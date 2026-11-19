Colorado Rep. Gabe Evans, who lost his bid for reelection this month, announced that he will run for Congress in a neighboring district in 2028.

The move is sparking accusations of carpetbagging. Evans lost his reelection in the 8th District to Democrat Manny Rutinel by more than 43,000 votes. He is now jumping to the 4th District, where Republicans also lost this year, but by a significantly smaller margin.

Evans told the Colorado Sun that he is “ready to keep fighting in the 4th District where I grew up and where my family has lived since 1976.”

Federal law does not require candidates to live in the district they wish to represent. How voters feel about it is a different question.

Evans has not said if he plans to move to the 4th District, but he has some time to think about it: Election Day 2028 is more than 100 weeks away.

Evans’ loss has been attributed to broken promises on health care costs. He pledged to bring down costs as a candidate in 2024, but then voted against reinstating Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) subsidies that kept insurance premiums low for 22 million Americans.

He also supported the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that will make sweeping cuts to Medicaid over the next decade. More than 200,000 Coloradans are projected to lose health insurance as a result.

Rutinel’s platform included a detailed plan to bring down prescription drug costs and crack down on surprise billing at hospitals.