Tom Barrett promoted GOP budget by passing off a political insider as a small business owner

The owner of Greenlee Consulting has contributed thousands to Barrett’s campaigns.

By Jesse Valentine - October 10, 2025
Tom Barrett
Representative Tom Barrett (R-MI) chairs a House Veteran's Affairs Committee hearing on artificial intelligence on Monday, September 15, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Michigan Rep. Tom Barrett’s small business roundtable featured a prolific Republican donor and campaign consultant.

The August 20 event was billed as a discussion among “small business owners from across the community” about the supposed benefits of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Republican budget signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4.

“We are taking historic action to protect our small businesses, cut costs for working families, and give a much needed boost to Michigan’s economy,” Barrett posted on X, along with pictures of the event that also featured Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler.

One of the attendees was Scott Greenlee, the founder of Greenlee Consulting in Grand Rapids. In a separate X post, Barrett recognized Greenlee Consulting as one of the small businesses represented at the roundtable.

Greenlee is a longtime political operative whose firm has received $200,000 since 2010 to advise various Republican campaigns in Michigan, including far-right candidate for governor Tudor Dixon. The firm’s services are listed on campaign finance disclosures as “consulting” and “consulting on robocalls.”

As an individual, Greenlee has donated to multiple Republican candidates, including Barrett. He has given $1,916.10 to Barrett just this year.

Greenlee is also the proprietor of the Patriots Fund, a political action committee registered in Michigan. Barrett is the only 2026 candidate endorsed by the Patriots Fund.

While the One Big Beautiful Bill Act does include a tax cut for small businesses, some argue any savings will likely be offset by rising prices and tariffs.

“About 242,000 small businesses import goods each year … and many are already struggling with rising costs and uncertainty,” reported the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Barrett represents Michigan’s 7th District, which includes much of Lansing. He is running for a second term next year and is considered one of the most vulnerable Republican incumbents.

Jesse Valentine
