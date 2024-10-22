Republican Rob Bresnahan endorsed controversial school choice policies

Rob Bresnahan, the Republican candidate for congress in Pennsylvania’s eighth district, backed school choice proposals that could cut public school funding.

Bresnahan is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright. It is expected to be a competitive race.

Proponents of school choice support public funds following a student to whichever school they attend, including charter or private schools. This is typically achieved through vouchers or tax credits that cover a portion of a private school tuition. In simple terms, tax dollars that would typically go to a public school can instead be given to a private school.

In July, Bresnahan told radio host Hugh Hewitt that he supports school choice.

“School choice is certainly a conversation that we have a lot with people on the ground,” he said. “I personally feel that the dollar should follow the child.”

Critics of school choice argue that it diverts funds away from public schools and toward private institutions without expanding educational access. If vouchers only cover a portion of a private school tuition, the system could still keep private schools out of reach for many low-income families.

The ​​National Education Association, the largest union representing public school teachers and personnel, opposes school choice. They argue it creates a system where already cash strapped public schools are set up to be deprived of even more resources.

Separate studies by the Brookings Institute and the Center for American Progress found that school choice systems rarely lead to better educational outcomes. The Brookings Institute found that voucher recipients in Louisiana and Indiana consistently scored lower on math and reading than their public school counterparts.

In July, Bresnahan participated in an education forum with Republican Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah. Owens is an outspoken advocate of school choice and has called for abolishing the Department of Education.

The Cook Political Report, which analyzes elections and campaigns, ranks the race in PA-08 as a “toss up.”