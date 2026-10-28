Roger Marshall’s Facebook posts don’t match his travel records

Several Facebook posts showing Sen. Roger Marshall in Kansas conflict with travel records that indicate he may have been elsewhere.

Travel expenses incurred by federal lawmakers’ offices, campaigns, and political action committees (PACs) are documented in public records. The discrepancies were discovered by comparing the dates of Marshall’s Facebook posts with these records.

Marshall is currently running for reelection and has come under fire for his frequent out-of-state travel, much of which has been linked to his second home in Sarasota, FL.

On May 11, 2024, Marshall posted about visiting the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutchinson. He made another post two days later implying that he attended a nearby church service as well.

“I always enjoy the opportunity to stop in and worship with Kansans across the state,” Marshall wrote. “Thank you to Central Christian Church in Wichita for letting me join you for worship.”

Marshall’s office filed an expense report for the same period that shows Marshall flying from Washington, D.C., to Sarasota on May 10, 2024 and returning four days later. His PAC expensed a meal at the Banana Cafe in Key West, FL, during the trip.

The report from Marshall’s office labels the airfare expense as “senator transportation.” Other reports from Marshall’s office code travel by Marshall’s aides as “staff transportation.”

Marshall also has a habit of making posts about Kansas events days or weeks later and presenting them as recent.

In May 2023, Marshall made a post about attending an Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City roundtable with Arkansas Sen. John Boozman. The event actually occurred in April. The same day Marshall made the post, his PAC rented a room at the Ritz Carlton in Fernandina Beach, FL.

It’s not clear if the room was for Marshall or someone else.

In March 2024, Marshall posted a photo of himself meeting with high school students in Hays, KS. The event actually occurred in February. His PAC expensed a meal at a Sarasota steakhouse the following day.

The day after the steakhouse expense, Marshall made another post implying he was in Kansas. His office reported purchasing event supplies in Sarasota the day after that.

In March 2023, Marshall’s office spent close to $2,000 on travel expenses when he spent nearly a week in Utah. He made two Facebook posts during this period: one implying he was meeting with constituents in Bel Aire, KS and another of him visiting a factory in Wichita.

In September 2023, Marshall made multiple Facebook posts suggesting he was in Kansas while his office reported he was on trips to Vermont and Nashville, Tennessee.

Marshall dismissed criticisms of his frequent travel as “balonga” and ironically tried to push back by inviting voters to scrutinize his Facebook feed.

“Scroll back through this feed,” Marshall wrote in an Aug. 17 post. “It’s all right there. Kansas stops, DC meetings or TV hits, and a few fishing pics at home in rural Stafford County!”

Marshall is facing an unexpectedly stiff reelection challenge from Democratic pastor Adam Hamilton who routinely says that Marshall merely “pretends to live in Kansas.”