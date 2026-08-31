search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

The “Mike Spike”: Lawler under fire for rising costs

Lawler supports the war in Iran.

By Jesse Valentine - August 31, 2026
Share
Mike Lawler
Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) speaks with reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on June 24, 2026. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)

Empire State Voices, an advocacy group for working-class New Yorkers, is running a $7,000 ad campaign calling out Rep. Mike Lawler for voting to raise prices.

The ads, which refer to the rising costs as the “Mike Spike,” are running in newspapers across Lawler’s Hudson Valley district. There are also mobile billboards and a banner overhanging Interstate 287.

The ads identify three main ways Lawler has contributed to rising costs: voting for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), backing President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, and supporting the war in Iran.

Time Magazine reported in July that 450,000 New Yorkers have lost health insurance as a result of OBBB’s cuts to Medicaid and its failure to renew Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) subsidies. The cuts will fund tax breaks that primarily benefit wealthy people and big corporations.

Lawler praised OBBB, calling it a “blueprint for how we can govern responsibly.” In total, about 7.5 million Medicaid enrollees are expected to lose health insurance as a result of the law.

Lawler has also praised Trump’s tariff policy that went into effect last year, framing it as a short-term negotiation tool that will yield long-term gains.

A recent report from Democrats on the Joint House Economic Committee, however, says New Yorkers spent $310 more on groceries last year because of the tariffs. That is an increase of 4% since Trump returned to the White House.

The same report found that New Yorkers spent $432 more on gasoline as a direct result of the war in Iran. Lawler supports the conflict and voted against a war powers resolution that could have helped end it.

Dylan Wheeler, Empire State Voices Senior Organizing Director, says Lawler is more concerned with cable news appearances than his constituents.

“We need our Congressman to start supporting meaningful legislation to lower our costs, and stop putting partisan politics ahead of what’s best for New Yorkers,” Wheeler said.

Lawler is running for a third term this year. His Democratic opponent is Cait Conley.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Nick Begich defended tariffs and outsourced jobs

Nick Begich defended tariffs and outsourced jobs

By Jesse Valentine - August 17, 2026
Finstad backed Trump tariffs as Minnesota farmers paid the price

Finstad backed Trump tariffs as Minnesota farmers paid the price

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2026
Barrett sells Haiti-made t-shirts despite ‘Made in USA’ claim

Barrett sells Haiti-made t-shirts despite ‘Made in USA’ claim

By Jesse Valentine - June 04, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Nick Begich defended tariffs and outsourced jobs

Nick Begich defended tariffs and outsourced jobs

By Jesse Valentine - August 17, 2026
Finstad backed Trump tariffs as Minnesota farmers paid the price

Finstad backed Trump tariffs as Minnesota farmers paid the price

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2026
Barrett sells Haiti-made t-shirts despite ‘Made in USA’ claim

Barrett sells Haiti-made t-shirts despite ‘Made in USA’ claim

By Jesse Valentine - June 04, 2026
Trump economy squeezes gig workers, new report says

Trump economy squeezes gig workers, new report says

By Jesse Valentine - June 02, 2026
Marty O’Donnell downplays jobs crisis facing young people

Marty O’Donnell downplays jobs crisis facing young people

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2026
Hyde-Smith took fertilizer money as farmers struggled with soaring costs

Hyde-Smith took fertilizer money as farmers struggled with soaring costs

By Jesse Valentine - May 13, 2026
AJ News
Latest
Blanche, Hawley misrepresent key abortion case

Blanche, Hawley misrepresent key abortion case

By Jesse Valentine - August 28, 2026
Andy Biggs opposed online sex trafficking law

Andy Biggs opposed online sex trafficking law

By Jesse Valentine - August 27, 2026
Hinson missed multiple votes on Epstein investigation

Hinson missed multiple votes on Epstein investigation

By Jesse Valentine - August 27, 2026
John James has received millions from the DeVos family

John James has received millions from the DeVos family

By Jesse Valentine - August 25, 2026
Fact check: GOP ad distorts claims about Troy Jackson’s son

Fact check: GOP ad distorts claims about Troy Jackson’s son

By Jesse Valentine - August 25, 2026
Kiggans pushes false $21 million claim about Elaine Luria

Kiggans pushes false $21 million claim about Elaine Luria

By Jesse Valentine - August 25, 2026
Paxton aide appears to back Social Security privatization

Paxton aide appears to back Social Security privatization

By Jesse Valentine - August 24, 2026
John Sununu put his sister on the campaign payroll

John Sununu put his sister on the campaign payroll

By Jesse Valentine - August 19, 2026
Honeycutt took $3,500 from ex-lawmaker convicted of bribery

Honeycutt took $3,500 from ex-lawmaker convicted of bribery

By Jesse Valentine - August 18, 2026
Whatley gave sex offender access to young people

Whatley gave sex offender access to young people

By Jesse Valentine - August 18, 2026
Nick Begich defended tariffs and outsourced jobs

Nick Begich defended tariffs and outsourced jobs

By Jesse Valentine - August 17, 2026
Mike Rogers took big donations from oil and gas

Mike Rogers took big donations from oil and gas

By Jesse Valentine - August 14, 2026
House Republicans embrace group that wants to privatize Social Security

House Republicans embrace group that wants to privatize Social Security

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2026
Scott Timko’s business owes thousands in unpaid taxes

Scott Timko’s business owes thousands in unpaid taxes

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2026
Ashley Hinson missed almost 200 votes in Congress

Ashley Hinson missed almost 200 votes in Congress

By Jesse Valentine - August 13, 2026
Sununu backs privatizing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

Sununu backs privatizing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

By Jesse Valentine - August 12, 2026
He took his wife to a Texas hospital for a miscarriage. She left in a body bag.

He took his wife to a Texas hospital for a miscarriage. She left in a body bag.

By Bonnie Fuller - August 12, 2026
GOP Senate candidates are threatening Medicare and Medicaid

GOP Senate candidates are threatening Medicare and Medicaid

By Jesse Valentine - August 12, 2026
Chris Shea takes unpopular positions on Iran War, Medicaid

Chris Shea takes unpopular positions on Iran War, Medicaid

By Jesse Valentine - August 11, 2026
Sununu profits as Americans pay more for gas, food and medicine

Sununu profits as Americans pay more for gas, food and medicine

By Jesse Valentine - August 10, 2026
John James voted to weaken Great Lakes protections

John James voted to weaken Great Lakes protections

By Jesse Valentine - August 06, 2026
Braun took drug industry money, opposed lower health care costs

Braun took drug industry money, opposed lower health care costs

By Jesse Valentine - August 04, 2026
Fact check: Ashley Hinson’s attack ad misrepresents Josh Turek

Fact check: Ashley Hinson’s attack ad misrepresents Josh Turek

By Jesse Valentine - August 04, 2026
Ollivant campaign repeatedly shares incorrect district maps

Ollivant campaign repeatedly shares incorrect district maps

By Jesse Valentine - August 03, 2026
Mike Collins got rich on suspiciously timed crypto trades

Mike Collins got rich on suspiciously timed crypto trades

By Jesse Valentine - August 03, 2026
Jim Desmond campaigned with mayor who linked mask mandates to segregation

Jim Desmond campaigned with mayor who linked mask mandates to segregation

By Jesse Valentine - July 31, 2026
Claims Jon Husted protected sexual abusers date back more than 20 years

Claims Jon Husted protected sexual abusers date back more than 20 years

By Jesse Valentine - July 31, 2026
Tom Tiffany supported advancing extreme abortion ban in Congress

Tom Tiffany supported advancing extreme abortion ban in Congress

By Jesse Valentine - July 30, 2026
Finstad backed Trump tariffs as Minnesota farmers paid the price

Finstad backed Trump tariffs as Minnesota farmers paid the price

By Jesse Valentine - July 29, 2026
Ciscomani ad falsely claims Mendoza called parents “toxic”

Ciscomani ad falsely claims Mendoza called parents “toxic”

By Jesse Valentine - July 27, 2026
New Whatley ad distorts Cooper’s record on taxes

New Whatley ad distorts Cooper’s record on taxes

By Jesse Valentine - July 24, 2026
John Sununu profited from Azerbaijan attack on ethnic Armenians

John Sununu profited from Azerbaijan attack on ethnic Armenians

By Jesse Valentine - July 22, 2026
Republican claim that Sarah Trone Garriott officiated a Satanic wedding is a lie

Republican claim that Sarah Trone Garriott officiated a Satanic wedding is a lie

By Jesse Valentine - July 21, 2026
Bennett’s campaign fueled by Republican donors despite independent label

Bennett’s campaign fueled by Republican donors despite independent label

By Jesse Valentine - July 20, 2026
Todd Blanche pledges to use the DOJ to stop the mailing of abortion pill

Todd Blanche pledges to use the DOJ to stop the mailing of abortion pill

By Bonnie Fuller - July 20, 2026
Collins ad ignores vote that cleared path for Medicaid cuts

Collins ad ignores vote that cleared path for Medicaid cuts

By Jesse Valentine - July 17, 2026
Rick Jackson paid $41 million to firm at center of DHS contract scandal

Rick Jackson paid $41 million to firm at center of DHS contract scandal

By Jesse Valentine - July 16, 2026
NRSC ads mislead voters about Medicaid and undocumented immigrants

NRSC ads mislead voters about Medicaid and undocumented immigrants

By Jesse Valentine - July 15, 2026
Hinson missed key House votes while fundraising for Senate campaign

Hinson missed key House votes while fundraising for Senate campaign

By Jesse Valentine - July 14, 2026
Rogers collected state pension despite $14.6 million net worth

Rogers collected state pension despite $14.6 million net worth

By Jesse Valentine - July 13, 2026
Driscoll supported property tax increase her second home avoided

Driscoll supported property tax increase her second home avoided

By Jesse Valentine - July 13, 2026

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .