Senate Democrats introduce bill to block ICE agents from wearing masks

There has been a spate of criminals impersonating ICE officers in recent months.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2025
ICE agents carry out arrests
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are seen arresting noncitizens inside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan, NY on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (Photo by Cristina Matuozzi/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

A new bill from Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) would ban Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials from wearing masks and require them to display legible identification. The bill is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled Senate.

Since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, Americans have been shocked by ICE agents with concealed faces and unmarked vehicles arresting suspected undocumented immigrants, often without a warrant.

“We’ve all seen the videos: masked ICE agents in plainclothes and unmarked vans, grabbing people off the street,” Padilla said. “No more hiding.”

The law would also apply to Customs and Border Protection agents and local law enforcement deputized to carry out immigration raids. Medical masks would still be permitted. 

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) has introduced similar legislation in the House.

Under current law, ICE agents are required to wear body cameras but are not obligated to identify themselves or show their faces.

“The lack of visible identification and uniform standards for immigration enforcement officers has created confusion, stoked fear, and undermined public trust in law enforcement,” said Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), a co-sponsor of the bill.

Both The Guardian and CNN reported earlier this year that weak regulations for ICE have enabled bad actors to impersonate ICE officers, either to commit crimes or simply harass people.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, a man impersonating an ICE officer was charged with sexual assault after unlawfully detaining a woman at a Motel 6 and threatening to deport her if she didn’t comply with his demands.

In another incident, a man claiming to be an ICE agent robbed an auto repair shop in Philadelphia. He was carrying a handgun and zip ties.

Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem, who has jurisdiction over ICE, defended officers wearing masks in an interview with CBS News.

“It’s for the safety of those individuals or the work that they’re doing as far as protecting their identity so they can continue to do investigative work,” Noem said.

Polling suggests many Americans disagree with Noem. A YouGov/Economist poll found that 68% of U.S. believe ICE agents should be required to identify themselves when making arrests.

