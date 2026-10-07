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Ryan Elijah says mother’s debilitating fall was “God opening a door”

He says his congressional campaign was made possible by his mother being forced into assisted living.

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
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Ryan Elijah
CREDIT: Ryan Elijah for Congress

Florida Republican Ryan Elijah said his elderly mother’s declining health was divine intervention that enabled him to run for office.

Elijah, a former local news broadcaster, is running to represent Florida’s 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“My mom’s not in great health,” he told Pro-Life Radio in June, before explaining that she is now in assisted living.

“This was where God had opened a door because about a year ago, she was by herself and I told my wife, there’s no way I can run for Congress and live in Washington when I have to be at her house three or four times a day,” Elijah continued. “That’s where she had fallen and her health deteriorated to where we no longer could keep her there.”

This statement likely won’t help Elijah beat accusations that he’s a political opportunist. He has already come under scrutiny for claiming to be a “20-year Florida resident” despite previously running for Congress in Indiana in 2010.

In the same Pro-Life Radio interview, Elijah admitted that he has been considering a political career since his twenties and that the possibility of running for office had shaped “every decision I made.”

This undermines remarks Elijah made to Politico in June, where he claimed “I hate to even think of myself as a politician.”

Elijah’s Democratic opponent is former NASA chief of staff Bale Dalton. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has identified Florida’s 7th District as a competitive but winnable seat.

Jesse Valentine
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