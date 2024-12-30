Ted Cruz’s website made dubious and untrue claims about his support for veterans

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz made protecting veterans a centerpiece of his 2024 campaign, but in the last two years he voted repeatedly to deny funding to veterans’ programs.

Cruz was elected to a third term in the U.S. Senate on Nov. 5. Next year, he will serve as chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, where he will oversee an array of economic programs, including initiatives to offer job training to veterans and safeguard them from scams.

Cruz’s campaign website features a page titled “Standing Up for Our Soldiers and Veterans,” highlighting 18 actions he’s taken in office to support past and current service members. Several of the items listed, however, omit crucial context and detail.

The page boasts that Cruz supported the Honoring Our PACT Act, a Democrat-authored bill that expanded health care benefits for veterans exposed to hazardous chemicals in the Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam wars.

Cruz initially supported the Honoring Our PACT Act when it came up for a vote in June 2022. A month later, when the bill came up again, he was one of several Republicans to oppose it. His about-face prompted Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, to describe Cruz as “an utter fraud.”

Veterans groups harshly criticized Republicans for killing the legislation. Cruz and Republicans supported the bill when it came to the floor again in August. President Joe Biden signed it into law.

Another item on Cruz’s website claimed that “every year, Ted secures wins for America’s military and Texas soldiers, veterans, and bases in military funding legislation.” The only evidence given to support this claim was Cruz’s support of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a defense funding bill that Congress is required to pass on an annual basis.

The 2024 NDAA passed with broad bipartisan support.

Cruz has opposed additional funding for veterans and the military not included in the NDAA. In March, Cruz opposed an appropriations bill that provided $346.7 billion for military construction, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and related agencies. In 2021, Cruz voted against the American Rescue Plan, which allocated $14.5 billion for veteran health care services.

Cruz’s website also listed accomplishments that had symbolic but not material benefits for veterans, such as the renaming of two Texas post offices to commemorate past service members.

Common Defense, the nation’s largest pro-veteran organization, endorsed Cruz’s Democratic opponent, Rep. Collin Alred.

A Cruz spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.