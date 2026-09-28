Sullivan backs policies that enrich his family’s business

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan has backed policies that hurt Alaskans but help RPM International, his family’s industrial manufacturing company.

The Ohio-based company was founded by Sullivan’s grandfather in 1947 and is currently run by his brother, Frank C. Sullivan. It is best known as the maker of Roto-Rooter and Rust-Oleum.

In August, Sullivan reported owning up to $5 million worth of RPM International stock. This is the largest corporate holding of any lawmaker in the Alaska delegation.

The New York Times reported that the value of Sullivan’s holding likely increased last year when the company reported increased dividends for shareholders. This was partially achieved through changes the company made in response to President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, including relocating manufacturing, restructuring import deals, and raising prices.

Sullivan has been supportive of Trump’s tariffs and has repeatedly voted down efforts to cut or eliminate them. At the same time, tariffs have pushed up the cost of groceries, lumber, and other essentials that Alaskans depend on.

A KTUU News analysis found that Alaska has some of the most expensive grocery costs in the country, second only to Hawaii.

RPM International’s bottom line also got a boost from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), the 2025 budget law that Sullivan supported and celebrated.

The law indefinitely extended a 21% corporate income tax rate, down from the historical 35%. This extension was partially paid for with a $1 trillion cut to Medicaid that will force more than 13,000 Alaskans to lose their health insurance.

Russell Gordon, RPM International’s chief financial officer, described OBBB as “nothing but good news” in a July 2025 earnings call. He also expressed relief that a 28% corporate tax rate proposed by the Biden administration would not take effect.

The 21% tax rate was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which Sullivan also backed.

These are not the only times Sullivan has been accused of prioritizing RPM International over his constituents. Salon reported in 2020 that Sullivan voted against regulating harmful carcinogens, some of which are used in RPM International products.

Sullivan is running for a third Senate term this year. He is facing a competitive challenge from former Rep. Mary Peltola.