Scott Timko’s business owes thousands in unpaid taxes

Scott Timko says running a small business prepared him to serve in the Pennsylvania House, despite one of his businesses owing thousands in unpaid taxes.

Timko is competing in the Aug. 18 special election in the state’s 12th District. He told the Butler Eagle in February that lowering taxes and cutting regulations are his top priorities.

“The best thing for the economy is for people to keep as much of their money as possible,” he said.

Timko and his spouse have owned multiple restaurants in Cranberry Township, including Vocelli Pizza and J. Gumbo’s Cajun. The couple also ran the limited liability company GotGumbo LLC.

According to public records from the Butler County Prothonotary, Timko and his spouse faced a tax lien of $32,174 each because of underlying debt at GotGumbo LLC. As of July, the company owed the state $42,471 in taxes.

The company was cited for unpaid taxes in the past. Between 2021 and 2024, it paid $18,877 to settle outstanding liens.

Timko has spoken publicly about owning a small airplane. Public records indicate that the plane may technically be registered to GotGumbo LLC. Timko said in February that he liked flying because it enabled him to bypass road tolls.

“I have a small plane,” he said. “It’s almost cheaper for me to fly to Harrisburg than it is to drive on the turnpike.”

Timko’s Democratic opponent is Brandon Dukes.