search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Sununu backed bills that added trillions to debt and deficit

Oil and gas companies raked in huge profits as a result.

By Jesse Valentine - September 09, 2026
Share
john sununu
A supporter snaps a photo of former Sen. John E. Sununu as he campaigns for the GOP nomination for his old seat in Berlin, N.H., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

Republican John Sununu says he wants to lower the national debt despite consistently backing policies that made it grow.

Sununu said tackling the debt was a top priority in a recent ad for his U.S. Senate campaign in New Hampshire. He previously served in the Senate from 2003 to 2009 and has stressed the importance of cutting the national deficit as well.

“People definitely want to see us cut the deficit,” he said in March. “Every year we need to make sure we’re doing the right things: keep the economy growing, control spending, and keep that deficit going down.”

Last year, however, Sununu endorsed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), the sweeping tax law that primarily benefits wealthy people and big corporations. He said on multiple occasions that the law would lower the deficit and not add substantially to the debt, dismissing claims to the contrary as “liberal math.”

This is not accurate. A review by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found that OBBB would add an estimated $3.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade. A Bipartisan Policy Center analysis says the law will add more than $4 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, including interest costs.

Sununu was also supportive of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), a similar law enacted during President Donald Trump’s first term. He wrote in a CNBC op-ed that the law would “help America’s businesses compete and win.”

The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center estimated that TCJA would add $1.5 trillion to the deficit by 2034.

Sununu is financially invested in several industries that received direct benefits from these laws, most notably oil and gas. OBBB gave fossil fuel producers billions in new government subsidies, while TCJA allowed them to expand drilling operations into the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Sununu has up to $50,000 invested in ExxonMobil and up to $65,000 in Shell.

A similar dynamic is at play with big pharmaceutical companies. OBBB exempted several drugs from Medicare’s price negotiation program, which allows the government to broker costs for certain medications. The Congressional Budget Office says the government will pay an extra $5 billion to drug manufacturers as a result.

This builds on TCJA, which collectively cut taxes for the pharmaceutical industry by $6 billion.

Sununu holds up to $425,000 in pharmaceutical company stocks and bonds, including sizable stakes in Pfizer and Merck.

In 2001, when Sununu was serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, he voted for the Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act. Two years later, he supported the Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act. These laws, collectively known as the Bush tax cuts, disproportionately benefitted the top 1% of earners.

The laws were projected to add $1.7 trillion to the deficit.

Sununu’s return to the Senate has been endorsed by Trump. He will face Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in November.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Ty Masterson ran a business that filed for bankruptcy

Ty Masterson ran a business that filed for bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2026
Drazan’s record favors Oregon landlords

Drazan’s record favors Oregon landlords

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2026
O’Donnell says storing nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain is a “complicated question”

O’Donnell says storing nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain is a “complicated question”

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Ty Masterson ran a business that filed for bankruptcy

Ty Masterson ran a business that filed for bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2026
Drazan’s record favors Oregon landlords

Drazan’s record favors Oregon landlords

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2026
O’Donnell says storing nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain is a “complicated question”

O’Donnell says storing nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain is a “complicated question”

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2026
Susan Collins voted against pay equity, sick leave

Susan Collins voted against pay equity, sick leave

By Jesse Valentine - September 08, 2026
Roger Marshall has an Epstein files problem

Roger Marshall has an Epstein files problem

By Jesse Valentine - September 04, 2026
Lahn’s running mate has deep ties to big ag

Lahn’s running mate has deep ties to big ag

By Jesse Valentine - September 03, 2026
AJ News
Latest
Ty Masterson ran a business that filed for bankruptcy

Ty Masterson ran a business that filed for bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2026
Drazan’s record favors Oregon landlords

Drazan’s record favors Oregon landlords

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2026
O’Donnell says storing nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain is a “complicated question”

O’Donnell says storing nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain is a “complicated question”

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2026
Susan Collins voted against pay equity, sick leave

Susan Collins voted against pay equity, sick leave

By Jesse Valentine - September 08, 2026
A Las Vegas woman’s abortion story—and why she’s voting yes on Question 6

A Las Vegas woman’s abortion story—and why she’s voting yes on Question 6

By Bonnie Fuller - September 04, 2026
Roger Marshall has an Epstein files problem

Roger Marshall has an Epstein files problem

By Jesse Valentine - September 04, 2026
Lahn’s running mate has deep ties to big ag

Lahn’s running mate has deep ties to big ag

By Jesse Valentine - September 03, 2026
Aaron Flint misleads voters about Montana’s congressional district

Aaron Flint misleads voters about Montana’s congressional district

By Jesse Valentine - September 03, 2026
Garrity helped lead super polluter that offshored jobs

Garrity helped lead super polluter that offshored jobs

By Jesse Valentine - September 02, 2026
Balkcom took $1,000 from Syngenta amid paraquat lawsuits

Balkcom took $1,000 from Syngenta amid paraquat lawsuits

By Jesse Valentine - September 02, 2026
New report: Trump’s food safety cuts are making people sick

New report: Trump’s food safety cuts are making people sick

By Jesse Valentine - September 01, 2026
NRSC ad falsely claims Turek wants to tax Social Security

NRSC ad falsely claims Turek wants to tax Social Security

By Jesse Valentine - September 01, 2026
These vulnerable Republicans have targeted Social Security

These vulnerable Republicans have targeted Social Security

By Jesse Valentine - September 01, 2026
Hinson backed tax credits that helped her husband’s company

Hinson backed tax credits that helped her husband’s company

By Jesse Valentine - September 01, 2026
The “Mike Spike”: Lawler under fire for rising costs

The “Mike Spike”: Lawler under fire for rising costs

By Jesse Valentine - August 31, 2026
Blanche, Hawley misrepresent key abortion case

Blanche, Hawley misrepresent key abortion case

By Jesse Valentine - August 28, 2026
Andy Biggs opposed online sex trafficking law

Andy Biggs opposed online sex trafficking law

By Jesse Valentine - August 27, 2026
Hinson missed multiple votes on Epstein investigation

Hinson missed multiple votes on Epstein investigation

By Jesse Valentine - August 27, 2026
John James has received millions from the DeVos family

John James has received millions from the DeVos family

By Jesse Valentine - August 25, 2026
Fact check: GOP ad distorts claims about Troy Jackson’s son

Fact check: GOP ad distorts claims about Troy Jackson’s son

By Jesse Valentine - August 25, 2026
Kiggans pushes false $21 million claim about Elaine Luria

Kiggans pushes false $21 million claim about Elaine Luria

By Jesse Valentine - August 25, 2026
Paxton aide appears to back Social Security privatization

Paxton aide appears to back Social Security privatization

By Jesse Valentine - August 24, 2026
John Sununu put his sister on the campaign payroll

John Sununu put his sister on the campaign payroll

By Jesse Valentine - August 19, 2026
Honeycutt took $3,500 from ex-lawmaker convicted of bribery

Honeycutt took $3,500 from ex-lawmaker convicted of bribery

By Jesse Valentine - August 18, 2026
Whatley gave sex offender access to young people

Whatley gave sex offender access to young people

By Jesse Valentine - August 18, 2026
Nick Begich defended tariffs and outsourced jobs

Nick Begich defended tariffs and outsourced jobs

By Jesse Valentine - August 17, 2026
Mike Rogers took big donations from oil and gas

Mike Rogers took big donations from oil and gas

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2026
House Republicans embrace group that wants to privatize Social Security

House Republicans embrace group that wants to privatize Social Security

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2026
Scott Timko’s business owes thousands in unpaid taxes

Scott Timko’s business owes thousands in unpaid taxes

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2026
Ashley Hinson missed almost 200 votes in Congress

Ashley Hinson missed almost 200 votes in Congress

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2026
Sununu backs privatizing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

Sununu backs privatizing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

By Jesse Valentine - August 12, 2026
He took his wife to a Texas hospital for a miscarriage. She left in a body bag.

He took his wife to a Texas hospital for a miscarriage. She left in a body bag.

By Bonnie Fuller - August 12, 2026
GOP Senate candidates are threatening Medicare and Medicaid

GOP Senate candidates are threatening Medicare and Medicaid

By Jesse Valentine - August 12, 2026
Chris Shea takes unpopular positions on Iran War, Medicaid

Chris Shea takes unpopular positions on Iran War, Medicaid

By Jesse Valentine - August 11, 2026
Sununu profits as Americans pay more for gas, food and medicine

Sununu profits as Americans pay more for gas, food and medicine

By Jesse Valentine - August 10, 2026
John James voted to weaken Great Lakes protections

John James voted to weaken Great Lakes protections

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2026
Braun took drug industry money, opposed lower health care costs

Braun took drug industry money, opposed lower health care costs

By Jesse Valentine - August 04, 2026
Fact check: Ashley Hinson’s attack ad misrepresents Josh Turek

Fact check: Ashley Hinson’s attack ad misrepresents Josh Turek

By Jesse Valentine - August 04, 2026
Ollivant campaign repeatedly shares incorrect district maps

Ollivant campaign repeatedly shares incorrect district maps

By Jesse Valentine - August 03, 2026
Mike Collins got rich on suspiciously timed crypto trades

Mike Collins got rich on suspiciously timed crypto trades

By Jesse Valentine - August 03, 2026
Jim Desmond campaigned with mayor who linked mask mandates to segregation

Jim Desmond campaigned with mayor who linked mask mandates to segregation

By Jesse Valentine - July 31, 2026

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .