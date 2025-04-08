search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Scott Brown got Trump’s tariff plans for New Zealand very wrong

Trump’s international tariff plan has created chaos for global markets and supply chains.

By Jesse Valentine - April 08, 2025
Share
scott brown speaks at campaign event
Former Sen. Scott Brown of Massachusetts hosts a campaign event, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Rye, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Republican Scott Brown said President Donald Trump would not impose tariffs on New Zealand, but on April 2 he did exactly that.

Brown served as Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa in Trump’s first term. He represented Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate from 2010 to 2013 and is expected to run for Senate in New Hampshire next year.

On November 6, 2024—just one day after Donald Trump won a second term—Brown said that New Zealand would be exempt from the tariffs. During his campaign, Trump had promised to impose broad tariffs as a way of creating fairer trade relationships. Brown made the comment during an interview on Wellington Mornings, a New Zealand radio show.

“They’re not talking about New Zealand,” Brown said. “They’re not talking about the relationship, which we have an amazing relationship … He’s not talking about New Zealand.”

Brown added that Trump’s tariff threats applied to other trade partners, such as China and India.

Brown made a similar assertion during a March 6 radio interview and even said he discussed the matter with current interim Ambassador to New Zealand David Gehrenbeck.

“Listen, $16 billion of trade, that’s relatively even,” Brown said. “I have not heard anything to say we’re going to impose tariffs on New Zealand … I’m hopeful that the new ambassador will pursue a free trade agreement with New Zealand, as has been since the late 1800s and early 1900s.”

Trump ultimately announced tariffs on 125 countries, including a 10% tariff on New Zealand. A chart released by the White House falsely claimed that New Zealand imposes a 20% tariff on all American imports. It’s actually closer to 1.9% and only applies to some goods.

Trump’s tariff plan had immediate economic repercussions. Both the stock market and the value of the dollar tumbled in the aftermath of the announcement.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described Trump’s plan as a “trade war” that would disadvantage American consumers.

“But let’s be clear, tariffs and a trade war – it’s not good for global economics,” Luxon said. “There’s about $900 million worth of tariff being levelled at New Zealand exporters, and that will be passed onto US consumers sadly.”

A Brown spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jesse Valentine

Recommended

Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2025
Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
Despite criticizing economy, Ohio GOP U.S. Sen. nominee Moreno bought five homes last year

Despite criticizing economy, Ohio GOP U.S. Sen. nominee Moreno bought five homes last year

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - August 20, 2024
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2025
Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
Despite criticizing economy, Ohio GOP U.S. Sen. nominee Moreno bought five homes last year

Despite criticizing economy, Ohio GOP U.S. Sen. nominee Moreno bought five homes last year

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal - August 20, 2024
Biden calls for expanded child tax credit, taxes on wealthy in $7.2 trillion budget plan

Biden calls for expanded child tax credit, taxes on wealthy in $7.2 trillion budget plan

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - March 11, 2024
December jobs report: Wages up, hiring steady as job market ends year strong

December jobs report: Wages up, hiring steady as job market ends year strong

By Casey Quinlan - January 05, 2024
Biden’s infrastructure law is boosting Nevada’s economy. Sam Brown opposed it.

Biden’s infrastructure law is boosting Nevada’s economy. Sam Brown opposed it.

By Jesse Valentine - November 15, 2023
AJ News
Latest
North Carolina law would make it illegal for Democratic AG to sue Trump

North Carolina law would make it illegal for Democratic AG to sue Trump

By Jesse Valentine - April 11, 2025
Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2025
Trump admin canceled Social Security contracts to punish Maine governor

Trump admin canceled Social Security contracts to punish Maine governor

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
Trump’s antiwar claims don’t hold up in leaked group chat

Trump’s antiwar claims don’t hold up in leaked group chat

By Jesse Valentine - March 28, 2025
Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

By Jesse Valentine - March 26, 2025
GOP-led legislatures ramp up abortion restrictions

GOP-led legislatures ramp up abortion restrictions

By Jesse Valentine - March 18, 2025
HHS slashes vaccine research, amplifies misinformation

HHS slashes vaccine research, amplifies misinformation

By Jesse Valentine - March 11, 2025
Senate Republicans scrap consumer protections for payment apps

Senate Republicans scrap consumer protections for payment apps

By Jesse Valentine - March 10, 2025
Rep. Don Bacon admits he voted for Medicaid cuts

Rep. Don Bacon admits he voted for Medicaid cuts

By - February 28, 2025
Trump admin cracks down on affordable weight-loss treatments

Trump admin cracks down on affordable weight-loss treatments

By Jesse Valentine - February 27, 2025
Republican lawmakers are lying about Medicaid fraud

Republican lawmakers are lying about Medicaid fraud

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2025
Trump’s education pick: schools may lose funds for teaching Black history

Trump’s education pick: schools may lose funds for teaching Black history

By Jesse Valentine - February 13, 2025
JD Vance defends DOGE staffer who promoted eugenics 

JD Vance defends DOGE staffer who promoted eugenics 

By Jesse Valentine - February 10, 2025
Texas’ abortion ban has OB-GYNs working in an environment of ‘extreme fear’

Texas’ abortion ban has OB-GYNs working in an environment of ‘extreme fear’

By Bonnie Fuller - February 04, 2025
RFK Jr. won’t commit to protecting Medicaid in Senate confirmation hearing

RFK Jr. won’t commit to protecting Medicaid in Senate confirmation hearing

By Jesse Valentine - January 30, 2025
House Republicans push Medicaid cuts to fund tax breaks for billionaires

House Republicans push Medicaid cuts to fund tax breaks for billionaires

By Jesse Valentine - January 24, 2025
‘Collateral damage’: Texas doctors say abortion ban endangers pregnant women

‘Collateral damage’: Texas doctors say abortion ban endangers pregnant women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 23, 2025
Trump makes Republican senators squirm with January 6 pardons

Trump makes Republican senators squirm with January 6 pardons

By Jesse Valentine - January 23, 2025