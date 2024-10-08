search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Texas’ abortion laws are straining the OB/GYN workforce, new study shows

More doctors are considering leaving or retiring early, while fewer medical students are applying to obstetrics and gynecology residencies in Texas.

By Eleanor Klibanoff, Texas Tribune - October 08, 2024
Share
Pregnant belly ultrasound
A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of the fetus on Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Dr. Todd Ivey, a Houston OB/GYN and an officer with the Texas division of ACOG, said the survey results raise concerns about the long-term impacts of these laws. The state is expecting a significant shortage of OB/GYNs over the next decade, with some rural areas already unable to find the doctors they need.

Like many of his peers, Ivey considered leaving but decided to stay and provide the best care he could within the limits of the law. But he understands why a new doctor, who hasn’t yet built a practice or a family in Texas, might choose to go somewhere else.

“Not having people coming up is going to impact women’s health greatly,” Ivey said. “I just hope we don’t get to the day where women can’t get their pap smear screening, they can’t get their breast cancer screening, they can’t get prenatal care.”

“Patients don’t want a confused doctor”

In summer 2022, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Texas made it a crime punishable with up to life in prison to perform an abortion. There is a narrow exception to save the life of the pregnant patient, but dozens of women have come forward in the last two years, saying they were denied medically necessary care because of the law.

Anti-abortion groups and Republican lawmakers say it is clear when doctors can intervene to perform an abortion. Doctors disagree, this survey shows. Almost one-third of OB/GYNs in Texas do not have a clear understanding of the law and how it relates to their medical practice, and 60% are fearful of legal repercussions.

Dr. Anitra Beasley, a Houston OB/GYN, said she and other doctors bring the fear of criminalization into the room with the patient, even when they’re treating a miscarriage or other pregnancy complications.

“It turns it into something that’s about me and my risk instead of being about the patient and their situation,” she said.

In her other role as a researcher with Resound Research for Reproductive Health, Beasley spends a lot of time digging into Texas’ abortion restrictions. But even she remains uncertain about when exactly the law would allow her to intervene to perform an abortion.

The Texas Medical Board has offered some guidance on how a doctor should document a medically necessary abortion and the Texas Supreme Court has ruled that doctors need not wait until there’s an imminent risk of harm to the patient. But beyond that, Beasley said, doctors, hospital administrators and general counsels are navigating these high-stakes legal questions on a case-by-case basis.

“If I’m confused, I can only imagine that other doctors are confused,” she said. “Patients don’t want a confused doctor.”

Despite this confusion and fear, Beasley has decided to stick it out in Texas. She has a whole life in Texas — a family, a job she loves, her research work.

“And I’ve got patients here that depend on us to provide really excellent care,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of us who feel like we just can’t abandon people. We just can’t abandon the patients who need us the most.”

Beasley isn’t alone. Most Texas OB/GYNs say they haven’t thought about leaving the state as a result of the laws, the survey shows, and of those who have considered it, many said they were staying because of family or financial issues. But almost 15% of surveyed doctors said they were planning to retire early, which could accelerate the state’s looming shortage of OB/GYNs.

By 2030, Texas is expected to have 15% fewer OB/GYNs than is needed to keep up with demand. Many rural areas are already beginning to feel the effects of these shortages. More than 45% of Texas counties are considered maternity care deserts, meaning there’s no doctor to see during your pregnancy and nowhere to give birth.

Texas ranks 50th among states and the District of Columbia for women’s health, according to The Commonwealth Fund, which measured health care quality, outcomes, coverage, access and affordability.

Maternal mortality increased in Texas in 2020 and 2021, the most recent data available, before the state banned nearly all abortions, reversing several years of progress. Infant mortality is increasing faster than the national average, which researchers attribute to abortion restrictions.

“We all love to look at pregnancy through this romantic kind of view, and that everything is gorgeous and perfect,” Ivey said. “The reality is it doesn’t always work that way, and often we have to deal with some very, very serious consequences.”

“People who have less access [to medical care], that is who is going to suffer,” he said.

The next generation of doctors 

With this retirement wave approaching faster than anticipated, Texas will need to quickly train and retain young OB/GYNs.

Historically, the state has done a lot on this front. Texas trains more medical students than any state other than New York and more residents than any state other than New York or California. About 65% of doctors who come to Texas for residency stay after their program ends, a better retention rate than the national average. In recent years, the state has built new medical schools, expanded residency programs and invested in physician loan repayment programs.

But Texas may be “undermining its own investment,” said Dr. Atul Grover, executive director of the Association of American Medical College’s Research and Action Institute. States that banned abortion saw a 16% drop in applications to OB/GYN residency programs this year, even as the number of applicants ticked up nationally, AAMC found.

There were other changes to the residency application process that muddies the data a bit, but the overall trend is clear, Grover said — medical students hoping to study OB/GYN are shying away from states that have banned abortion.

While some of the hesitation may be about the training they’ll receive or the care they’ll be able to provide, Grover said his group frequently hears another concern: the care these doctors can receive when they become patients.

“If you think about the ages of people who are graduating from med school, they’re 27 to 35,” Grover said. “They are very concerned about their ability to control their own health care or that of somebody close to them.”

The directors of Texas-based residency programs surveyed by Manatt Health said they are not seeing a decline in the quality of applicants and are still able to fill all their residency spots. But whether those doctors will stick around after finishing their program is a different story.

Almost 60% of surveyed residents said they were considering the new laws when deciding whether to stay in Texas after residency, and of that group, half said they were planning to leave as a result.

Ivey was recently talking to a medical student who said, despite the good residency programs in Texas for her chosen speciality, she was “absolutely not” considering staying.

“Texas is traditionally a great place to get your education, to get your training in medicine and to practice medicine,” he said. “We’ve typically been a very physician-friendly state, and I think these new restrictive laws that have come in the last few years are really changing that for a lot of people. They don’t see it in that same manner.”

This story was originally published by the Texas Tribune

Eleanor Klibanoff, Texas Tribune
Tags:

Recommended

Rogers says Medicare negotiating drug price reductions is ‘sugar high politics’

Rogers says Medicare negotiating drug price reductions is ‘sugar high politics’

By Jon King, Michigan Advance - October 02, 2024
Post-Roe health provider survey finds abortion bans create bad outcomes and distress

Post-Roe health provider survey finds abortion bans create bad outcomes and distress

By Sofia Resnick, States Newsroom - September 09, 2024
Democrats take on Rick Scott for voting against reducing Medicare drug prices

Democrats take on Rick Scott for voting against reducing Medicare drug prices

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - August 12, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
Rogers says Medicare negotiating drug price reductions is ‘sugar high politics’

Rogers says Medicare negotiating drug price reductions is ‘sugar high politics’

By Jon King, Michigan Advance - October 02, 2024
Post-Roe health provider survey finds abortion bans create bad outcomes and distress

Post-Roe health provider survey finds abortion bans create bad outcomes and distress

By Sofia Resnick, States Newsroom - September 09, 2024
Democrats take on Rick Scott for voting against reducing Medicare drug prices

Democrats take on Rick Scott for voting against reducing Medicare drug prices

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - August 12, 2024
Telehealth abortion still on the rise, especially in states with shield laws, report shows

Telehealth abortion still on the rise, especially in states with shield laws, report shows

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris, Idaho Capital Sun - August 07, 2024
Alabama lawmaker reintroduces bill requiring parental consent for vaccinations

Alabama lawmaker reintroduces bill requiring parental consent for vaccinations

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - August 05, 2024
On Medicare’s 59th birthday, FL-Dems again hit Rick Scott on the issue

On Medicare’s 59th birthday, FL-Dems again hit Rick Scott on the issue

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix - July 30, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Dan Bishop’s tough on crime talk clashes with his votes to deny police funding

Dan Bishop’s tough on crime talk clashes with his votes to deny police funding

By Jesse Valentine - October 08, 2024
Republican Rob Bresnahan invested thousands in company with ties to Chinese military

Republican Rob Bresnahan invested thousands in company with ties to Chinese military

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2024
More recordings show Sheehy disparaging Natives, federal government, Tester

More recordings show Sheehy disparaging Natives, federal government, Tester

By Darrell Ehrlick, Daily Montanan - October 04, 2024
Bernie Moreno backed plan to raise health care costs, reward hospital executives

Bernie Moreno backed plan to raise health care costs, reward hospital executives

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2024
Two Georgia Moms Are First Women to Die From Abortion Bans

Two Georgia Moms Are First Women to Die From Abortion Bans

By Bonnie Fuller - September 23, 2024
McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

McCormick’s firm invested millions in Iran-linked companies, including weapons manufacturer

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

Senate hopeful Hung Cao backed plan that puts Social Security, veterans’ benefits at risk

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

Senate candidate Eric Hovde’s bank financed nursing homes facing abuse accusations

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2024
Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

Gov. Gianforte’s mission to ban abortion could be impeded by state referendum

By Jesse Valentine - September 13, 2024
Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

Republican Kelly Ayotte’s opposition to ACA clashes with most voters

By Jesse Valentine - September 04, 2024
Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

Laurie Buckhout calls China a threat while holding thousands in China-linked investments

By Jesse Valentine - August 23, 2024
Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

Sen. Rick Scott leaves hurricane-ravaged Florida to fundraise and campaign for Trump

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

Wealthy U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno wants more tax cuts for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - August 21, 2024
Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

Voter registrations in Maine spiked after Harris announced candidacy

By Emma Davis, Maine Morning Star - August 14, 2024
No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

No, Sen. Bob Casey did not invest in a Chinese fentanyl company

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

Republican Eric Hovde’s company drove small businesses into bankruptcy

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2024
GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

GOP Rep. Ryan Zinke’s campaign spent cash on fine dining, luxury stays

By Jesse Valentine - August 12, 2024
U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2024
Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

Caught on camera: Migrants working on anti-Immigration hardliner Greg Gianforte’s property

By Jesse Valentine - August 05, 2024
Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert opposes abortion access for military personnel

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2024
Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

Kelly Ayotte hired consultant who pushed controversial Project 2025 agenda

By Jesse Valentine - July 26, 2024
Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

Trump, MAGA campaign against Harris already laced with misogyny, racism

By Dana Gentry, Nevada Current - July 24, 2024
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t want to talk about Texas’ restrictive abortion ban

By Jesse Valentine - July 23, 2024
Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

Republican Tim Sheehy often brags about his business record. His company is in the red.

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2024
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
GOP House candidate from Winona says he’s open to an abortion ban at ‘5 or 6 weeks’

GOP House candidate from Winona says he’s open to an abortion ban at ‘5 or 6 weeks’

By Madison McVan, Minnesota Reformer - October 08, 2024
Facing a tight race, Ted Cruz goes quiet on abortion

Facing a tight race, Ted Cruz goes quiet on abortion

By Kayla Guo, The Texas Tribune - October 07, 2024
Amid fraught landscape, school districts react differently to transgender sports ban law

Amid fraught landscape, school districts react differently to transgender sports ban law

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - October 04, 2024