search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Ted Cruz’s podcast partners with pastor who covered up sexual assault of teenager

A watchdog group filed an FEC complain against Cruz, alleging that his podcast violated campaign finance laws

By Jesse Valentine - June 05, 2024
Share
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s podcast teamed up with a faith-based travel agency to offer listeners a guided tour of Israel. The tour was led by Chris Conlee, a pastor who admitted to covering up the sexual assault of a 17-year old girl.

Cruz co-hosts his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz, with radio personality Ben Ferguson. Starting in July 2023, Ferguson began promoting the Israel trip on the show. It was sponsored by Christian Expeditions, a travel agency that offers guided tours to sites of biblical significance.

“I got to tell you about an amazing trip that is coming up,” Ferguson said on an August 2023 episode. “And it is going to be so much fun, going with Verdict listeners to Israel, the cradle of Judaism, Christianity and many of the principles that we all hold dear as Americans … And you’ll do it all together with other Verdict listeners from around the country.”

The tour took place May 6 – 15. Accommodations started at $3,700 per person. Ferguson and Conlee both went on the trip. Cruz did not attend.

Conlee currently serves as the lead pastor of One City Church in Memphis, Tennessee. From 2002 to 2018, he was the lead pastor at Highpoint Church, also in Memphis. 

In Jan. 2018, Andy Savage, another pastor at Highpoint Church, confessed to having a “sexual incident” with a 17-year old girl in 1998, while he was serving as a youth minister at a church in Houston, Texas. Savage’s confession followed the publication of a blog post by the victim, in which she detailed how Savage coerced her into oral sex. Savage was 22 at the time of the assault.

Savage defended his conduct in an interview on Ferguson’s radio show.

“It was a very mutual, spontaneous, physical moment,” Savage told Ferguson. “Our hormones were obviously very much in that moment, and she performed oral sex.”

Conlee disclosed that he knew about the incident prior to hiring Savage. Following Savage’s confession, Conlee put out a public statement defending Savage and allegedly urged Savage to not resign. Both men were ultimately forced to step down over the incident in July 2018.

“In his own words from the pulpit in January, Chris Conlee disclosed he had known about Andy Savage’s conduct prior to inviting Andy to co-found or lead in Highpoint Church,” said Julia Dahl, another Highpoint Church co-founder. “With that knowledge, Chris elected to do nothing to protect that victim of sexual assault.”

The publication of a marriage advice book by Conlee was canceled as a result of the controversy. 

In 2019, it was rumored that Conlee was urged to resign in part due to him physically attacking a female staffer. Highpoint Church denies this.

Cruz’s podcast has come under fire for other business arrangements. It is produced by the radio conglomerate iHeartMedia.The company makes ad revenue payments to Cruz’s super PAC instead of Cruz himself, seemingly to circumvent laws that prohibit senators from having multiple income streams. The PAC has collected more than $630,000 as a result.

The arrangement could violate campaign finance laws. End Citizens United, a campaign finance watchdog group, filed an FEC complaint against Cruz in April.

Cruz told The Hill in Aug. 2023 that his podcast is intended to help his constituents.

“I’m not interested in being a pundit,” Cruz said. “But part of fighting successfully is communicating and explaining what the issues are that matter. So, I view the podcast as fulfilling one of the really important responsibilities of representing Texans.” 

Cruz is running for reelection to the U.S. Senate this year. His Democratic challenger is Rep. Collin Alred, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and a former NFL linebacker.

Jesse Valentine

Recommended

Mark Robinson rails against immorality while taking donations from convicted sex offenders

Mark Robinson rails against immorality while taking donations from convicted sex offenders

By Jesse Valentine - June 05, 2024
GOP’s Rob Mercuri funded by groups pushing for foreign takeover of U.S. Steel

GOP’s Rob Mercuri funded by groups pushing for foreign takeover of U.S. Steel

By Jesse Valentine - June 03, 2024
David McCormick’s wife was considered for UN role. Her ties to Saudi Arabia tanked it. 

David McCormick’s wife was considered for UN role. Her ties to Saudi Arabia tanked it. 

By Jesse Valentine - May 31, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Mark Robinson rails against immorality while taking donations from convicted sex offenders

Mark Robinson rails against immorality while taking donations from convicted sex offenders

By Jesse Valentine - June 05, 2024
GOP’s Rob Mercuri funded by groups pushing for foreign takeover of U.S. Steel

GOP’s Rob Mercuri funded by groups pushing for foreign takeover of U.S. Steel

By Jesse Valentine - June 03, 2024
David McCormick’s wife was considered for UN role. Her ties to Saudi Arabia tanked it. 

David McCormick’s wife was considered for UN role. Her ties to Saudi Arabia tanked it. 

By Jesse Valentine - May 31, 2024
Republican Dave Reichert brings gun to newspaper interview, jokes about threatening reporters

Republican Dave Reichert brings gun to newspaper interview, jokes about threatening reporters

By Jesse Valentine - May 30, 2024
Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. endorses election denying Trump loyalist for U.S. Senate

Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. endorses election denying Trump loyalist for U.S. Senate

By Jesse Valentine - May 30, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
Mark Robinson rails against immorality while taking donations from convicted sex offenders

Mark Robinson rails against immorality while taking donations from convicted sex offenders

By Jesse Valentine - June 05, 2024
Missouri appeals court sides with transgender student in $4 million discrimination case

Missouri appeals court sides with transgender student in $4 million discrimination case

By Annelise Hanshaw, Missouri Independent - June 04, 2024
Election monitors nervously practice for the ‘big dance in November’

Election monitors nervously practice for the ‘big dance in November’

By Matt Vasilogambros, Stateline - June 03, 2024
Maine Democratic Party platform doubles down on support for reproductive, LGBTQ rights

Maine Democratic Party platform doubles down on support for reproductive, LGBTQ rights

By Evan Popp, Maine Morning Star - June 03, 2024
GOP’s Rob Mercuri funded by groups pushing for foreign takeover of U.S. Steel

GOP’s Rob Mercuri funded by groups pushing for foreign takeover of U.S. Steel

By Jesse Valentine - June 03, 2024
States are already collecting more abortion data. And HIPAA won’t always keep it private.

States are already collecting more abortion data. And HIPAA won’t always keep it private.

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris, Idaho Capital Sun - May 31, 2024