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Susan Collins’ reign ends

Troy Jackson will be the first Democrat to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate since 1995.

By Jesse Valentine - November 05, 2026
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Troy Jackson
Maine Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson speaks at an election night event, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Democrat Troy Jackson defeated Republican Sen. Susan Collins in Maine’s high-stakes Senate race on Tuesday night.

For 30 years, Collins has defied political gravity by consistently winning a state that Democrats have carried in national elections. She was brought down this year by an unpopular Republican president, an affordability crisis, and her alleged involvement in a corrupt pay-to-play scheme.

Jackson, who worked as a logger before joining the Maine Legislature in 2002, ran a campaign laser-focused on cost-of-living issues. He was still hammering that theme in an after-midnight victory speech.

“If you’re watching this after getting home from a shift, or sitting at the table wondering how you’re going to pay the next bill, I want you to hear something very clearly,” Jackson said. “You are sending somebody to Washington who knows exactly what that feels like.”

Jackson had secured 54% of the vote as of Wednesday morning, with about 90% of the ballots counted.

Another liability for Collins was her 2018 vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Collins is a rare pro-choice Republican who pledged to protect abortion access. Kavanaugh cast the deciding vote to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Maine in the United States Senate,” Collins said in a written statement. “I’m proud of all I have been able to accomplish for our state and for our country in the past 30 years. I called Troy Jackson tonight to congratulate him and to assure him that my staff and I will work to ensure a smooth transition.”

Collins supporters lingered at a Bangor watch party until 1 a.m. waiting for her to make remarks, but she never addressed the crowd.

Jesse Valentine
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