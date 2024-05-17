search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Senate GOP halts effort to add mental health records to gun background checks

Senate Republicans united late Thursday night in almost certainly defeating legislation that would have added New Hampshire to the list of 47 states that provide records of psychiatric hospitalization commitments for gun background checks.

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - May 17, 2024
Share
Gun safety laws
Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

Senate Republicans united late Thursday night in almost certainly defeating legislation that would have added New Hampshire to the list of 47 states that provide records of psychiatric hospitalization commitments for gun background checks. 

Republicans voted, 13-10, to table House Bill 1711, meaning it will fail unless a majority of senators votes to take it off the table by May 23 or two-thirds of senators do so after May 23.

The vote was in contrast to March’s House vote, where 25 Republicans joined Democrats in passing the legislation, 204-149. Gov. Chris Sununu made clear Wednesday that had the bill reached his desk, he would have signed it. 

“This is clearly a loophole that has to be closed, and I’m supportive of the bill,” Sununu told reporters. He said gun rights groups, which lobbied lawmakers to reject the bill, were trying to “scare people” into voting against it. 

A House Republican and Democrat who’ve never agreed on prior gun legislation filed the bill in response to the November fatal shooting of a state hospital security guard by a former patient who’d been committed to a psychiatric facility. 

The bill would have required the state to take a person’s guns in limited circumstances: when they were found not guilty by reason of insanity; incompetent to stand trial; or dangerous enough to themselves or others to require involuntary commitment to a psychiatric facility.

Senators did not debate the bill Thursday night. But earlier this month, Sen. Bill Gannon, a Sandown Republican, mischaracterized aspects of the legislation in urging colleagues to defeat it.

Gannon said the bill would have provided people no due process before their guns were taken. However, the bill would have required the person go through a court hearing with legal representation. And before ordering a law enforcement officer to confiscate a person’s guns, a judge could have asked the person if they preferred their guns be stored with an individual they knew or a gun store.

The bill would have also created a legal process for a person to regain their Second Amendment rights once they were well.

In an interview Friday, Rep. Terry Roy, a Deerfield Republican and the bill’s prime sponsor, called the Republicans’ decision to table rather than vote down the bill “cowardly.” Tabling is a useful tool, Roy said, when lawmakers need more time to shore up support or opposition to a bill. Here, Republicans had a solid majority.

“We are leaders and we are elected to lead,” he said. “They took the cowardly way instead of saying, ‘We do support this’ or ‘We don’t support this.’ ”

Under federal law, it is illegal for an individual who has been committed to a psychiatric facility to purchase or possess firearms. But New Hampshire does not submit commitment records to identify individuals who are legally prohibited from buying a gun.

Roy, who’s never supported a bill restricting Second Amendment rights, said the gun rights groups mischaracterized his bill as an anti-gun measure. 

“I think it’s important to say one more time that this bill wouldn’t have taken any gun rights away,” Roy said. People who have been committed to a psychiatric facility are “already committing a felony when they are buying a gun and the state is aiding and abetting a felony by not reporting (their commitment).”

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the November shooting death of New Hampshire Hospital security guard Bradley Haas but has not yet said where the shooter, John Madore, obtained his guns. Madore was killed by a state trooper. 

This story was originally published by the New Hampshire Bulletin

Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
Tags:

Recommended

Democrats regain full control of state House with two special election wins

Democrats regain full control of state House with two special election wins

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance - April 17, 2024
Colorado House approves historic ban on ‘assault weapons’

Colorado House approves historic ban on ‘assault weapons’

By Sara Wilson, Colorado Newsline - April 14, 2024
Maine House censures two GOP members for blaming mass shooting on abortion law

Maine House censures two GOP members for blaming mass shooting on abortion law

By Evan Popp, Maine Morning Star - April 11, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Democrats regain full control of state House with two special election wins

Democrats regain full control of state House with two special election wins

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance - April 17, 2024
Colorado House approves historic ban on ‘assault weapons’

Colorado House approves historic ban on ‘assault weapons’

By Sara Wilson, Colorado Newsline - April 14, 2024
Maine House censures two GOP members for blaming mass shooting on abortion law

Maine House censures two GOP members for blaming mass shooting on abortion law

By Evan Popp, Maine Morning Star - April 11, 2024
Senate clears gallery, passes bill to arm Tennessee teachers

Senate clears gallery, passes bill to arm Tennessee teachers

By Sam Stockard, Tennessee Lookout - April 10, 2024
Slate of gun safety bills introduced after Lewiston shooting advance to full Legislature

Slate of gun safety bills introduced after Lewiston shooting advance to full Legislature

By Annmarie Hilton, Maine Morning Star - March 28, 2024
Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

Lawmakers close in on online voter registration in New Hampshire

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - March 15, 2024
AJ News
Latest
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Republican Eric Hovde’s company owned nursing home plagued by mismanagement and neglect

Republican Eric Hovde’s company owned nursing home plagued by mismanagement and neglect

By Jesse Valentine - May 17, 2024
On the one-year anniversary of NC’s 12-week abortion ban, women ready for November

On the one-year anniversary of NC’s 12-week abortion ban, women ready for November

By Clayton Henkel, NC Newsline - May 17, 2024
Ohio’s congressional Dems demand vote on contraception protection

Ohio’s congressional Dems demand vote on contraception protection

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal - May 15, 2024