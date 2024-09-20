search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Stories of pregnant women’s deaths after Georgia’s strict abortion ban reignite debate over law

Harris plans Georgia Friday visit to campaign for reproductive rights

By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder and Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder - September 20, 2024
Share
Hands with mifepristone
A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City, Kan., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The deaths of two Georgia women have reignited the debate over the state’s abortion restrictions that took effect two years ago and put a new focus on an exception in the law that purports to protect mothers when their own health is imperiled. 

Georgia’s abortion law, which bans most abortions after about six weeks, was passed in 2019 but did not take effect until one month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion. The law includes a few narrow exceptions, including in the case of a “medical emergency” that threatens the life of the mother.

New reporting from ProPublica this week has uncovered two maternal deaths that happened in the first few months after the law took effect. Both deaths were officially deemed preventable by the state’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee, according to ProPublica, which also reported that the committee that reviews maternal deaths has only examined deaths through the fall of 2022.

One woman, 28-year-old Amber Thurman, attempted to terminate her pregnancy using abortion medication from a clinic in North Carolina. But when she experienced a rare complication and went to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment, the doctors waited 20 hours to perform a dilation and curettage, or D&C, to treat sepsis that resulted from an incomplete abortion.

In the second case, 41-year-old Candi Miller, who had multiple chronic conditions, including lupus, also experienced a complication from abortion medication, but she did not seek medical care. Doctors had told the mother of three that it would be dangerous for her to have another baby. 

The revelations sparked condemnation from reproductive rights supporters, who have long warned of such dire outcomes.

“These women did nothing wrong except live in a state where access to critical reproductive healthcare is unjustly restricted and where we have one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country,” said Planned Parenthood Southeast spokesperson Jaylen Black.

“These heartbreaking deaths are not isolated incidents but a grim warning of more to come,” Black said.

Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris announced a trip to Georgia Friday to talk about reproductive freedom, which is an issue she has put at the center of her campaign. Her visit comes days after GOP vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance celebrated the 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade during a visit to Georgia.

“This is exactly what we feared when Roe was struck down,” Harris said in a statement after the story about Thurman was published.

Anti-abortion advocates, though, say the deaths are not a failing of the state’s law and have argued that they instead highlight the risks attached to abortion medication. 

“This young mother was killed by a nine-week chemical abortion that Georgia banned in 2019 because it is dangerous for women and deadly for their children,” said state Sen. Ed Setzler, an Acworth Republican who sponsored the abortion measure in 2019. “Georgia’s law gave these shamefully unprepared doctors every legal tool they needed to save this mother’s life.” 

Complications from medication abortion, which has been the most common way to terminate a pregnancy since 2020, are rare

A spokesman for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also defended the law. Kemp, a Republican, signed the abortion ban into law.

“Georgia’s LIFE Act not only expanded support for expectant mothers but also established clear exceptions, including providing necessary care in the event of a medical emergency. In Georgia, we will always fight for and protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us,” said Kemp spokesman Garrison Douglas.

Some have bristled at the blame being pinned on the state’s law.

“It’s not fair to make that connection because it clearly was not in the law to deny any kind of service this way, and who ought to be ashamed of themselves are these people that are lying about this bill,” said Martha Zoller, who is a conservative radio host, pundit and Georgia Life Alliance board member.

“There is no situation where this woman should have been denied care,” she added, referring to Thurman. 

‘The stakes are exceptionally high’

Georgia’s law allows for an abortion to be performed when there is a “medical emergency,” but representatives of the medical community have cautioned for years that the law’s wording is unclear and would cause doctors to delay care until the patient is in an obvious crisis.

Specifically, a medical emergency is defined as “a condition in which an abortion is necessary in order to prevent the death of the pregnant woman or the substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman.”

The procedure would also be allowed when a fetus is deemed “medically futile.”

If a physician violates the law, they risk losing their license. They could also face up to a decade in prison. 

It’s the combination of the vague wording and high personal stakes for the medical providers that create a situation where a patient like Thurman can fall through the cracks, said Greer Donley, an associate professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh who is a national expert on abortion.

“They’re afraid that if they act too quickly, they could lose their freedom, their vocation, everything – like the stakes are exceptionally high,” Donley said. “And so, you have to understand when you think about the vague laws, how you would act, how any rational person would act when those are the stakes of trying to understand vague laws.”

But she also said in Thurman’s case, the risk of prosecution would have been low since the fetus was deceased when Thurman arrived at the hospital. Doctors met at least twice to discuss whether to perform a D&C, according to ProPublica. 

Still, Georgia’s law is not crystal clear on that point either, Donley said. The law says it is not an abortion to remove a dead fetus if the fetus died because of a spontaneous miscarriage. Couple that with another definition that defines an abortion as a procedure where a physician intends to end a pregnancy. This would suggest performing a D&C in Thurman’s case would have not been considered an abortion, she said.

“This just shows you the types of questions that have to be answered at the very outset, like whether it was an abortion at all, and then from there, the next question becomes, if it’s an abortion, at what point is her health in such great risk that the medical exception kicks in,” Donley said.

Still, Donley said, despite the ambiguity, it is clear that the doctors should have acted in Thurman’s situation. 

Dr. Susan Bane, vice chair of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, who practices in North Carolina, said details in ProPublica’s reporting suggest it would have been quickly obvious to any doctor that Thurman was suffering from an infection.

“So all of those things together, I think 100% of board-certified OB-GYNs in this country like myself would have said, ‘I have got to start antibiotics and get this woman a D&C and get this infected tissue out of her,’” Bane said.

“And the fact that it was delayed overnight – they report 20 hours – she just got sicker and sicker and sicker, and this is medical negligence. It’s not following the standard of care,” she added.

But Bane disagrees that the language in the laws is vague. Rather, she blamed messaging around abortion laws for any confusion.

“The chaos and the confusion is being blamed on the laws, but it’s really the lack of implementation of the laws. It’s the lack of clarity from organizations,” she said, referring to professional groups. “And I have to say, there’s negligence in some of the reporting that’s out there. Over and over, I’m hearing stories that are scaring women and scaring doctors that they can’t do their job. They can’t take care of women with ruptured membranes, their previable babies; they can’t take care of women with miscarriages or ectopics. There’s not a single law in the country that doesn’t allow that.” 

Whether the language in the law is clear has become a bit of a Rorschach test, said state Rep. Michelle Au, a Johns Creek Democrat who is an anesthesiologist.

Supporters of the law argue the wording is clear and protects the health of mothers, but others like Au say the law is out of step with how medical care is practiced in the real world.

“I think that people like to believe – because they want to oversimplify this and want to believe there are easy answers – that there is some sort of indicator that starts flashing red or some sort of metric that crosses a threshold that makes it completely obvious when care is required, when a patient’s life is in danger, or when organ damage is irreversible,” Au said. 

To Au, the bigger issue is the legal environment the law has created and how that affects the medical decisions that are being made when the goal should be preventing a patient’s condition from worsening.

 

“I think it feels easy and reassuring to quickly judge ‘Obviously this was life threatening,” Au said of Thurman’s case. “The way we knew it was life threatening is because she’s dead.

“Some assessments are made in retrospect only, and when you are putting people in a position of choosing between minimizing patient harm, avoiding what might be considered malpractice and having to abide by an unclear legal regime, it is very difficult, and you are pushing people to forestall these decisions up until the limit,” she said. 

Au said Thurman and Miller likely represent the “first wave of patients who have been harmed by this law.” 

This story was originally published by the Georgia Recorder

Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder and Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder
Tags:

Recommended

DeSantis again laments GOP members who are not publicly opposing Amendment 4

DeSantis again laments GOP members who are not publicly opposing Amendment 4

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - September 16, 2024
Dueling abortion measures make ballot, Nebraska Supreme Court decides

Dueling abortion measures make ballot, Nebraska Supreme Court decides

By Aaron Sanderford, Nebraska Examiner - September 13, 2024
Missouri abortion-rights campaign doubles its fundraising total since qualifying for ballot

Missouri abortion-rights campaign doubles its fundraising total since qualifying for ballot

By Anna Spoerre, Missouri Independent - September 13, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
DeSantis again laments GOP members who are not publicly opposing Amendment 4

DeSantis again laments GOP members who are not publicly opposing Amendment 4

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - September 16, 2024
Dueling abortion measures make ballot, Nebraska Supreme Court decides

Dueling abortion measures make ballot, Nebraska Supreme Court decides

By Aaron Sanderford, Nebraska Examiner - September 13, 2024
Missouri abortion-rights campaign doubles its fundraising total since qualifying for ballot

Missouri abortion-rights campaign doubles its fundraising total since qualifying for ballot

By Anna Spoerre, Missouri Independent - September 13, 2024
Democrats introduce resolution stating U.S. House support for emergency abortion care

Democrats introduce resolution stating U.S. House support for emergency abortion care

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - September 12, 2024
Post-Roe health provider survey finds abortion bans create bad outcomes and distress

Post-Roe health provider survey finds abortion bans create bad outcomes and distress

By Sofia Resnick, States Newsroom - September 09, 2024
Since the fall of ‘Roe,’ self-managed abortions have increased

Since the fall of ‘Roe,’ self-managed abortions have increased

By Sarah Varney - September 09, 2024
AJ News
Latest
McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

By Jesse Valentine - September 13, 2024
Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

By Jesse Valentine - September 04, 2024
Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

By Jesse Valentine - August 23, 2024
Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - August 14, 2024
No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2024
GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

By Jesse Valentine - August 12, 2024
U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2024
Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

By Jesse Valentine - August 05, 2024
Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2024
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Problematic prose: Senate candidate Sheehy’s book appears to contain four plagiarized portions

Problematic prose: Senate candidate Sheehy’s book appears to contain four plagiarized portions

By Darrell Ehrlick, Daily Montanan - September 20, 2024
Hogan’s unclear Social Security position could decide Maryland Senate race

Hogan’s unclear Social Security position could decide Maryland Senate race

By Jesse Valentine - September 20, 2024
Sam Brown’s allies push far-right agenda, spotlight abortion rights in candidate survey

Sam Brown’s allies push far-right agenda, spotlight abortion rights in candidate survey

By Jesse Valentine - September 20, 2024
Maine gun safety advocates launch citizen initiative to pass ‘red flag’ law

Maine gun safety advocates launch citizen initiative to pass ‘red flag’ law

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - September 19, 2024
Vance spread Springfield rumors even after his staff was told they were false, news report says

Vance spread Springfield rumors even after his staff was told they were false, news report says

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - September 19, 2024
Republicans pour money into attacking Texas Democrats on LGBTQ+ issues ahead of Election Day

Republicans pour money into attacking Texas Democrats on LGBTQ+ issues ahead of Election Day

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune - September 18, 2024