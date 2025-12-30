search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Stacy Garrity calls Pennsylvania abortion rights push “disgusting”

Garrity previously celebrated the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

By Jesse Valentine - December 30, 2025
Share
Stacy Garrity
Pennsylvania State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity waves after being announced at a Trump rally on the economy. (Photo by Aimee Dilger / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Pennsylvania Treasurer and Republican gubernatorial candidate Stacy Garrity called a push to expand abortion rights in the commonwealth “disgusting.”

She was specifically referring to House Bill 1957, which proposes enshrining a right to abortion, contraception, and fertility care into the state constitution. It passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives with only Democratic votes and now faces an uncertain future in the GOP-led Senate.

“We gotta keep the majority in the Senate,” Garrity said at a Dec. 16 campaign event in Greene County. “The state house—they’re in this week—and you know what they’re doing? Running abortion bills all week. Isn’t that nice? Right before the birth of Jesus … It’s really disgusting.”

Garrity’s remark was later echoed by Republican state Rep. Marla Brown, who used a floor speech to compare abortion in America to the extermination of six million Jewish people in Nazi Germany before making a similar Christmas-themed argument.

“I find it so ironic that so many in this House made posts around the Capitol Christmas tree last week acknowledging a season which Christians consider one of the holiest of the year,” Brown said on Dec. 17. “A time when a baby was born to a virgin. Mary: the first mother that said yes to an unplanned pregnancy.”

Brown has endorsed Garrity’s campaign.

Garrity, who has served as treasurer since 2021, has a long record of opposing abortion rights. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, she wrote on Facebook that it was a “great day for the sanctity of life” and declared “justice has prevailed.”

In another post, Garrity wrote “Pennsylvania needs a PRO-LIFE governor.”

If Garrity secures the Republican nomination, she will likely face incumbent Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in the 2026 election. Shapiro campaigned on expanding abortion rights in his 2022 campaign. 

“I believe that abortion is health care, and I will defend it,” Shapiro said at a 2022 rally. “I trust the women of Pennsylvania to make decisions over your own bodies.”

In 2025, Shapiro successfully campaigned for state Supreme Court candidates on the same mantle.

Multiple polls indicate that most Pennsylvania voters do not want abortion access restricted.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

By Jesse Valentine - December 23, 2025
Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 17, 2025
Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

By Jesse Valentine - December 23, 2025
Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 17, 2025
Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
Mike Lawler’s ‘moderate’ brand collides with his far-right alliances

Mike Lawler’s ‘moderate’ brand collides with his far-right alliances

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
Collins failed to protect Mainers’ health care. She took a victory lap anyway.

Collins failed to protect Mainers’ health care. She took a victory lap anyway.

By Jesse Valentine - November 24, 2025
Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

By Jesse Valentine - November 21, 2025
AJ News
Latest
Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

Rob Wittman invested in utility company behind historic rate hike

By Jesse Valentine - December 23, 2025
Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

Experts warn John James-backed bill could unravel Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 17, 2025
Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

Van Orden backs GOP blockade of Obamacare subsidies as costs rise

By Jesse Valentine - December 16, 2025
I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

I’m a Texan. But I don’t know if I can be a Texas OB-GYN

By Bonnie Fuller - December 11, 2025
Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

Lombardo blasted for backing DOGE over injured firefighters

By Jesse Valentine - December 10, 2025
NEWSLETTER: corruption disguised as policy

NEWSLETTER: corruption disguised as policy

By Jesse Valentine - December 09, 2025
Trump calls affordability concerns a “hoax” despite dire economic data

Trump calls affordability concerns a “hoax” despite dire economic data

By Jesse Valentine - December 03, 2025
Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

Van Epps touts endorsements from controversial, corrupt figures

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
Mike Lawler’s ‘moderate’ brand collides with his far-right alliances

Mike Lawler’s ‘moderate’ brand collides with his far-right alliances

By Jesse Valentine - November 26, 2025
New report: Thanksgiving costs surge as Americans face higher grocery, travel expenses

New report: Thanksgiving costs surge as Americans face higher grocery, travel expenses

By Jesse Valentine - November 25, 2025
Collins failed to protect Mainers’ health care. She took a victory lap anyway.

Collins failed to protect Mainers’ health care. She took a victory lap anyway.

By Jesse Valentine - November 24, 2025
Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

Whatley calls for replacing Obamacare with ‘market-driven solutions’

By Jesse Valentine - November 21, 2025
House GOP candidates stay silent on releasing Epstein files

House GOP candidates stay silent on releasing Epstein files

By Jesse Valentine - November 20, 2025
Veterans’ groups slam Trump’s march toward war with Venezuela

Veterans’ groups slam Trump’s march toward war with Venezuela

By Jesse Valentine - November 18, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Dick Cheney quietly exits the world he destroyed

NEWSLETTER: Dick Cheney quietly exits the world he destroyed

By Jesse Valentine - November 14, 2025
Is Karrin Robson trying to hide her anti-abortion record?

Is Karrin Robson trying to hide her anti-abortion record?

By Jesse Valentine - November 14, 2025
Wisconsin mom exposes painful reality of abortion laws after tragic pregnancy loss

Wisconsin mom exposes painful reality of abortion laws after tragic pregnancy loss

By Bonnie Fuller - November 13, 2025
Van Orden says Obamacare is a “failed program,” won’t commit to extending subsidies

Van Orden says Obamacare is a “failed program,” won’t commit to extending subsidies

By Jesse Valentine - November 12, 2025
GOP ‘Problem Solvers’ voted for deep Medicaid cuts they opposed

GOP ‘Problem Solvers’ voted for deep Medicaid cuts they opposed

By Jesse Valentine - November 12, 2025
Whatley campaign tied to company accused of preying on veterans

Whatley campaign tied to company accused of preying on veterans

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2025
‘Ticket to Ride’ and pickle sandwiches: The family life behind Abigail Spanberger’s campaign

‘Ticket to Ride’ and pickle sandwiches: The family life behind Abigail Spanberger’s campaign

By Bonnie Fuller - November 03, 2025
Republican John Reid says Confederate generals were “remarkable people”

Republican John Reid says Confederate generals were “remarkable people”

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
RFK Jr. is going to war against abortion pills

RFK Jr. is going to war against abortion pills

By Bonnie Fuller - October 31, 2025
Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

By Jesse Valentine - October 28, 2025
Some of Jack Ciattarelli’s biggest donors have criminal records

Some of Jack Ciattarelli’s biggest donors have criminal records

By Jesse Valentine - October 27, 2025
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2025
Lavish White House spending persists as federal workers go unpaid

Lavish White House spending persists as federal workers go unpaid

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2025
Miyares’ record shows a long history of siding with landlords over renters

Miyares’ record shows a long history of siding with landlords over renters

By Jesse Valentine - October 16, 2025
Lombardo voted by mail. Now, he wants to restrict it.

Lombardo voted by mail. Now, he wants to restrict it.

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2025
Miller-Meeks digs in, says no to health care savings for Iowans

Miller-Meeks digs in, says no to health care savings for Iowans

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2025
Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

By Jesse Valentine - October 10, 2025
Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

By Jesse Valentine - October 08, 2025
Jason Miyares advanced an extreme anti-abortion agenda as Virginia attorney general

Jason Miyares advanced an extreme anti-abortion agenda as Virginia attorney general

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2025
NEWSLETTER: A new generation of Trump grifters

NEWSLETTER: A new generation of Trump grifters

By Jesse Valentine - October 06, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .