search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Senate Republicans confirm convicted felon as U.S. ambassador

Charles Kushner, the father of Jared Kushner, hired a prostitute to seduce and blackmail his brother-in-law.

By Jesse Valentine - May 20, 2025
Share
Kushner at Senate confirmation hearing
Charles Kushner, nominee to be US Ambassador to France and Monaco, testifies during a hearing on their nomination in a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington DC on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

All but one Senate Republican voted to confirm convicted felon Charles Kushner as the U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco on Monday.

President Donald Trump nominated Kushner for the role late last year. Kushner is the father of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared.

“I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to France,” Trump wrote in a social media post announcing the nomination. “He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests.”

Kushner is the co-founder of Kushner Companies LLC, a real estate firm operating primarily in the tri-state area. Kushner started the company with a real estate portfolio he inherited from his father.

In 2004, Kushner was investigated by federal authorities for tax evasion and making illegal campaign contributions. When he learned that his brother-in-law, William Schulder, was cooperating with investigators, Kushner hired a prostitute to seduce Schulder and produce blackmail material.

Kushner pleaded guilty in 2005 to 18 counts, including witness tampering. He was sentenced to two years in prison. 

Kushner was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Chris Christie, who later served as the Republican governor of New Jersey and ran for president in 2016 and 2024.

Christie briefly led Trump’s White House transition team before being ousted. In his 2019 book Let Me Finish, Christie claimed Jared Kushner fired him in retaliation for prosecuting Charles Kushner. Christie later defended that prosecution in a PBS interview.

“If a guy hires a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law, and video tapes it, and then sends the video tape to his sister to attempt to intimidate her from testifying before a grand jury, do I really need any more justification than that?” Christie said. “It’s one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes that I prosecuted.”

Trump granted Kushner a full pardon in December 2020. 

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the only Republican to oppose Kushner’s nomination. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was the only Democrat to support it.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions for this story.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2025
Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

By Bonnie Fuller - May 16, 2025
It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

By Jesse Valentine - May 15, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2025
Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

By Bonnie Fuller - May 16, 2025
It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

By Jesse Valentine - May 15, 2025
Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2025
Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

By Jesse Valentine - May 12, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2025
AJ News
Latest
Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2025
Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

By Bonnie Fuller - May 16, 2025
It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

By Jesse Valentine - May 15, 2025
Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2025
Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

By Jesse Valentine - May 12, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2025
Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

By Jesse Valentine - May 06, 2025
Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

By Jesse Valentine - May 05, 2025
Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
House Republicans roll out new plan to decimate Medicaid

House Republicans roll out new plan to decimate Medicaid

By Jesse Valentine - April 24, 2025
Trump White House plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers

Trump White House plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers

By Jesse Valentine - April 22, 2025
Megadonor embroiled in ethics scandal gave thousands to Winsome Earle-Sears

Megadonor embroiled in ethics scandal gave thousands to Winsome Earle-Sears

By Jesse Valentine - April 21, 2025
“I Was Terrified To Get Pregnant Again After Having to Flee Tennessee for a Life-Saving Abortion”

“I Was Terrified To Get Pregnant Again After Having to Flee Tennessee for a Life-Saving Abortion”

By Bonnie Fuller - April 21, 2025
Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs will lead to job losses

Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs will lead to job losses

By Jesse Valentine - April 17, 2025
Democrats take stand for wrongly deported Maryland man

Democrats take stand for wrongly deported Maryland man

By Jesse Valentine - April 16, 2025
North Carolina law would make it illegal for Democratic AG to sue Trump

North Carolina law would make it illegal for Democratic AG to sue Trump

By Jesse Valentine - April 11, 2025
Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2025
Scott Brown got Trump’s tariff plans for New Zealand very wrong

Scott Brown got Trump’s tariff plans for New Zealand very wrong

By Jesse Valentine - April 08, 2025
Trump admin canceled Social Security contracts to punish Maine governor

Trump admin canceled Social Security contracts to punish Maine governor

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025