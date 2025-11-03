search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

‘Ticket to Ride’ and pickle sandwiches: The family life behind Abigail Spanberger’s campaign

Remember the viral victory speech with the toddler under the podium? That kid’s mom could be Virginia’s next governor.

By Bonnie Fuller - November 03, 2025
Share
Abigail Spanberger
Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger speaks during a campaign event with former President Barack Obama, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

This story first appeared in Dogwood

On Nov. 4, Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger hopes to earn the title of governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, but there’s another role that will remain even more important to her: mom.

Spanberger and her husband, Adam, are the parents of three daughters in public school: sixth grader Catherine, ninth grader Charlotte, and Claire, a senior in high school. They are all cheering their mother on in her race against Republican nominee Winsome Earle-Sears.

As a candidate, Spanberger is driven by the desire to improve the lives of all Virginia families. It’s no surprise, then, that her own family’s support has been central to her political career. 

When Spanberger, then serving her third term as representative for the 7th District, first considered running for governor, she made sure that her daughters were on board with the idea.

“I had some really thoughtful conversations with my oldest daughter, who was very, very sweet,” Spanberger told Dogwood in an interview. “And when we were talking and having family discussions about, ‘What do you think about this? This would be disruptive to all our lives,’ she said that she really wants Virginia to have a very good governor who cares about kids and focuses on education. And she said, ‘I think you would be a very good governor.’”

Spanberger said her daughter added: “So while it would be weird to have my mom be governor, we need a good governor, and you’d be a good governor, so I think you should do it.”

Claire noted to her mother that because of her role as 7th District representative, Spanberger was already frequently recognized in public.

“It just means that there are more Targets where you might get recognized.”

Spanberger appreciates her daughter’s “very, very sweet perspective to recognize that already my role as a congressional representative has created some interesting experiences,” such as when her family is out and they stop to talk to constituents.

Balancing family and politics on the campaign trail

Despite the changes to their normal family activities, Spanberger said that all three of her daughters have been “very, very supportive” of her race for governor.

“So far, so good,” she said. “They think it’s been an interesting adventure.”

The gubernatorial race is just the latest adventure for Spanberger’s kids, who often kept her company on congressional campaign outings.

Spanberger, a former CIA intelligence officer, first stepped into the political world when she decided to run for Congress against incumbent and Tea Party Republican Dave Brat in the 2018 election. 

At the time, protecting the Affordable Care Act (ACA) from Republican attacks was her priority. 

The Republican House, at the urging of then-President Donald Trump, had voted on a proposal to overturn the landmark health care legislation, which expanded health insurance coverage to all Americans. The ACA was only saved by Republican Sen. John McCain, who famously rejected his colleagues’ attempt to overturn the ACA with a thumbs-down on the Senate floor. 

Another shock was waiting for Republicans when Spanberger defeated Brat by 6,800 votes. Her victory made her the first woman to ever represent the 7th District.

Because of their experiences on the campaign trail during Spanberger’s Congressional campaigns, the congresswoman’s three daughters are no strangers to politics. “For my 10-year-old, it’s all she’s really known,” said Spanberger. 

And her constituents are no strangers to her kids, either. Memorably, when she was just 4, Catherine ran up to her mother on stage, mid-victory speech for her 2019 congressional reelection. Catherine crawled beneath the podium and peeked out between her mom’s legs, charming the crowd.

Without missing a beat of her speech, Spanberger expertly bent down, pulled Catherine up onto her hip, and held her there for the duration.

An onlooker tweeted: “The strength of a woman is simply miraculous! Congresswoman-elect Abigail Spanberger rocking motherhood while giving her victory speech!”

Another tweeted: “That’s what great working moms do!”

Spanberger’s two older girls, who also joined their parents and sister on that election night, still remember the “before Mom was in politics” days. This motivates Spanberger to prioritize family time, which she calls “sacred.” 

She credits her husband, Adam, “a wonderful partner in all of this, a wonderful parent,” for making her life in the pressure-cooker world of politics “much easier.”

“If we’re going to do a movie or game night, or I’m home for a relaxing family night, I try to put the phone away and I don’t check email,” she said. “But it’s pretty much the same as any working parent trying to find that level of balance.”

Her favorite game to play with the family? Ticket to Ride. “But I usually lose quite terribly whenever I play,” she said.

Another favorite for this native Virginian: Peanut butter and pickle sandwiches. 

“Dill pickles and creamy peanut butter,” she said. “It’s absolutely delicious.”

Despite her daughters growing up in the political limelight—a spotlight that will only intensify if the latest polls are right and she wins the governorship—Spanberger said they live like “normal” Virginia kids, attending public school just like she and her husband did.

“I guess the only difference is perhaps my kids may have turned on the TV and seen me when I was off on Capitol Hill or something like that. But when you believe in what you’re doing, I think it makes it much, much easier, which is certainly the case for me.”

And Spanberger’s daughters are clearly familiar with Capitol Hill. When she was a congresswoman, she commemorated daughter Charlotte’s visit to the Capitol on her birthday with a photo of the pair at the top of the dome in matching hot pink jackets.

From public schools to gun violence, parenthood guides her platform priorities

Being a mom has inspired Spanberger’s determination to improve Virginia’s public schools, to protect the state’s children from gun violence, and to protect the reproductive rights of the state’s daughters.

When visiting a school, she “had a seventh grader ask me about lockdown drills and the worry, trauma, and hurt that we are inflicting on our children every time there is a lockdown drill at their schools,” she said.

“It’s our responsibility as adults to protect them, and we can.”

Spanberger points to safe storage and red flag laws that the state legislature has moved on, but she would also like to see waiting periods imposed before firearm purchases and magazine capacity limits for assault weapons.

A public school grad herself, Spanberger said she’s focused on hiring more teachers to end Virginia’s longtime shortage and to prepare each child for success after graduation—“whatever that might look like for that child.”

She said it’s time for Virginia to have a governor focused on improving the learning experience at schools instead of banning books, bullying LGBTQ kids, and demonizing teachers.

Raising three daughters has only strengthened her resolve to protect reproductive freedom, an effort that’s taken center stage as the Commonwealth considers legislation to enshrine reproductive rights in its constitution.

For Spanberger, politics and people can’t be separated—she’s driven by a desire to secure better lives for all Virginians and their families.

On International Women’s Day last year, she took to Instagram to post:

“I’m proud of my three daughters. They are strong, they are kind, they are curious, and they have bright futures. As Virginia’s next governor, I will make sure that all young women and girls have the opportunities they need to succeed.”

Bonnie Fuller
Tags:

Recommended

Republican John Reid says Confederate generals were “remarkable people”

Republican John Reid says Confederate generals were “remarkable people”

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

By Jesse Valentine - October 28, 2025
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Republican John Reid says Confederate generals were “remarkable people”

Republican John Reid says Confederate generals were “remarkable people”

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

By Jesse Valentine - October 28, 2025
Some of Jack Ciattarelli’s biggest donors have criminal records

Some of Jack Ciattarelli’s biggest donors have criminal records

By Jesse Valentine - October 27, 2025
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2025
Miyares’ record shows a long history of siding with landlords over renters

Miyares’ record shows a long history of siding with landlords over renters

By Jesse Valentine - October 16, 2025
AJ News
Latest
Republican John Reid says Confederate generals were “remarkable people”

Republican John Reid says Confederate generals were “remarkable people”

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
RFK Jr. is going to war against abortion pills

RFK Jr. is going to war against abortion pills

By Bonnie Fuller - October 31, 2025
Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

Ciattarelli wants to end the immigration policy that made his family American

By Jesse Valentine - October 31, 2025
Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

Collins says she opposed GOP bill—then brags about writing it

By Jesse Valentine - October 28, 2025
Some of Jack Ciattarelli’s biggest donors have criminal records

Some of Jack Ciattarelli’s biggest donors have criminal records

By Jesse Valentine - October 27, 2025
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler raises money for radical anti-abortion group

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2025
Lavish White House spending persists as federal workers go unpaid

Lavish White House spending persists as federal workers go unpaid

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2025
Miyares’ record shows a long history of siding with landlords over renters

Miyares’ record shows a long history of siding with landlords over renters

By Jesse Valentine - October 16, 2025
Lombardo voted by mail. Now, he wants to restrict it.

Lombardo voted by mail. Now, he wants to restrict it.

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2025
Miller-Meeks digs in, says no to health care savings for Iowans

Miller-Meeks digs in, says no to health care savings for Iowans

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2025
Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

By Jesse Valentine - October 10, 2025
Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

Republican Rep. Rob Wittman under fire for fundraising during shutdown

By Jesse Valentine - October 08, 2025
Jason Miyares advanced an extreme anti-abortion agenda as Virginia attorney general

Jason Miyares advanced an extreme anti-abortion agenda as Virginia attorney general

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2025
NEWSLETTER: A new generation of Trump grifters

NEWSLETTER: A new generation of Trump grifters

By Jesse Valentine - October 06, 2025
Texas wanted to force her US Marine vet husband to watch their baby die—it would have been worse than war

Texas wanted to force her US Marine vet husband to watch their baby die—it would have been worse than war

By Bonnie Fuller - October 02, 2025
Tumblr linked to Republican John Reid engaged with Nazi porn accounts

Tumblr linked to Republican John Reid engaged with Nazi porn accounts

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2025
Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

Spanberger speaks: How she’ll fight Medicaid cuts, create more affordable housing, and protect public schools

By Bonnie Fuller - September 25, 2025
Republican Josh Williams: I support tax breaks for the rich

Republican Josh Williams: I support tax breaks for the rich

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2025
Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

Whatley leans on election deniers, alleged abusers to fund North Carolina Senate run

By Jesse Valentine - September 24, 2025
NEWSLETTER: wake up

NEWSLETTER: wake up

By Jesse Valentine - September 19, 2025
House Democrats demand answers on Jimmy Kimmel firing

House Democrats demand answers on Jimmy Kimmel firing

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
Can Democrats defeat Andy Ogles?

Can Democrats defeat Andy Ogles?

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
J.D. Vance jokes about White House committing war crimes

J.D. Vance jokes about White House committing war crimes

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2025
NRSC uses edited clip to falsely tie Cooper to Charlotte stabbing

NRSC uses edited clip to falsely tie Cooper to Charlotte stabbing

By Jesse Valentine - September 12, 2025
Public school defender Ghazala Hashmi takes on right-wing radio’s Reid for lieutenant governor

Public school defender Ghazala Hashmi takes on right-wing radio’s Reid for lieutenant governor

By Bonnie Fuller - September 12, 2025
Texas’ newest abortion law allows $100,000 rewards for snitching on pregnant women

Texas’ newest abortion law allows $100,000 rewards for snitching on pregnant women

By Bonnie Fuller - September 10, 2025
Collins slams ‘outside money’ before heading to Hollywood for fundraiser

Collins slams ‘outside money’ before heading to Hollywood for fundraiser

By Jesse Valentine - September 10, 2025
Iowa Rep. Miller-Meeks balks at concerns of mobile home residents

Iowa Rep. Miller-Meeks balks at concerns of mobile home residents

By Jesse Valentine - September 09, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Trump blew up a boat

NEWSLETTER: Trump blew up a boat

By Jesse Valentine - September 06, 2025
FACT CHECK: Yes, Wes Moore did receive a Bronze Star for heroism

FACT CHECK: Yes, Wes Moore did receive a Bronze Star for heroism

By Jesse Valentine - September 02, 2025
In her own words: Why this Texas physician now helps women in Virginia

In her own words: Why this Texas physician now helps women in Virginia

By Bonnie Fuller - September 02, 2025
NEWSLETTER: Gavin Newsom’s noncompliance

NEWSLETTER: Gavin Newsom’s noncompliance

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025
The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

The MAGAfication of Mike Rogers

By Jesse Valentine - August 22, 2025

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .