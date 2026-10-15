search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Sununu opposed crackdowns on corporate tax shelters

The Republican later served on the boards of tax-dodging corporations.

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Share
john sununu
Former Sen. John E. Sununu, who is running for his old seat nearly 18 years after being ousted, mingles with voters at the Coos County Republican Committee BBQ in Berlin, N.H., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

Republican John Sununu voted to let big corporations take advantage of tax shelters and then went to work for companies that profited from it.

Sununu represented New Hampshire in the U.S. House from 1997 to 2003 and the Senate from 2003 to 2009. He is attempting a comeback to the Senate this year.

Tax shelters are financial arrangements that allow companies and individuals to reduce their tax bill. Some of these arrangements were created by Congress and are considered legitimate, while others are considered abusive and akin to tax evasion.

Examples of abusive tax shelters include shifting profits to low-tax jurisdictions, like Bermuda, or orchestrating financial deals that show tax losses on paper that don’t exist in reality.

In 2002, Sununu opposed two bills: one that would have blocked corporations shifting profits overseas from receiving Homeland Security contracts and another that would have forced these corporations to move profits stateside or face steep penalties.

Sununu’s opposition to the latter effort prompted Massachusetts Rep. Richie Neal to accuse him of prioritizing businesses in Bermuda over those in New Hampshire.

In 2004, Sununu was one of only five senators to oppose the JOBS Act, a sweeping tax bill that would have strengthened penalties for tax-shelter violations, created new transparency rules for corporations that use tax shelters, and given the IRS new enforcement tools to crack down on the practice.

The bill did not become law, but the American Jobs Creation Act, signed into law by President George W. Bush later that year, included some watered-down versions of these provisions.

Sununu has sat on multiple corporate boards since leaving the Senate. One of those companies was Afiniti, an artificial intelligence and software developer that is incorporated in Bermuda but has its primary office space in Washington, D.C.

Earlier this year, Sununu was embroiled in a minor controversy when he failed to list his position on the corporate board of BlueRiver Acquisition on his personal finance disclosures. The company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2023, easily the most notorious corporate tax haven on Earth.

Sununu’s campaign said he did not receive income from BlueRiver Acquisition or profit from holdings in the company. Despite this, BlueRiver Acquisition reported last year that Sununu owned 30,000 shares of its stock.

Sununu’s Democratic opponent is Rep. Chris Pappas. A New York Times/Siena University poll from last month showed Pappas leading Sununu by five percentage points.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Collins backed DOJ officials who dismantled public corruption unit

Collins backed DOJ officials who dismantled public corruption unit

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Collins backed DOJ officials who dismantled public corruption unit

Collins backed DOJ officials who dismantled public corruption unit

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Misleading ads attack Democrats over ACA subsidies GOP let expire

Misleading ads attack Democrats over ACA subsidies GOP let expire

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2026
Tom Kean helped Big Pharma protect billions in cancer drug sales

Tom Kean helped Big Pharma protect billions in cancer drug sales

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2026
Biggs voted against barring sex offenders from security jobs

Biggs voted against barring sex offenders from security jobs

By Jesse Valentine - October 09, 2026
AJ News
Latest
Collins backed DOJ officials who dismantled public corruption unit

Collins backed DOJ officials who dismantled public corruption unit

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Misleading ads attack Democrats over ACA subsidies GOP let expire

Misleading ads attack Democrats over ACA subsidies GOP let expire

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2026
Tom Kean helped Big Pharma protect billions in cancer drug sales

Tom Kean helped Big Pharma protect billions in cancer drug sales

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2026
Biggs voted against barring sex offenders from security jobs

Biggs voted against barring sex offenders from security jobs

By Jesse Valentine - October 09, 2026
Greg Cunningham ad omits required military disclaimer

Greg Cunningham ad omits required military disclaimer

By Jesse Valentine - October 09, 2026
Paxton signals openness to Social Security cuts in leaked audio

Paxton signals openness to Social Security cuts in leaked audio

By Jesse Valentine - October 09, 2026
Science, healthcare, and the wealth gap: Why Stefany Shaheen is running for Congress

Science, healthcare, and the wealth gap: Why Stefany Shaheen is running for Congress

By Bonnie Fuller - October 09, 2026
Stelson campaign did not employ undocumented immigrant, despite WH claims

Stelson campaign did not employ undocumented immigrant, despite WH claims

By Jesse Valentine - October 08, 2026
Zach Lahn Wants to ban H-1B hiring after benefitting from it

Zach Lahn Wants to ban H-1B hiring after benefitting from it

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Ryan Elijah says mother’s debilitating fall was “God opening a door”

Ryan Elijah says mother’s debilitating fall was “God opening a door”

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Garrity slams executive order protecting abortion seekers

Garrity slams executive order protecting abortion seekers

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Finstad voted against lower drug costs on first day in Congress

Finstad voted against lower drug costs on first day in Congress

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Lombardo administration fell short on infant opioid care

Lombardo administration fell short on infant opioid care

By Jesse Valentine - October 02, 2026
Dan Sullivan took $95,000 from alleged veteran scammers

Dan Sullivan took $95,000 from alleged veteran scammers

By Jesse Valentine - October 02, 2026
Sununu worked for telecom giants that fought privacy rules

Sununu worked for telecom giants that fought privacy rules

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2026
Collins’ husband did work for data center lobbying firm

Collins’ husband did work for data center lobbying firm

By Jesse Valentine - September 30, 2026
Whatley’s Iran war windfall

Whatley’s Iran war windfall

By Jesse Valentine - September 30, 2026
Sununu’s health insurance ties follow him into Senate race

Sununu’s health insurance ties follow him into Senate race

By Jesse Valentine - September 29, 2026
Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

By Jesse Valentine - September 28, 2026
Sullivan backs policies that enrich his family’s business

Sullivan backs policies that enrich his family’s business

By Jesse Valentine - September 28, 2026
Bobby Charles has ties to Dennis Hastert and Mark Foley

Bobby Charles has ties to Dennis Hastert and Mark Foley

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2026
Huizenga’s revolving door: at least a dozen staffers became lobbyists

Huizenga’s revolving door: at least a dozen staffers became lobbyists

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2026
Victor Marx says abortion is “evil” and “occultic”

Victor Marx says abortion is “evil” and “occultic”

By Jesse Valentine - September 24, 2026
Biggs opposed 2005 law targeting child sex traffickers

Biggs opposed 2005 law targeting child sex traffickers

By Jesse Valentine - September 23, 2026
After her near-fatal pregnancy crisis, Amanda Zurawski is finally a mom

After her near-fatal pregnancy crisis, Amanda Zurawski is finally a mom

By Bonnie Fuller - September 23, 2026
Brinker Harding has up to $125,000 invested in Big Pharma

Brinker Harding has up to $125,000 invested in Big Pharma

By Jesse Valentine - September 21, 2026
Stavros Anthony criticized government handouts while billing taxpayers for car expenses

Stavros Anthony criticized government handouts while billing taxpayers for car expenses

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2026
Husted took $630K from data center interests

Husted took $630K from data center interests

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2026
New report: tailgating is more expensive under Trump

New report: tailgating is more expensive under Trump

By Jesse Valentine - September 17, 2026
Barrett’s health care record undercuts campaign ad

Barrett’s health care record undercuts campaign ad

By Jesse Valentine - September 16, 2026
Max Miller ad misrepresents Poindexter’s positions on taxes, health care

Max Miller ad misrepresents Poindexter’s positions on taxes, health care

By Jesse Valentine - September 16, 2026
Whatley’s 183% health care claim doesn’t add up

Whatley’s 183% health care claim doesn’t add up

By Jesse Valentine - September 15, 2026
Sharice Davids will transfer $250,000 to DCCC

Sharice Davids will transfer $250,000 to DCCC

By Jesse Valentine - September 15, 2026
Fralick’s political career began with Obamacare lawsuits

Fralick’s political career began with Obamacare lawsuits

By Jesse Valentine - September 14, 2026
Dan Sullivan skipped half of fisheries hearings

Dan Sullivan skipped half of fisheries hearings

By - September 11, 2026
Rick Jackson’s lobbying record complicates outsider image

Rick Jackson’s lobbying record complicates outsider image

By Jesse Valentine - September 11, 2026
Republican ad distorts Mendoza’s tax comments

Republican ad distorts Mendoza’s tax comments

By Jesse Valentine - September 11, 2026

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .