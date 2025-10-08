Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

Virginia Rep. Rob Wittman’s decision to hold a fundraiser hours before a government shutdown is bringing new scrutiny to his personal finances and legislative record.

Wittman met with donors at a D.C. steakhouse on Sept. 30, shortly before federal workers were furloughed. In a widely shared video from outside the event, Wittman appeared flustered when a reporter asked why he was fundraising instead of working to keep the government open.

“I’m just here for a short period of time,” Wittman stammered. “That’s the reason we’re here—to make sure we are working to prevent a shutdown.

A shutdown was not prevented. An estimated 900,000 federal employees are now not receiving paychecks, 19,000 of whom live in Wittman’s district.

A shutdown occurs when Congress fails to pass legislation to fund the government. Wittman voted with other House Republicans for a continuing resolution (CR) that would keep the government funded at current levels through December.

Democrats argue that a CR is a blank check for President Donald Trump, who has refused to adhere to Congress’ guidance on how federal funds are spent. They are refusing to back a CR unless Republicans acquiesce to a set of demands, including the extension of Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year.

If the Obamacare subsidies end, enrollees could see their health care premiums increase by 18% or more. Wittman expressed openness to extending the subsidies but did not consponsor a bipartisan bill that would do exactly that.

There are 34,750 Obamacare recipients in Wittman’s district, according to a KFF estimate.

Wittman’s apparent indifference to rising premiums and furloughed workers risks making him look out of touch with voters. This could be reinforced by the fact that his net worth has more than tripled since joining Congress, from $1.6 million in 2007 to an estimated $5.43 million today.

Wittman is seeking another term in 2026. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has identified him as one of the most vulnerable Republican incumbents.

“After nearly 20 years in Washington, career politician Rob Wittman clearly prefers cozying up with high-dollar donors than actually working for the Virginians he was elected to represent,” said DCCC spokesperson Eli Cousin. “Wittman has become the exact kind of out-of-touch D.C. politician that voters hate, and that’s why he will lose next November.”