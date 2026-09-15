Sharice Davids will transfer $250,000 to DCCC

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids will announce on Tuesday that she’s transferring $250,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the organization responsible for electing Democrats to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The cash will offer a big boost to Democrats as they enter the final 49 days before the midterm elections. The DCCC says it’s trying to flip at least 37 House seats from red to blue while defending 26 at-risk incumbents.

The funds were raised by Davids’ campaign and will be counted as part of the dues that every House Democrat pays to the DCCC. Davids has now paid $425,000 in dues this cycle, surpassing the $400,000 goal set for her earlier this year.

Davids has already transferred more than $1 million in campaign funds directly to Democratic candidates in competitive districts. Her campaign says Davids’ own experience of competing in a swing district is part of what motivates her to help.

Davids has also hit the campaign trail, stumping for candidates in Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Michigan. She has upcoming stops in Arizona, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Montana, New York, and Virginia.

Davids is doing all of this while waging her own reelection battle. She is seeking a fifth term this year against Republican challenger Eric Jenkins, a member of the Shawnee City Council.

Davids’ support for her fellow House Democrats may be beneficial if she decides to run for the top spot on the House Small Business Committee next year, which her campaign confirms she is actively considering.