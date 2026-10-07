Ryan Elijah says mother’s debilitating fall was “God opening a door”
He says his congressional campaign was made possible by his mother being forced into assisted living.
Florida Republican Ryan Elijah said his elderly mother’s declining health was divine intervention that enabled him to run for office.
Elijah, a former local news broadcaster, is running to represent Florida’s 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“My mom’s not in great health,” he told Pro-Life Radio in June, before explaining that she is now in assisted living.
“This was where God had opened a door because about a year ago, she was by herself and I told my wife, there’s no way I can run for Congress and live in Washington when I have to be at her house three or four times a day,” Elijah continued. “That’s where she had fallen and her health deteriorated to where we no longer could keep her there.”
This statement likely won’t help Elijah beat accusations that he’s a political opportunist. He has already come under scrutiny for claiming to be a “20-year Florida resident” despite previously running for Congress in Indiana in 2010.
In the same Pro-Life Radio interview, Elijah admitted that he has been considering a political career since his twenties and that the possibility of running for office had shaped “every decision I made.”
This undermines remarks Elijah made to Politico in June, where he claimed “I hate to even think of myself as a politician.”
Elijah’s Democratic opponent is former NASA chief of staff Bale Dalton. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has identified Florida’s 7th District as a competitive but winnable seat.
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