bank since 2016. The suit alleges that in 2022, a 94-year-old woman living at the facility suffered a series of falls, did not receive proper care, and ultimately died as a result of neglect.

A trial is set for March 2025. Sunwest Bank is named as a co-defendant in the suit.

A review of records from the California Department of Social Services reveals that Claremont Hacienda has received several citations for a variety of infractions.

On Oct. 14, 2023, a routine inspection found that mandatory criminal background checks had not been performed on two employees. The employees were ordered to vacate the premises until the screenings were complete. Two weeks later, the facility received another citation when a follow-up inspection found one employee still lacked proper clearance.

A follow-up inspection on Dec. 13 found that 16 employees had not been fingerprinted, which is the first step of the required criminal background check.

The Claremont Hacienda presents as a memory-care clinic, specializing in care for older adults with Alzhimers, dementia, and other memory-impairment conditions. The Oct. 14 inspection found that several employees hadn’t completed the mandatory 40-hour training required for working with individuals with these ailments.

Subsequent inspections on Oct. 27, Nov. 13, Nov. 28, and Dec. 13 found that several employees had still not received the proper training.

The facility received another citation in March 2024 for having an insufficient number of staffers. Four employees told the California Department of Social Services that on several occasions residents were not fed meals as a result of the understaffing. This revelation could shed light on earlier incidents at the facility.

As a part of the March 2024 interviews, it was revealed that in August 2022, a dementia resident fled the facility. The same resident escaped again the following month. In both instances, staffers located the resident and returned them to the facility.

Neither incident was reported to the state or adequately documented. 

In August 2022, the facility received a citation for failing to take proper precautions to prevent COVID. In one incident, a staffer returned to work five days after testing positive for COVID without taking a follow-up test.

Claremont Hacienda was also hit with multiple OSHA citations in 2022 and forced to pay hundreds of dollars in fines. Infractions include failing to implement a violence prevention protocol and not maintaining an injury incident log.

Spokespeople for Hovde’s campaign told The New York Times the wrongful death lawsuit was meritless and that it was farcical to hold Hovde responsible for any alleged mismanagement of the facility. But Hovde has also cited Sunwest Bank’s work with nursing homes on the campaign.

“Look at the nursing homes,” Hovde said in an April 4 interview with WISN. “I do lending into the nursing home community.”

According to quarterly financial reports, the Claremont Hacienda has generated $7.3 million in revenue for Sunwest Bank since 2022. A spokesperson for Sunwest Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

Hovde previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2012 but failed to advance past the Republican primary. If he secures the nomination this time, he will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in the general election. 

Democratic groups are already taking aim at Hovde’s ties to the Claremont Hacienda. An ad from the WinSenate PAC opens with the line “sick of people preying on the elderly?” before going on to cite the wrongful death suit.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Senate GOP halts effort to add mental health records to gun background checks

Senate GOP halts effort to add mental health records to gun background checks

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - May 17, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Senate GOP halts effort to add mental health records to gun background checks

Senate GOP halts effort to add mental health records to gun background checks

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - May 17, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Ohio’s congressional Dems demand vote on contraception protection

Ohio’s congressional Dems demand vote on contraception protection

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal - May 15, 2024
Ted Cruz’s wildfire relief reversal sparks accusations of hypocrisy

Ted Cruz’s wildfire relief reversal sparks accusations of hypocrisy

By Jesse Valentine - May 10, 2024
SC governor to sign bill banning hormone therapy for transgender youth into law

SC governor to sign bill banning hormone therapy for transgender youth into law

By Skylar Laird, South Carolina Daily Gazette - May 09, 2024
AJ News
Latest
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Senate GOP halts effort to add mental health records to gun background checks

Senate GOP halts effort to add mental health records to gun background checks

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - May 17, 2024
On the one-year anniversary of NC’s 12-week abortion ban, women ready for November

On the one-year anniversary of NC’s 12-week abortion ban, women ready for November

By Clayton Henkel, NC Newsline - May 17, 2024
Ohio’s congressional Dems demand vote on contraception protection

Ohio’s congressional Dems demand vote on contraception protection

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal - May 15, 2024