search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Bridger Aerospace is being sued by two former employees for breach of contract.

- July 22, 2024
Share
Tim Sheehy, founder of Bridger Aerospace and Ascent Vision, pauses during a tour of the company’s facility on Friday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Belgrade, M.T.
Tim Sheehy, founder of Bridger Aerospace and Ascent Vision, pauses during a tour of the company’s facility on Friday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Belgrade, MT. (Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy of Montana routinely touts his business experience as an asset on the campaign trail. Financial reports suggest the company he led is in dire straits.

Sheehy was the founder and CEO of Bridger Aerospace, a producer of aerial firefighting technology. He resigned from the company on Jul. 1. In a statement, Sheehy suggested he was stepping down to focus on his campaign.

“This exceptional team deserves a fully focused CEO during its busy fire season,” Sheehy said. “Now that I have won the primary election, it is appropriate for me to allow our leadership team to focus on their duties. I look forward to watching their continued success.”

In recent months, however, Bridger Aerospace has been rocked by financial losses and lawsuits.

The Montana Free Press reported in April that Bridger Aerospace had a net loss of $77.4 million in 2023. The company’s reported assets totaled about $45 million, which is $107 million less than the previous year. Some of these losses have been attributed to increased operational costs that the company says will lead to high revenue in the future.

On July 9, the Bridger Aerospace stock value hit a 52-week low.

In May, the Daily Montanan reported that two former Bridger Aerospace employees were suing the company for breach of contract. The plaintiffs claim they were coerced into selling off their vested stock in the company shortly before Bridger Aerospace went public in 2023. The suit explicitly names Sheehy and his brother as perpetrators of this deceit. The suit does not state how many shares the plaintiffs owned and requests the court’s help determining financial damages.

Sheehy has denied these allegations.

More lawsuits may come. On July 1, Bridger Aerospace disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had overstated its financial health. This report resulted in an immediate drop in stock value. Two separate New York City-based law firms are investigating the matter and have asked shareholders to come forward with information.

Sheehy has made his private sector experience a key part of his campaign pitch. He spoke about his business during a candidate forum in March in Frenchtown, Montana.

“I’m a business owner,” Sheehy said.” If my business isn’t doing well, I don’t get paid. My employees do, but I don’t.

In a campaign ad, Sheehy claimed his business’ success would enable him to make decisions through an independent, nonpartisan lens.

“I created a successful business from scratch,” Sheehy says in the ad. “ I created hundreds of jobs. I don’t need the money from lobbyists. I can do the right thing in office because it’s the right thing for America.”

In 2023, Bridger Aerospace paid Sheehy $2.46 million.

Sheehy is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester. A Sheehy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this article.

Tags:

Recommended

Republican Sam Brown can’t stop flip-flopping on abortion rights

Republican Sam Brown can’t stop flip-flopping on abortion rights

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
FactCheck: Republican Sheehy revives discredited abortion claim in Senate race

FactCheck: Republican Sheehy revives discredited abortion claim in Senate race

By Matt Volz - July 15, 2024
 Michigan Republican Mike Rogers has repeatedly dodged questions about his work at AT&T

 Michigan Republican Mike Rogers has repeatedly dodged questions about his work at AT&T

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Republican Sam Brown can’t stop flip-flopping on abortion rights

Republican Sam Brown can’t stop flip-flopping on abortion rights

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
FactCheck: Republican Sheehy revives discredited abortion claim in Senate race

FactCheck: Republican Sheehy revives discredited abortion claim in Senate race

By Matt Volz - July 15, 2024
 Michigan Republican Mike Rogers has repeatedly dodged questions about his work at AT&T

 Michigan Republican Mike Rogers has repeatedly dodged questions about his work at AT&T

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Eric Hovde pushes for entitlement reform that would devastate veterans

GOP’s Eric Hovde pushes for entitlement reform that would devastate veterans

By Jesse Valentine - June 27, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
‘We love Hitler. We love Trump.’: White supremacists march through Howell

‘We love Hitler. We love Trump.’: White supremacists march through Howell

By Jon King, Michigan Advance - July 22, 2024
Attempts to further restrict abortion fail to cross the finish line in Oklahoma

Attempts to further restrict abortion fail to cross the finish line in Oklahoma

By Emma Murphy, Oklahoma Voice - July 22, 2024
Republican Sam Brown can’t stop flip-flopping on abortion rights

Republican Sam Brown can’t stop flip-flopping on abortion rights

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Florida Planned Parenthood PAC endorses five in Senate races and 51 in the House

Florida Planned Parenthood PAC endorses five in Senate races and 51 in the House

By Jackie Llanos, Florida Phoenix - July 19, 2024
At Trump’s GOP Convention, there was little to be heard on health care

At Trump’s GOP Convention, there was little to be heard on health care

By Phil Galewitz, KFF Health News - July 19, 2024
Maine Democrats continue to sound alarm about another Trump presidency

Maine Democrats continue to sound alarm about another Trump presidency

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - July 18, 2024