search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Senate candidate Eric Hovde's bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

Hovde has touted his work with assisted living facilities as an asset on the campaign trail.

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Share
Madison, Wis. businessman and Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Eric Hovde speaks, Tuesday April 2, 2024, at a former President Donald Trump rally in Green Bay, Wis. The Wisconsin Senate race between Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican Eric Hovde is setting up as one of the most competitive and expensive Senate races in the country. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

A bank run by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde lent millions of dollars to nursing homes that have been accused of neglect and abuse.

Hovde has been the CEO of Sunwest Bank since 2015. He launched his campaign challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin earlier this year.

Since 2014, Sunwest Bank has touted lending to senior living facilities as one of its specialties. A now-deleted webpage stated that the bank understood the complexities of the senior housing market and offered financial products designed to address those needs.

“Whether you need a construction loan or funds to renovate your facility, having the right partner on your side to support you and provide you with the best resources for your business is an important part of your success,” the page stated. “We tailor our products and services to the unique demands of the seniors housing industry, helping you maximize the value of your facility.”

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Sunwest Bank loaned over $4 million in 2019 to Marin Terrace, an assisted living facility in Mill Valley, CA. The 49-bed facility claims to specialize in residential care for elderly individuals.

During the term of the loan, Marin Terrace received several citations from the California Department of Social Services for providing inadequate care. In 2023, it was alleged that one resident was not properly bathed and denied a change of clothes for up to a week. On multiple occasions, residents were reportedly found lying on the floor.

In November 2023, a Marin Terrace hospice resident was found unconscious. An investigation determined that the resident had been injured weeks earlier when a damaged sink fell on them. The incident with the sink was not reported and the resident did not receive proper medical care as a result.

This led to a rapid decline in health.

Marin Terrace was cited again in 2024 for failing to provide adequate meals to residents.

In March 2018, Sunwest Bank loaned more than $2.2 million to the Ventura Grand Chateau, an assisted living facility in Ventura, CA. A few months later, the Ventura Grand Chateau was cited by the California Department of Social Services for failing to report a scabies outbreak. While scabies is not life threatening, it can cause serious complications if not treated, especially for the elderly.

In January 2020, the Ventura Grand Chateau received another citation after an unsupervised resident was allowed to wander away from the facility. The same resident fled the facility again a few weeks later.

This is not the first time Hovde’s work in the senior care sector has been scrutinized.

In April, the New York Times reported that the Claremont Hacienda, an assisted living facility in California owned by Sunwest Bank, is facing a lawsuit for wrongful death and elder abuse. The lawsuit was filed by a woman who claims her 94-year-old mother, a resident of the facility in 2022, suffered multiple falls, was neglected, and eventually died due to poor care. The trial is set for March 2025.

A Hovde campaign spokesperson told the New York Times that the lawsuit was meritless and suggested that the plaintiff, who once made a $5 donation to a Democratic organization, filed the suit for political purposes.

It has since been reported that the Claremont Hacienda received several citations from the state of California. The facility received five citations in 2023 for having improperly trained staff. In 2022, the facility was cited for failing to keep an injury incident log.

According to Claremont Hacienda employees, in August 2022 a dementia patient escaped the facility.  The same resident escaped again the following month. Neither incident was reported to the state or adequately documented. 

Hovde has touted Sunwest Bank’s work with assisted living facilities as an asset on the campaign trail. A Morning Consult poll from Sept. 8 showed Baldwin leaving Hovde 49% to 43%.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Beshear signs order banning conversion therapy on Kentucky minors

Beshear signs order banning conversion therapy on Kentucky minors

By Sarah Ladd, Kentucky Lantern - September 18, 2024
DeSantis again laments GOP members who are not publicly opposing Amendment 4

DeSantis again laments GOP members who are not publicly opposing Amendment 4

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - September 16, 2024
Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

By Jesse Valentine - September 13, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Beshear signs order banning conversion therapy on Kentucky minors

Beshear signs order banning conversion therapy on Kentucky minors

By Sarah Ladd, Kentucky Lantern - September 18, 2024
DeSantis again laments GOP members who are not publicly opposing Amendment 4

DeSantis again laments GOP members who are not publicly opposing Amendment 4

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - September 16, 2024
Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

By Jesse Valentine - September 13, 2024
Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

By Jesse Valentine - September 04, 2024
Gianfortes don’t see property tax rates rise like their neighbors

Gianfortes don’t see property tax rates rise like their neighbors

By Darrell Ehrlick, Daily Montanan - August 21, 2024
Robinson alleges Stein’s wife was ‘deeply embedded’ in DHHS. AG says his claim is ‘ridiculous’

Robinson alleges Stein’s wife was ‘deeply embedded’ in DHHS. AG says his claim is ‘ridiculous’

By Galen Bacharier, NC Newsline - August 15, 2024
AJ News
Latest
McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

By Jesse Valentine - September 13, 2024
Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

By Jesse Valentine - September 04, 2024
Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

By Jesse Valentine - August 23, 2024
Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - August 14, 2024
No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2024
GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

By Jesse Valentine - August 12, 2024
U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2024
Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

By Jesse Valentine - August 05, 2024
Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2024
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Republicans pour money into attacking Texas Democrats on LGBTQ+ issues ahead of Election Day

Republicans pour money into attacking Texas Democrats on LGBTQ+ issues ahead of Election Day

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune - September 18, 2024
Beshear signs order banning conversion therapy on Kentucky minors

Beshear signs order banning conversion therapy on Kentucky minors

By Sarah Ladd, Kentucky Lantern - September 18, 2024
Travis County sues top Texas officials, accusing them of violating National Voter Registration Act

Travis County sues top Texas officials, accusing them of violating National Voter Registration Act

By Berenice Garcia, The Texas Tribune - September 17, 2024
Amid ongoing threats, Ohio GOP US Senate candidate calls for deporting Springfield legal immigrants

Amid ongoing threats, Ohio GOP US Senate candidate calls for deporting Springfield legal immigrants

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - September 17, 2024