search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Thom Tillis turns on Trump, warns GOP bill "will hurt people"

11.8 million people could lose their health insurance if the One Big Beautiful Bill Act becomes law

By Jesse Valentine - July 01, 2025
Share
Thom Tillis talks to reporters
FILE — Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Hours after announcing his retirement, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) blasted his party’s budget bill and criticized President Donald Trump for supporting it.

Tillis specifically critiqued the bill’s cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which could force up to 11.8 million people to lose their health insurance.

“I am telling the president that you have been misinformed,” Tillis said in a fiery Sunday night floor speech. “You supporting the Senate [bill] will hurt people who are eligible and qualified for Medicaid.”

The bill, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, would slash trillions in discretionary spending to pay for tax cuts for rich people and big corporations. Health care changes include tightening work requirements for Medicaid, limiting how states can fund Medicaid, and allowing tax credits that help people afford private health insurance to expire.

Tillis was one of only two Senate Republicans to vote against advancing the bill on Saturday. He announced that he would not seek reelection the following day. His abrupt decision not to run again appears to be driven by political headwinds he expects if the bill becomes law.

About 3 million North Carolinians are enrolled in Medicaid, and Trump pledged multiple times not to back cuts to the program.

“What do I tell 663,000 people, in two years or three years, when President Donald Trump breaks his promise by pushing them off Medicaid?” Tillis railed. “Republicans are about to make a mistake.”

The bill is expected to pass the Senate later this week. It will then go back to the House for further revisions. Trump initially wanted to sign the bill by July 4, but that date has been pushed back to July 7.

Some Republicans are already expressing interest in running for Tillis’ seat, including Rep. Tim Moore, Rep. Richard Hudson, and ara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law.

Former Rep. Wiley Nickel is the only prominent Democrat in the race thus far. Many expect former Gov. Roy Cooper to enter the race as well.

“No matter which MAGA loyalist Donald Trump hand-picks to run in North Carolina, I’m the Democrat who’s ready to take them on and win,” Nickel said in a statement. “North Carolinians are independent-minded and won’t be fooled by extremists pushing an agenda that puts billionaires first and working families last.”

Tillis’ sudden concern about health care is a reversal. He opposed expanding Medicaid in North Carolina under the ACA and voted repeatedly to repeal the law.

The Cook Political Report, which analyzes elections, rates the race to replace Tillis as a “toss up.”

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Obamacare opponent Scott Brown is attempting a comeback in New Hampshire

Obamacare opponent Scott Brown is attempting a comeback in New Hampshire

By Jesse Valentine - June 27, 2025
New red tape could keep people from getting Obamacare

New red tape could keep people from getting Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - June 25, 2025
Disaster relief at stake as Trump moves to abolish FEMA

Disaster relief at stake as Trump moves to abolish FEMA

By Jesse Valentine - June 18, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Obamacare opponent Scott Brown is attempting a comeback in New Hampshire

Obamacare opponent Scott Brown is attempting a comeback in New Hampshire

By Jesse Valentine - June 27, 2025
New red tape could keep people from getting Obamacare

New red tape could keep people from getting Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - June 25, 2025
Disaster relief at stake as Trump moves to abolish FEMA

Disaster relief at stake as Trump moves to abolish FEMA

By Jesse Valentine - June 18, 2025
Trump order lets VA doctors deny care based on politics, marital status

Trump order lets VA doctors deny care based on politics, marital status

By Jesse Valentine - June 17, 2025
New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s stock trades continue to draw scrutiny

New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s stock trades continue to draw scrutiny

By Jesse Valentine - June 13, 2025
Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2025
AJ News
Latest
Obamacare opponent Scott Brown is attempting a comeback in New Hampshire

Obamacare opponent Scott Brown is attempting a comeback in New Hampshire

By Jesse Valentine - June 27, 2025
New red tape could keep people from getting Obamacare

New red tape could keep people from getting Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - June 25, 2025
Disaster relief at stake as Trump moves to abolish FEMA

Disaster relief at stake as Trump moves to abolish FEMA

By Jesse Valentine - June 18, 2025
Trump order lets VA doctors deny care based on politics, marital status

Trump order lets VA doctors deny care based on politics, marital status

By Jesse Valentine - June 17, 2025
New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s stock trades continue to draw scrutiny

New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr.’s stock trades continue to draw scrutiny

By Jesse Valentine - June 13, 2025
Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

Kennedy fires vaccine safety panel, breaking promise to Senators

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2025
“An Abortion Saved My Life After I Got Leukemia”

“An Abortion Saved My Life After I Got Leukemia”

By Bonnie Fuller - June 10, 2025
Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans defends GOP tax bill with distortions and half-truths

Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans defends GOP tax bill with distortions and half-truths

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2025
Republican bill makes it easier for Trump to fire federal workers

Republican bill makes it easier for Trump to fire federal workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 04, 2025
Will a new abortion bill save the lives of pregnant women in Texas?

Will a new abortion bill save the lives of pregnant women in Texas?

By Bonnie Fuller - June 03, 2025
How many will lose health insurance under the Republican bill? The CBO says 13.7 million.

How many will lose health insurance under the Republican bill? The CBO says 13.7 million.

By Jesse Valentine - May 23, 2025
Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

Rep. Bresnahan sold shares in PA companies ahead of market drop

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2025
Senate Republicans confirm convicted felon as U.S. ambassador

Senate Republicans confirm convicted felon as U.S. ambassador

By Jesse Valentine - May 20, 2025
Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

Texas women face prosecution for abortions if new bill becomes law

By Bonnie Fuller - May 16, 2025
It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

It’s not just Medicaid—House Republicans want to cut food stamps too

By Jesse Valentine - May 15, 2025
Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

Disability advocates arrested protesting GOP Medicaid cuts

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2025
Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

Republican Bill Huizenga cheers power plant funds he tried to block

By Jesse Valentine - May 12, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

Jack Ciattarelli called harmful tariffs a “grand experiment”

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2025
Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

Paul LePage, a Medicaid critic, launches congressional bid in Maine

By Jesse Valentine - May 06, 2025
Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

Earle-Sears ignored trans issues in office—now she uses them as a wedge

By Jesse Valentine - May 05, 2025
Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

Trump effectively shuts down campaign finance watchdog

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

Ciattarelli wants a DOGE-style commission to crack down on New Jersey Medicaid recipients

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2025
House Republicans roll out new plan to decimate Medicaid

House Republicans roll out new plan to decimate Medicaid

By Jesse Valentine - April 24, 2025
Trump White House plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers

Trump White House plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers

By Jesse Valentine - April 22, 2025