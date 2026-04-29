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Susan Collins declines to investigate White House funding and war actions

Collins has convened zero oversight hearings as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee

By Jesse Valentine - April 29, 2026
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Susan Collins
Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill on April 21, 2026. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)

Maine Sen. Susan Collins has not called for an investigation into the White House’s invasion of Iran or its potentially illegal impoundment of federal funds, even though she chairs the powerful committee responsible for such oversight.

Collins is the Republican leader of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which writes federal budgets and ensures that those budgets are adhered to. If the White House spends funds improperly or without congressional consent, the committee can investigate and use its control over future funding to get the president back in line.

This is often referred to as Congress’ “power of the purse.”

Shortly after Collins took over the committee in January 2025, the Trump administration withheld billions of dollars in appropriated funds from several federal agencies, flagrantly undermining Congress’ authority. Many legal experts say this was a violation of the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which restricts when and how a president can make these decisions.

“No other modern president has tried this on such an enormous scale,” said Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University. “If allowed to stand, it would enable the president to both seize control over hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds and coerce state and local governments by imposing grant conditions not authorized by Congress.”

Now, the White House is spending more than $1 billion a day on the war in Iran, despite never seeking congressional approval for the conflict or its price tag.

Collins’ failure to investigate these matters leaves her open to accusations of hypocrisy. In 2023, she told the Bottom Line podcast that the Senate Appropriations Committee provided a critical bulwark against executive overreach.

“It’s Congress that controls the power of the purse under the Constitution, and we should not cede all that authority to the executive branch,” Collins said. “We should be making a lot of those decisions.”

Collins made similar remarks in a 2024 interview with WGAN radio.

“The power of the purse is a constitutional obligation of Congress and, arguably, our most important responsibility as envisioned by the founders of this nation,” Collins said. “It has been extremely frustrating in the last—really, unfortunately, I’d say the last decade—that Congress has not been as aggressive in exercising that authority.”

In July 2025, the House and Senate voted on a rescissions bill that canceled federal funding for some of the agencies and programs from which the White House was withholding money. The bill passed with only Republican votes.

Collins did not support the rescissions bill, but she also voted against a measure that would have required the bill to be reviewed and amended by the Appropriations Committee.

Last month, Collins opposed a war powers resolution that would have forced the White House to either withdraw troops from Iran or seek approval from Congress to continue the conflict. A review of personal finance disclosures indicates that Collins has made about $25,000 since the war began, primarily through her investments in oil and gas.

Collins is running for a sixth term this year. Her Democratic opponent will be chosen in a June 9 primary.

Jesse Valentine
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