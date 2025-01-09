Republicans spread misinformation and lies as California burns

Wildfires in southern California destroyed more than 2,000 homes and claimed at least five lives this week. The destruction is expected to grow as firefighters struggle to contain three separate blazes amid dry conditions and high winds.

President-elect Donald Trump and other Republicans have responded by blaming Democrats and falsely suggesting that DEI policies and military aid to Ukraine somehow contributed to the disaster.

“One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Jan. 9. “It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!”

In another post, Trump falsely claimed that FEMA is bankrupt because its funds were diverted to the “Green New Scam.” This is a reference to the Green New Deal, progressive environmental legislation that has not been passed or enacted.

Several conservative commentators have blamed Kristin Crowley, Chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), for the destruction, suggesting that she is unqualified for her role and was only hired because of her identity as a gay woman.

These claims echo Republican attacks on DEI, policies that are aimed at increasing diversity and equity in both public and private workplaces. Republicans have claimed, often without proof or merit, that DEI is responsible for everything from plane crashes to the Dec. 31, 2024 terrorist attack in New Orleans.

“Los Angeles deliberately set out to exclude white men from becoming firefighters, and now they don’t have enough firefighters to prevent their city from burning to the ground,” far-right commentator Matt Walsh wrote on X. “DEI is a cancer that destroys everything it touches.”

Walsh’s post was shared by multiple Republican members of congress, including Georgia Rep. Mike Collins. Former Missouri Rep. Billy Long, who Trump has tapped to manage the Internal Revenue Service, shared several social media posts making similar assertions.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone told the Los Angeles Times that a lack of personnel is exacerbating the crisis. He did not, however, attribute this to DEI and there is no credible evidence that white men were excluded from hiring.

Crowley has been a member of the LAFD for more than 20 years, serving in various roles throughout her career. In 2022, Mayor Karen Bass appointed Crowley to be chief. The Los Angeles City Council unanimously confirmed her appointment.

Others have blamed Bass, claiming that she approved a $23 million budget cut to the LAFD and diverted funds to the police department. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the conservative owner of the Los Angeles Times, repeated this claim on social media. It has since been reported by several news outlets.

The truth is more complicated. Bass did approve a $17.5 million budget cut to the LAFD in the city’s primary budget in June. There was additional money, however, set aside for the LAFD in a separate fund. According to Los Angeles Councilmember Bob Blumenfield this adds up to a $50 million increase for the fire department in its 2025 budget.

Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, propagated a conspiracy theory on Wednesday that the LAFD was ill-equipped to handle the flames because it donated supplies to war-torn Ukraine. This claim has now become popular in far-right social media circles.

“Oh look of course The LA fire department donated a bunch of their supplies to Ukraine,” the younger Trump wrote on X.

The LAFD did not donate supplies to Ukraine. The Los Angeles County Fire Department did send surplus body armor and medication to Ukraine in 2022, but there is no proof these donations have contributed to current difficulties.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X and is a close Trump ally, has also elevated the Ukraine and DEI claims.

Scientists attribute the recent rise in wildfires to climate change. The current blazes are the result of unusually dry conditions and extreme winds. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said that the winds are acting as an “atmospheric blow dryer.”

It is widely accepted that these intensifying conditions are the result of human activity.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom about Trump’s remarks.

“People are literally fleeing,” Newsom said. “People have lost their lives, kids lost their schools, families completely torn asunder, churches burned down and this guy wants to politicize it.”