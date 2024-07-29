search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

Calvert has cast several votes seeking to curtail abortion access throughout his 30 years in Congress.

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2024
Share
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 14: Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

California Rep. Ken Calvert supported a budget that would’ve made it harder for members of the military to get abortion care. Calvert is one of several swing-district Republicans facing a tough reelection fight in November.

Under current law, the Department of Defense covers travel costs for service members and their dependents who are forced to travel across state lines to find abortion services. This policy was adopted in October 2022 following the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Calvert is the current chair of the Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, a body responsible for overseeing and allocating funding for the Department of Defense. In June 2024, Calvert backed a proposed defense spending bill for 2025 that would prohibit the military from covering travel expenses or providing paid leave for abortion-related care.

In a statement, Calvert praised the budget and said it was good for national security. 

“I am proud of this year’s defense appropriations bill, which adheres to the fiscal constraints of the Fiscal Responsibility Act while providing a strong military to defend America, our allies, and partners,” Calvert said. “As Chairman of the Defense Subcommittee, the FY25 bill continues my focus on deterring China’s aggression with strategic investments in the Pacific, promoting innovation and modernization, optimizing the Pentagon’s civilian workforce, increasing the Department’s role in countering the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., and supporting our close ally, Israel.”

Calvert’s statement makes no reference to the abortion provisions in the budget. The budget passed the House with near-unanimous Republican support. It is now awaiting action in the Senate.

Calvert, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1993, has cast other votes targeting the abortion rights of military personnel.

In June 2022, Calvert opposed a 2023 defense spending bill because it included language that guaranteed service members paid leave for certain medical treatments, including abortions. The bill also included funding for sexual assault prevention in the military.  

A year later, Calvert supported a version of the 2024 defense spending bill that would have banned the Department of Defense from using funds to provide abortion care or counseling. He also backed an amendment to the bill that would have repealed the policy of reimbursing travel expenses for abortion care.

This version of the bill passed the House with only Republican votes. It was dead on arrival in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

In 1995, 1998, and 2006, Calvert voted against repealing a ban on service members receiving privately-funded abortions in military hospitals abroad. In 2021, he opposed an effort to make contraceptives more affordable for service members.

Calvert celebrated the June 2022 Supreme Court decision that  overturned Roe v. Wade, claiming it was good for democracy.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling shifts the power to set abortion policies to Congress and to the States,” Calvert said in a press release. “This will allow for the American people to have a greater say in this most difficult and personal issue.”

Today, as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision, there are 14 states with near-total abortion bans.

A Calvert spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story. Calvert’s Democratic opponent in November is counterterrorism attorney Will Rollins. 

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Bernie Moreno says migrants “destroyed” Ohio cities but won’t clarify which cities or how

Bernie Moreno says migrants “destroyed” Ohio cities but won’t clarify which cities or how

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - July 29, 2024
Family values, LGBTQ+ rights would backslide with Project 2025

Family values, LGBTQ+ rights would backslide with Project 2025

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 26, 2024
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Bernie Moreno says migrants “destroyed” Ohio cities but won’t clarify which cities or how

Bernie Moreno says migrants “destroyed” Ohio cities but won’t clarify which cities or how

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - July 29, 2024
Family values, LGBTQ+ rights would backslide with Project 2025

Family values, LGBTQ+ rights would backslide with Project 2025

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 26, 2024
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
Lucas Kunce’s record-breaking fundraising haul should scare Josh Hawley

Lucas Kunce’s record-breaking fundraising haul should scare Josh Hawley

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
DHHS finds “serious deficiencies” in performance of nonprofit led by wife of Lt. Gov. Robinson

DHHS finds “serious deficiencies” in performance of nonprofit led by wife of Lt. Gov. Robinson

By Ahmed Jallow, NC Newsline - July 25, 2024
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Bernie Moreno says migrants “destroyed” Ohio cities but won’t clarify which cities or how

Bernie Moreno says migrants “destroyed” Ohio cities but won’t clarify which cities or how

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - July 29, 2024
Iowa’s six-week abortion ban is now in effect

Iowa’s six-week abortion ban is now in effect

By Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch - July 29, 2024
Family values, LGBTQ+ rights would backslide with Project 2025

Family values, LGBTQ+ rights would backslide with Project 2025

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 26, 2024
Lucas Kunce’s record-breaking fundraising haul should scare Josh Hawley

Lucas Kunce’s record-breaking fundraising haul should scare Josh Hawley

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
DHHS finds “serious deficiencies” in performance of nonprofit led by wife of Lt. Gov. Robinson

DHHS finds “serious deficiencies” in performance of nonprofit led by wife of Lt. Gov. Robinson

By Ahmed Jallow, NC Newsline - July 25, 2024