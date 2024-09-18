search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Republicans pour money into attacking Texas Democrats on LGBTQ+ issues ahead of Election Day

In his largest ad buy to date, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz attacks U.S. Rep. Colin Allred for his support of the Equality Act. It would have prohibited gender discrimination in public places.

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune - September 18, 2024
Share
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is seen in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is seen in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans will spend millions on television ads this fall targeting Texas Democrats for supporting pro-LGBTQ+ legislation — a bet that issue will resonate more than the border or economy.

The National Republican Congressional Committee unveiled its first Texas ad of the general election on Tuesday, accusing U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, of pushing “sex changes for kids.” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also unveiled Tuesday his campaign’s biggest ad buy yet for two ads accusing challenger U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, of supporting legislation that allows men to use women’s restrooms and not knowing “the difference between boys and girls.”

Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups criticized the attacks as peddling dangerous and false narratives about transgender youth. Gonzalez and Allred also said the ads were a mischaracterization of their stances.

“The rhetoric is truly alarming, and trans Texans have dealt with a lot. They don’t need their lives politicized,” said Johnathan Gooch, communications director at Equality Texas, an LGBTQ+ political rights group. “I think most Texans care about their grocery bill more than they care about anything else.”

Democrats question the strategy of focusing so heavily on the issue as opposed to others that have repeatedly come up in polling and focus groups as at the top of voters’ minds, such as the economy and the border.

“Voters won’t fall for baseless and desperate lies about Vicente Gonzalez’s record,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Lauryn Fanguen said in a statement. “While Mayra Flores voted against lowering health care and drug costs and would jeopardize Social Security and Medicare, Vicente Gonzalez is working every day to lower costs for Valley families.”

The scale of the ad buys indicates that Republicans view the message as a major pillar of their electoral strategy. The Cruz campaign said the two ads are part of a $6.7 million ad buy in coordination with the Republican Party of Texas — the biggest ad buy by the campaign so far. For comparison, Cruz announced a $4.4 million investment in Hispanic outreach in July, which featured broadcast advertising, digital outreach, billboards, text messaging and phone banking.

The NRCC’s ad against Gonzalez is the group’s first ad in the state this cycle. Republicans hope to flip the seat, which is among its highest priorities this fall. Former U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores is challenging Gonzalez for the South Texas seat. Their ad is part of an $800,000 ad reservation in the Harlingen market and will be broadcast in both English and Spanish.

Republicans have also poured large amounts of money into attacking Democrats in the state on the border and economy. Both emerged as the biggest issues in the state during the primaries and continue to resonate with voters. But the NRCC found in polling and focus groups that messages linking Gonzalez to access to gender transition surgeries for minors and without parental consent was the top performing to convert support for Flores, the group confirmed.

Polling by the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs showed that a majority of Texans responded unfavorably toward allowing transgender people to choose which bathroom to use, participate in women’s sports and receive gender affirming care under 18. But a large majority of Texans — over 70% — support general protections for LGBTQ+ people from discrimination, according to the Public Religion Research Institute.

The strategy is not limited to Texas. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley released an ad this week featuring Riley Gaines, a competitive swimmer who has advocated against trans women participating in women’s sports.

The NRCC ad features a man accusing Gonzalez of spending his time advocating for youth gender transition instead of on economic issues.

“How is that supposed to help our economy? He says, ‘Vicente con la gente.’ He’s not,” the ad says.

Gonzalez, a moderate Democrat who has voted with Republicans in the past, said in a statement to The Texas Tribune that he “never supported tax dollars paying for gender transition surgeries and never will.”

“If [Flores] wants to talk about things that actually hurt South Texans’ wallets, she should mention how she’s opposed lowering drug costs and healthcare prices — how she supports defunding Social Security and Medicare. Let’s let the record speak for itself,” Gonzalez said.

The ad cites Gonzalez’s support for the Equality Act, which bars gender discrimination in public places, including based on if a person is transgender. The bill passed the House in 2021 with all Democrats voting yes but has stalled in the Senate.

Child gender transition surgery is exceedingly rare, according to a July study by Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Gender affirming care for minors usually manifests in allowing children to dress how they want, changing pronouns and using hormone blockers to delay puberty. The Texas Legislature passed a ban on hormone blockers for minors during last year’s session.

Cruz’s ad also cited Allred’s support for the Equality Act and his vote against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023. That bill would cut off federal funds for athletic programs that allow men, “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth,” to compete in women’s or girls’ sports. The bill passed the House in 2023 with all Republicans supporting and all Democrats against. It also stalled in the Senate.

“Now our girls are being left in the dust, robbed of their right to compete freely. And Colin Allred voted in Congress to oppose Texas state law that protects women’s sports,” the ad said. “Colin Allred voted to allow boys in girls’ bathrooms, boys in girls’ locker rooms, boys in girls’ sports.”

Allred’s campaign blasted the ads as a “disgusting, false attack, and another example of how Ted Cruz only wants to divide Texans.”

Cruz will “say anything to distract from his dangerous abortion ban that is putting women’s lives at risk, trying to raise the retirement age for Social Security and Medicare and fleeing to Cancun during a deadly winter storm,” Josh Stewart, an Allred spokesperson, said in a statement.

Allred has been a vocal supporter for LGBTQ+ rights in Congress. He was a co-sponsor of a resolution to create a “Transgender Bill of Rights to protect and codify the rights of transgender and nonbinary people under the law and ensure their access to medical care, shelter, safety, and economic security.”

This story was originally published by The Texas Tribune

Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune
Tags:

Recommended

Beshear signs order banning conversion therapy on Kentucky minors

Beshear signs order banning conversion therapy on Kentucky minors

By Sarah Ladd, Kentucky Lantern - September 18, 2024
Idaho governor signs executive order opposing Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ athletes

Idaho governor signs executive order opposing Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ athletes

By Mia Maldonado, Idaho Capital Sun - August 28, 2024
Missouri agency quietly made it harder to change gender marker on driver’s licenses

Missouri agency quietly made it harder to change gender marker on driver’s licenses

By Annelise Hanshaw, Missouri Independent - August 19, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Beshear signs order banning conversion therapy on Kentucky minors

Beshear signs order banning conversion therapy on Kentucky minors

By Sarah Ladd, Kentucky Lantern - September 18, 2024
Idaho governor signs executive order opposing Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ athletes

Idaho governor signs executive order opposing Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ athletes

By Mia Maldonado, Idaho Capital Sun - August 28, 2024
Missouri agency quietly made it harder to change gender marker on driver’s licenses

Missouri agency quietly made it harder to change gender marker on driver’s licenses

By Annelise Hanshaw, Missouri Independent - August 19, 2024
Rogers signs pledge from anti-trans group to ‘defend women’s sports’ 

Rogers signs pledge from anti-trans group to ‘defend women’s sports’ 

By Jon King, Michigan Advance - August 06, 2024
Family values, LGBTQ+ rights would backslide with Project 2025

Family values, LGBTQ+ rights would backslide with Project 2025

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 26, 2024
Lawsuit seeks to overturn Michigan’s ban on conversion therapy for minors

Lawsuit seeks to overturn Michigan’s ban on conversion therapy for minors

By Jon King, Michigan Advance - July 15, 2024
AJ News
Latest
McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

By Jesse Valentine - September 13, 2024
Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

By Jesse Valentine - September 04, 2024
Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

By Jesse Valentine - August 23, 2024
Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - August 14, 2024
No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2024
GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

By Jesse Valentine - August 12, 2024
U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2024
Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

By Jesse Valentine - August 05, 2024
Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2024
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Beshear signs order banning conversion therapy on Kentucky minors

Beshear signs order banning conversion therapy on Kentucky minors

By Sarah Ladd, Kentucky Lantern - September 18, 2024
Travis County sues top Texas officials, accusing them of violating National Voter Registration Act

Travis County sues top Texas officials, accusing them of violating National Voter Registration Act

By Berenice Garcia, The Texas Tribune - September 17, 2024
Amid ongoing threats, Ohio GOP US Senate candidate calls for deporting Springfield legal immigrants

Amid ongoing threats, Ohio GOP US Senate candidate calls for deporting Springfield legal immigrants

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - September 17, 2024