search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Some of Jack Ciattarelli’s biggest donors have criminal records

Ciattarelli has received more than $10k from a gambling ring operator linked to the Gambino crime family.

By Jesse Valentine - October 27, 2025
Share
Jack Ciattarelli
Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican Party nominee for Governor of New Jersey makes remarks as he and Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican Party candidate for Governor of Ohio appear together at the Its Time Rally at the Saddle Brook Diner in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, USA on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Credit: Kyle Mazza / CNP Photo by: Kyle Mazza - CNP/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

New Jersey governor candidate Jack Ciattarelli has pledged to crack down on crime if elected, but his donor list is a rogues’ gallery of alleged mobsters and fraudsters.

Arguably Ciattarelli’s most infamous contributor is Louis Civello, Jr., the son of reported La Cosa Nostra member “Louie the Leg-Breaker.”

Civello owns a used car lot in Bridgeton that was named in a 2015 investigation into corruption at the state Motor Vehicle Commission. It was alleged that the lot was a front for tax evasion and money laundering and that Civello’s father was once on the lot’s payroll. It was also discovered that Civello shared a bank account with a convicted felon with mob ties, which he didn’t deny.

While state officials believe Civello is linked to organized crime, he has never been criminally charged. He gave $5,800 to Ciattarelli in June, the maximum allowed under state law.

Ciattarelli also received $5,800 from Joseph J. Fafone, who, like Civello, is the son of an alleged mobster, Joseph P. “Boca Joe” Fafone.

Fafone and his father were arrested in 2002 for running an illegal sports betting website. Fafone was put on probation, while his father served two years in prison. Federal prosecutors alleged that both men were associates of the Gambino crime family in New York.

Fafone and his father were prosecuted again in 2009 for operating another illegal gambling site. Prosecutors dropped charges against Boca Joe in exchange for a guilty plea from the younger Fafone, who was forced to pay about $2 million in fines.

Fafone gave $4,900 to Ciattarelli’s failed 2021 governor campaign as well.

Disgraced Newark police captain Anthony Buono also donated to Ciattarelli. In 2009, Buono and another officer were arrested on theft and conspiracy charges after they were caught illegally accessing an insurance fraud database and selling its private information to third parties. 

Buono was sentenced to two years’ probation.

Another felon boosting Ciattarelli is Richard Costabile, the former proprietor of Ironbound Floor Covering Inc. In 2006, Costabile pleaded guilty to bribing a Paterson school official with $6,000 in free flooring in exchange for work in the school district. 

Costabile was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

Two more Ciattarelli donors have been accused of health care fraud.

Dr. Richard Lipsky of Westwood was a principal investor in Silver Lake Hospital in Newark, which provides long-term care. Last year, he was forced to pay $12 million to settle claims that the hospital knowingly overbilled Medicare so investors could pocket the proceeds.

William G. Burris was named in a state comptroller investigation alleging that four health care facilities he invested in were involved in a similar scheme. The facilities are at risk of losing Medicaid funding if Burris and other backers don’t divest. The matter is ongoing.

There are also white collar criminals boosting Ciattarelli. Jeffrery Citron of Hobe Beach, FL, gave $5,800 last year. Citron is best known as the former CEO of Vonage.

In 2003, when was a broker at the firm Heartland Securities Corp, Citron was ordered to pay the SEC $22.5 million in fines to settle securities fraud charges. It was one of the largest regulatory penalties in history at the time it was levied.

Citron’s wife gave $5,800 to Ciattarelli as well.

Another donor, Connecticut resident Robert O. Carr, was ordered to pay $250,000 in SEC fines for insider trading.

While most polls show Ciattarelli trailing his Democratic opponent, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, the Republican National Committee has invested heavily in the race. It is the most expensive governor’s race in New Jersey history.

Election Day is November 4.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

By Jesse Valentine - October 28, 2025
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

By Jesse Valentine - October 28, 2025
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2025
Miyares’ record shows a long history of siding with landlords over renters

Miyares’ record shows a long history of siding with landlords over renters

By Jesse Valentine - October 16, 2025
Lombardo voted by mail. Now, he wants to restrict it.

Lombardo voted by mail. Now, he wants to restrict it.

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2025
Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

By Jesse Valentine - October 10, 2025
AJ News
Latest
RFK Jr. is going to war against abortion pills

RFK Jr. is going to war against abortion pills

By Bonnie Fuller - October 31, 2025
Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

By Jesse Valentine - October 28, 2025
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2025
Lavish White House spending persists as federal workers go unpaid

Lavish White House spending persists as federal workers go unpaid

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2025
Miyares’ record shows a long history of siding with landlords over renters

Miyares’ record shows a long history of siding with landlords over renters

By Jesse Valentine - October 16, 2025
Lombardo voted by mail. Now, he wants to restrict it.

Lombardo voted by mail. Now, he wants to restrict it.

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2025
Miller-Meeks digs in, says no to health care savings for Iowans

Miller-Meeks digs in, says no to health care savings for Iowans

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2025
Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

By Jesse Valentine - October 10, 2025
Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

By Jesse Valentine - October 08, 2025
Jason Miyares advanced an extreme anti-abortion agenda as Virginia attorney general

Jason Miyares advanced an extreme anti-abortion agenda as Virginia attorney general

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2025
NEWSLETTER: A new generation of Trump grifters

NEWSLETTER: A new generation of Trump grifters

By Jesse Valentine - October 06, 2025
Texas wanted to force her US Marine vet husband to watch their baby die—it would have been worse than war

Texas wanted to force her US Marine vet husband to watch their baby die—it would have been worse than war

By Bonnie Fuller - October 02, 2025
Tumblr linked to Republican John Reid engaged with Nazi porn accounts

Tumblr linked to Republican John Reid engaged with Nazi porn accounts

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2025
Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

By Bonnie Fuller - September 25, 2025
Republican Josh Williams: I support tax breaks for the rich

Republican Josh Williams: I support tax breaks for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2025
Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

By Jesse Valentine - September 24, 2025
NEWSLETTER: wake up

NEWSLETTER: wake up

By Jesse Valentine - September 19, 2025
House Democrats demand answers on Jimmy Kimmel firing

House Democrats demand answers on Jimmy Kimmel firing

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
Can Democrats defeat Andy Ogles?

Can Democrats defeat Andy Ogles?

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
J.D. Vance jokes about White House committing war crimes

J.D. Vance jokes about White House committing war crimes

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
NRSC uses edited clip to falsely tie Cooper to Charlotte stabbing

NRSC uses edited clip to falsely tie Cooper to Charlotte stabbing

By Jesse Valentine - September 12, 2025
Public school defender Ghazala Hashmi takes on right-wing radio’s Reid for lieutenant governor

Public school defender Ghazala Hashmi takes on right-wing radio’s Reid for lieutenant governor

By Bonnie Fuller - September 12, 2025
Texas’ newest abortion law allows $100,000 rewards for snitching on pregnant women

Texas’ newest abortion law allows $100,000 rewards for snitching on pregnant women

By Bonnie Fuller - September 10, 2025
Collins slams ‘outside money’ before heading to Hollywood for fundraiser

Collins slams ‘outside money’ before heading to Hollywood for fundraiser

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2025
Iowa Rep. Miller-Meeks balks at concerns of mobile home residents

Iowa Rep. Miller-Meeks balks at concerns of mobile home residents

By Jesse Valentine - September 09, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Trump blew up a boat

NEWSLETTER: Trump blew up a boat

By Jesse Valentine - September 06, 2025
FACT CHECK: Yes, Wes Moore did receive a Bronze Star for heroism

FACT CHECK: Yes, Wes Moore did receive a Bronze Star for heroism

By Jesse Valentine - September 02, 2025
In her own words: Why this Texas physician now helps women in Virginia

In her own words: Why this Texas physician now helps women in Virginia

By Bonnie Fuller - September 02, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Gavin Newsom’s noncompliance

NEWSLETTER: Gavin Newsom’s noncompliance

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

Lombardo kills IVF bill after pressure from Christian nationalist group

By Jesse Valentine - August 20, 2025
Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

Vulnerable House GOP silent on Bessent’s Social Security privatization claim

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .