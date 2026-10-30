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Roger Marshall took $38,500 from HSA industry

Critics say HSAs increase the risk of medical debt.

By Jesse Valentine - October 30, 2026
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roger marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., arrives before President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Heartland Credit Union Arena, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, in Park City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall has accepted large donations from the controversial health savings account (HSA) industry.

Between June 2025 and August 2026, he received more than $23,500 from executives and employees at HealthEquity, an HSA administrator. He took another $15,000 from the company’s political action committee.

An HSA is basically a savings account where individuals can set aside funds for qualifying medical expenses. These accounts are frequently paired with high-deductible insurance plans to help cover out-of-pocket costs. In other words, if an individual goes to urgent care but hasn’t yet hit their deductible, they can draw on their HSA to pay for it.

Critics say this model mostly benefits wealthy people who have more discretionary income to put into an HSA. It may also incentivize employers to offer high-deductible plans that force workers to cover more of their upfront medical costs.

In December 2025, Marshall backed a proposal to replace Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) subsidies with HSAs. Under the subsidy model, the government paid a portion of an enrollee’s monthly premium. Marshall’s plan would instead pay that money directly to an enrollee’s HSA.

For individuals receiving subsidies, this would likely mean higher premiums and more out-of-pocket costs.

HealthEquity CEO Scott Cutler, who gave Marshall $7,000, appeared to endorse a similar idea in a Washington Times editorial from February.

“HSA expansion puts individuals in charge, rewards personal responsibility, relies on markets rather than mandates, and scales without expanding federal programs,” Cutler wrote. “Unlike most healthcare reforms, it reduces reliance on subsidies by helping Americans save for their own needs.”

Obamacare subsidies were eliminated last year after Republicans failed to renew them in their budget bill.

Marshall is running for a second term this year, and medical debt has emerged as a significant issue in the race. Marshall, a physician, has come under fire for suing 700 of his own patients over unpaid bills, some of which were as small as $101.

Marshall’s Democratic opponent, Adam Hamilton, says he would vote to restore Obamacare subsidies if elected.

Jesse Valentine
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