search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Republican Josh Williams: I support tax breaks for the rich

Williams has endorsed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act which is expected to force 13.7 million Americans to lose their health insurance.

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2025
Share
Josh Williams greets voters
Ohio State Rep. Josh Williams speak to guests before the Ohio Republican Party dinner, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Lima, Ohio. (AP Photo/Lauren Leigh Bacho)

Republican House candidate Josh Williams said the quiet part out loud when he admitted that a new state budget will provide tax relief for the “richest Americans.”

Williams currently serves in the Ohio House of Representatives. He is running for Congress in the state’s 9th District next year.

“We just provided tax relief to some of the richest Americans in Ohio in the last budget,” he told the Statehouse News Bureau on Sept. 12. “I supported that.”

Williams’ remark comes as House Republicans are struggling to convince voters that they care about the needs of working families after passing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), which makes deep cuts to Medicaid to fund tax breaks for the wealthy.

Ohio’s budget, passed by the Republican-controlled legislature in June, created a flat tax that lowers rates for the wealthy while raising them for many workers. Like the OBBB, it slashes funding for environmental and health care programs to make up for lost revenue.

“The Republican supermajority made a choice with this budget, and now billionaires are walking away with your taxpayer dollars in their pockets,” said Democratic state Rep. Karen Brownlee.

Williams has voiced support for OBBB and criticized his Democratic opponent, incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur, for not supporting it.

“Democrats like Marcy Kaptur would rather raise taxes on the working class and keep illegals on Medicaid than just give President Trump a win on the One Big Beautiful Bill,” he wrote on X shortly after the bill was passed.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office disagrees with Williams’ analysis. It reported on Aug. 11 that the poorest 10% of Americans will lose about $1,200 a year under the law, while the wealthiest 10% will gain roughly $13,600 a year.

An estimated 13.7 million Americans will lose health insurance under the law—none of them undocumented.

“Josh Williams admits that his priority is giving tax cuts to the richest Americans,” said DCCC spokesperson Katie Smith. “Williams puts billionaires and special interests before middle-class Ohio families, which is why Ohioans can’t trust him to work for them.”

Both Democrats and Republicans see OH-09 as competitive in 2026.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

By Bonnie Fuller - September 25, 2025
Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

By Jesse Valentine - September 24, 2025
Can Democrats defeat Andy Ogles?

Can Democrats defeat Andy Ogles?

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

By Bonnie Fuller - September 25, 2025
Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

By Jesse Valentine - September 24, 2025
Can Democrats defeat Andy Ogles?

Can Democrats defeat Andy Ogles?

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
NRSC uses edited clip to falsely tie Cooper to Charlotte stabbing

NRSC uses edited clip to falsely tie Cooper to Charlotte stabbing

By Jesse Valentine - September 12, 2025
Public school defender Ghazala Hashmi takes on right-wing radio’s Reid for lieutenant governor

Public school defender Ghazala Hashmi takes on right-wing radio’s Reid for lieutenant governor

By Bonnie Fuller - September 12, 2025
Collins slams ‘outside money’ before heading to Hollywood for fundraiser

Collins slams ‘outside money’ before heading to Hollywood for fundraiser

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2025
AJ News
Latest
Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

By Bonnie Fuller - September 25, 2025
Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

By Jesse Valentine - September 24, 2025
NEWSLETTER: wake up

NEWSLETTER: wake up

By Jesse Valentine - September 19, 2025
House Democrats demand answers on Jimmy Kimmel firing

House Democrats demand answers on Jimmy Kimmel firing

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
Can Democrats defeat Andy Ogles?

Can Democrats defeat Andy Ogles?

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
J.D. Vance jokes about White House committing war crimes

J.D. Vance jokes about White House committing war crimes

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
NRSC uses edited clip to falsely tie Cooper to Charlotte stabbing

NRSC uses edited clip to falsely tie Cooper to Charlotte stabbing

By Jesse Valentine - September 12, 2025
Public school defender Ghazala Hashmi takes on right-wing radio’s Reid for lieutenant governor

Public school defender Ghazala Hashmi takes on right-wing radio’s Reid for lieutenant governor

By Bonnie Fuller - September 12, 2025
Texas’ newest abortion law allows $100,000 rewards for snitching on pregnant women

Texas’ newest abortion law allows $100,000 rewards for snitching on pregnant women

By Bonnie Fuller - September 10, 2025
Collins slams ‘outside money’ before heading to Hollywood for fundraiser

Collins slams ‘outside money’ before heading to Hollywood for fundraiser

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2025
Iowa Rep. Miller-Meeks balks at concerns of mobile home residents

Iowa Rep. Miller-Meeks balks at concerns of mobile home residents

By Jesse Valentine - September 09, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Trump blew up a boat

NEWSLETTER: Trump blew up a boat

By Jesse Valentine - September 06, 2025
FACT CHECK: Yes, Wes Moore did receive a Bronze Star for heroism

FACT CHECK: Yes, Wes Moore did receive a Bronze Star for heroism

By Jesse Valentine - September 02, 2025
In her own words: Why this Texas physician now helps women in Virginia

In her own words: Why this Texas physician now helps women in Virginia

By Bonnie Fuller - September 02, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Gavin Newsom’s noncompliance

NEWSLETTER: Gavin Newsom’s noncompliance

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

By Jesse Valentine - August 20, 2025
Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2025
‘Robin Hood in reverse’: GOP law takes from poor, gives to the rich, CBO finds

‘Robin Hood in reverse’: GOP law takes from poor, gives to the rich, CBO finds

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2025
‘Texas law forced me to choose: Watch my baby die or flee my home for abortions’

‘Texas law forced me to choose: Watch my baby die or flee my home for abortions’

By Bonnie Fuller - August 13, 2025
Ghazala Hashmi speaks out: ‘I’m so thankful my doctor could save my life’

Ghazala Hashmi speaks out: ‘I’m so thankful my doctor could save my life’

By Bonnie Fuller - August 11, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli paid daughter $77K despite backing nepotism ban

Jack Ciattarelli paid daughter $77K despite backing nepotism ban

By Jesse Valentine - August 11, 2025
Collins votes against restoring Maine’s NIH research grants

Collins votes against restoring Maine’s NIH research grants

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Trump cheats at golf… and politics

NEWSLETTER: Trump cheats at golf… and politics

By Jesse Valentine - August 04, 2025
Senate Democrats push to ban corporate PAC money

Senate Democrats push to ban corporate PAC money

By Jesse Valentine - August 01, 2025
Whatley runs for Senate as Robinson scandals resurface

Whatley runs for Senate as Robinson scandals resurface

By Jesse Valentine - July 31, 2025
GOP considers map manipulation to keep majority

GOP considers map manipulation to keep majority

By Jesse Valentine - July 30, 2025
Anti-abortion extremists eye Pennsylvania governor’s mansion

Anti-abortion extremists eye Pennsylvania governor’s mansion

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2025
NEWSLETTER: justice for Colbert

NEWSLETTER: justice for Colbert

By Jesse Valentine - July 28, 2025
Roy Cooper will likely face election denier Michael Whately in 2026 Senate race

Roy Cooper will likely face election denier Michael Whately in 2026 Senate race

By Jesse Valentine - July 24, 2025
Texas Medical Student: ‘Why I’ll be terrified to practice in Texas as an OB-GYN’

Texas Medical Student: ‘Why I’ll be terrified to practice in Texas as an OB-GYN’

By Bonnie Fuller - July 23, 2025
Earle-Sears backed offshore drilling plan that risked 46,000 Virginia jobs

Earle-Sears backed offshore drilling plan that risked 46,000 Virginia jobs

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Trump’s war on Sesame Street

NEWSLETTER: Trump’s war on Sesame Street

By Jesse Valentine - July 18, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .