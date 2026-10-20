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Sununu’s lobbying firm sought tariff relief for big corporations

Sununu is running for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire.

By Jesse Valentine - October 20, 2026
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John Sununu
CREDIT: Sununu Senator

Former New Hampshire Sen. John Sununu worked for a lobbying firm that sought tariff relief for big corporations.

A tariff is essentially a tax on foreign goods that is paid by the American importer. The increased cost is frequently passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices. The federal government has broad discretion to impose tariffs on specific products or countries.

Companies can petition the government for tariff relief, often in the form of exemptions, refunds, or reduced rates. These savings, however, are rarely passed on to customers who don’t receive the refunds and may continue being charged tariff-inflated prices.

Sununu went to work for Akin Group after leaving the Senate in 2009. Between 2010 and 2016, the firm was paid $760,000 to lobby for the Tariff Action Coalition, a group of companies seeking over $20 million in tariff relief. Members included Bayer, Honeywell International, and Syngenta.

It’s not clear if Sununu directly worked with the Tariff Action Coalition, but he told Fox News last year that his private sector experience taught him how to deal with the “tariff situation.”

President Donald Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on several countries and products, which has led to a precipitous spike in retail prices. Sununu said Trump should consult Congress more on tariff policy, but also described the president’s approach as “very fair.”

The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated some of Trump’s tariffs last year, forcing the government to return $166 billion in collected duties. Large corporations have received the bulk of the refunds, while small businesses received only a small portion and consumers received nothing at all.

WMUR asked Sununu in March who should receive tariff refunds. He did not provide a direct response.

“I don’t have a legal answer to that question,” Sununu said. “It should go to whoever paid it. It should be done in a simple, clear, effective way. It is a bit of a mess. There’s no question about that. But I think given today’s computerized systems, the way it was paid, there ought to be a pretty straightforward way to pay it back.”

Sununu is attempting a return to the Senate this year. His Democratic opponent is Rep. Chris Pappas.

Jesse Valentine
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