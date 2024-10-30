Republican Larry Hogan takes in thousands from big pharma in final months of campaign

Republican Larry Hogan has received $21,000 in donations from pharmaceutical companies and executives in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

Hogan served as governor of Maryland from 2015 to 2023. He launched his bid for the state’s open Senate seat in February.

According to campaign finance reports, Hogan’s campaign accepted $12,000 in donations from ten different pharmaceutical executives between July and September. Eight of these individuals listed PhRMA, a trade group representing companies in the pharmaceutical industry, as their employer.

In the same period, Hogan’s campaign took in $9,000 from three PACs owned and operated by pharmaceutical companies. The largest donation was $5,000 from the PAC representing AstraZeneca.

Hogan’s campaign website lists lowering prescription drug costs as a top priority. The site claims Hogan will do this by cracking down on pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, who negotiate drug costs on behalf of health insurers.

In 2017, however, Hogan refused to sign a state law that prohibited pharmaceutical companies from raising prices on generic drugs for the purpose of increasing profits. The bill passed the Maryland House and Senate, enabling it to become law without Hogan’s signature.

In 2020, Hogan vetoed a bill that allowed Maryland’s prescription drug affordability board to collect a fee from drug makers. The Maryland Senate overrode Hogan’s veto.

Hogan’s Democratic opponent is country executive Angela Alsobrooks. According to the website OpenSecrets, Alsobrooks accepted a $500 donation from one PhRMA executive.

Most polls show Alsobrooks with a modest lead in the race. The Senate Leadership Fund, a PAC tied to Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, spent $2 million last quarter on boosting Hogan.