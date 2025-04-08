Scott Brown got Trump’s tariff plans for New Zealand very wrong

Republican Scott Brown said President Donald Trump would not impose tariffs on New Zealand, but on April 2 he did exactly that.

Brown served as Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa in Trump’s first term. He represented Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate from 2010 to 2013 and is expected to run for Senate in New Hampshire next year.

On November 6, 2024—just one day after Donald Trump won a second term—Brown said that New Zealand would be exempt from the tariffs. During his campaign, Trump had promised to impose broad tariffs as a way of creating fairer trade relationships. Brown made the comment during an interview on Wellington Mornings, a New Zealand radio show.

“They’re not talking about New Zealand,” Brown said. “They’re not talking about the relationship, which we have an amazing relationship … He’s not talking about New Zealand.”

Brown added that Trump’s tariff threats applied to other trade partners, such as China and India.

Brown made a similar assertion during a March 6 radio interview and even said he discussed the matter with current interim Ambassador to New Zealand David Gehrenbeck.

“Listen, $16 billion of trade, that’s relatively even,” Brown said. “I have not heard anything to say we’re going to impose tariffs on New Zealand … I’m hopeful that the new ambassador will pursue a free trade agreement with New Zealand, as has been since the late 1800s and early 1900s.”

Trump ultimately announced tariffs on 125 countries, including a 10% tariff on New Zealand. A chart released by the White House falsely claimed that New Zealand imposes a 20% tariff on all American imports. It’s actually closer to 1.9% and only applies to some goods.

Trump’s tariff plan had immediate economic repercussions. Both the stock market and the value of the dollar tumbled in the aftermath of the announcement.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described Trump’s plan as a “trade war” that would disadvantage American consumers.

“But let’s be clear, tariffs and a trade war – it’s not good for global economics,” Luxon said. “There’s about $900 million worth of tariff being levelled at New Zealand exporters, and that will be passed onto US consumers sadly.”

A Brown spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.