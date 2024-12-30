 Republicans choose Thune as majority leader, despite his record on veterans' health care

The Republican pledge to expand veterans’ protections in 2025 is in doubt after they elected South Dakota Sen. Thune to be senate majority leader. Thune has previously opposed aid for veterans dealing with the consequences of toxic burn pit exposure.

Burn pits were used on American military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of various materials, including plastics, hazardous chemicals, and human waste. Servicemembers who inhaled the fumes from these pits have experienced higher rates of cancer and other health complications.

President Joe Biden made helping these servicemembers a priority of his presidency. It was personal for him: his son Beau, who served in the Delaware Army National Guard, died of brain cancer in 2015. Beau was exposed to burn pits while deployed to Iraq in 2008 and 2009.

Democratic lawmakers introduced the Honoring Our PACT Act in 2021. The bill would make it easier for burn pit victims to receive health care and disability benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). It would also increase benefits for veterans exposed to hazardous chemicals during the Vietnam War, such as Agent Orange.

Thune initially supported the Honoring Our PACT Act, which passed the House and Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support in June 2022. A procedural issue, however, required the bill to be voted on again a month later. Thune and 24 other Republicans flipped their votes and killed the legislation.

Comedian Jon Stewart, who lobbied Congress to pass the bill, lambasted Thune and other Republicans for the flip flop.

“Their constituents are dying,” he said. “This is a disgrace.”

Thune claimed his sudden opposition to the bill was due to concerns about the VA’s capacity to handle an increased caseload. He backed a GOP-authored amendment to the bill that would allow burn pit victims to seek care in the private sector.

Thune’s second biggest financial contributor is Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the United States.

The amendment did not pass.

Public outcry about the bill’s failure led some to speculate that it could hurt Republicans in the 2022 midterms. When the bill was brought to the floor again in August, Thune supported the legislation. It passed and Biden signed it into law.

On Nov. 13, Senate Republicans elected Thune to be their leader in the Senate. He will succeed Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell who has held the position since 2007.

A Thune spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story.