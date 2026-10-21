search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Tom Tiffany pledged to protect Social Security. His record tells another story.

Tiffany has repeatedly called for raising the retirement age.

By Jesse Valentine - October 21, 2026
Share
tom tiffany
FILE - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany talks to supporters during a campaign event, July 29, 2026, in Kenosha, WI. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany pledged not to cut Social Security or Medicare, but he has backed several bills and budgets that nibble at the edges of both programs.

Tiffany is now running for Wisconsin governor and facing an electorate that overwhelmingly opposes cutting safety net programs. His Democratic opponent is Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

In May 2023, Tiffany told the DrydenWire podcast that individuals who paid into Social Security and Medicare should be guaranteed their benefits. He then immediately said he was open to raising the retirement age, which could delay benefits for millions of Americans.

“If you’ve paid in for Social Security or Medicare, you should get those benefits,” Tiffany said. “Now as we go forward, life expectancy has changed so much through the decades, and it really hasn’t changed with Social Security. So at some point, should we say those beneficiaries that are perhaps under 50, under 40, should we raise that retirement age? That’s something I believe should be discussed.”

Tiffany tested this theory one month later when the House Republican Study Committee (RSC), of which he is a member, released its budget proposal for fiscal year 2024. It proposed raising the full retirement age from 67 to 69 by 2033.

About 26% of Social Security enrollees opt to begin collecting permanently reduced benefits at 62. Under the RSC proposal, people claiming at 62 in 2033 or later would receive about 61% of their full benefit, compared with 70% under current law.

In other words, a cut in benefits.

The budget also proposed creating a “premium support system” for Medicare that would allow private insurers to compete with the federal government. Under this proposal, beneficiaries could either enroll in traditional Medicare or receive help from the government paying premiums for a private insurance plan.

Critics say such a system shifts financial risk from the government to older adults, who could end up paying more out of pocket as a result. It could also encourage healthier beneficiaries to enroll in private plans while those with greater medical needs remain in traditional Medicare, putting an increased strain on the program.

The budget also called for “all federal programs” to be subject to work requirements. It was unclear whether this broad wording applied to Social Security and Medicare as well.

Tiffany signed the budget, giving it his full-throated support.

Last year, Tiffany voted for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), which will impose a $1 trillion cut to Medicaid over the next decade, primarily to fund tax breaks for the wealthy. But the law posed a major threat to Medicare as well.

OBBB is projected to increase federal deficits by trillions of dollars. Policy experts said this was likely to trigger the 2010 Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act, which forces automatic spending cuts, known as sequestration, under certain circumstances when legislation increases deficits.

The Center for American Progress projected this would lead to a $45 billion cut in Medicare payments. Congress was forced to pass a subsequent law to stop this calamity from happening.

Tiffany also cosponsored balanced budget amendments to the U.S. Constitution in 2021 and 2023. He wrote an op-ed endorsing a blanched budget amendment in 2024.

Such an amendment would require the government to limit spending to its revenue, preventing it from running budget deficits. If Social Security costs ever exceeded its dedicated tax revenue, Congress would be forced to either raise taxes or cut spending to make up the difference. It may also limit Social Security’s ability to draw on its own trust fund to pay out benefits.

The AARP warned in 2018 that a “balanced budget amendment would likely harm Social Security and Medicare, subjecting both programs to potentially deep cuts without regard to the impact on the health and financial security of individuals.”

Tiffany has also supported measures that could disrupt the expediency of the Social Security Administration. In 2023, he backed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, that proposed reducing funding for the office, which is responsible for disbursing benefits and helping to settle benefit disputes.

The Limit, Save, Grow Act did not become law.

Between 2023 and 2024, Tiffany voted 25 times to block measures that protect Social Security and Medicare from future cuts.

A Marquette University Law School poll from last month showed Crowley leading Tiffany by three percentage points.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Ramaswamy has business ties to China’s Communist Party

Ramaswamy has business ties to China’s Communist Party

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2026
Graham took campaign cash from Epstein-linked billionaires

Graham took campaign cash from Epstein-linked billionaires

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2026
DiLorenzo has millions tied to offshore tax havens

DiLorenzo has millions tied to offshore tax havens

By Jesse Valentine - October 21, 2026
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Ramaswamy has business ties to China’s Communist Party

Ramaswamy has business ties to China’s Communist Party

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2026
Graham took campaign cash from Epstein-linked billionaires

Graham took campaign cash from Epstein-linked billionaires

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2026
DiLorenzo has millions tied to offshore tax havens

DiLorenzo has millions tied to offshore tax havens

By Jesse Valentine - October 21, 2026
Sununu’s lobbying firm sought tariff relief for big corporations

Sununu’s lobbying firm sought tariff relief for big corporations

By Jesse Valentine - October 20, 2026
False attack ad says Benitez-Thompson backed early release for killers

False attack ad says Benitez-Thompson backed early release for killers

By Jesse Valentine - October 20, 2026
Drazan staffer had teaching license revoked for alleged sexual misconduct

Drazan staffer had teaching license revoked for alleged sexual misconduct

By Jesse Valentine - October 20, 2026
AJ News
Latest
Ramaswamy has business ties to China’s Communist Party

Ramaswamy has business ties to China’s Communist Party

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2026
Graham took campaign cash from Epstein-linked billionaires

Graham took campaign cash from Epstein-linked billionaires

By Jesse Valentine - October 22, 2026
DiLorenzo has millions tied to offshore tax havens

DiLorenzo has millions tied to offshore tax havens

By Jesse Valentine - October 21, 2026
Sununu’s lobbying firm sought tariff relief for big corporations

Sununu’s lobbying firm sought tariff relief for big corporations

By Jesse Valentine - October 20, 2026
False attack ad says Benitez-Thompson backed early release for killers

False attack ad says Benitez-Thompson backed early release for killers

By Jesse Valentine - October 20, 2026
Drazan staffer had teaching license revoked for alleged sexual misconduct

Drazan staffer had teaching license revoked for alleged sexual misconduct

By Jesse Valentine - October 20, 2026
False ad distorts Amish Shah’s record on sex offenders

False ad distorts Amish Shah’s record on sex offenders

By Jesse Valentine - October 20, 2026
Wife of Lombardo campaign manager marched with Jan. 6 rioters

Wife of Lombardo campaign manager marched with Jan. 6 rioters

By Jesse Valentine - October 16, 2026
Examining Mike Turner’s pro-war record

Examining Mike Turner’s pro-war record

By Jesse Valentine - October 16, 2026
Collins backed DOJ officials who dismantled public corruption unit

Collins backed DOJ officials who dismantled public corruption unit

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

Mike Rounds’ private flights cost taxpayers millions

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Sununu opposed crackdowns on corporate tax shelters

Sununu opposed crackdowns on corporate tax shelters

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

David Flippo’s campaign is backed by election deniers

By Jesse Valentine - October 15, 2026
Misleading ads attack Democrats over ACA subsidies GOP let expire

Misleading ads attack Democrats over ACA subsidies GOP let expire

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2026
Tom Kean helped Big Pharma protect billions in cancer drug sales

Tom Kean helped Big Pharma protect billions in cancer drug sales

By Jesse Valentine - October 14, 2026
Biggs voted against barring sex offenders from security jobs

Biggs voted against barring sex offenders from security jobs

By Jesse Valentine - October 09, 2026
Greg Cunningham ad omits required military disclaimer

Greg Cunningham ad omits required military disclaimer

By Jesse Valentine - October 09, 2026
Paxton signals openness to Social Security cuts in leaked audio

Paxton signals openness to Social Security cuts in leaked audio

By Jesse Valentine - October 09, 2026
Science, healthcare, and the wealth gap: Why Stefany Shaheen is running for Congress

Science, healthcare, and the wealth gap: Why Stefany Shaheen is running for Congress

By Bonnie Fuller - October 09, 2026
Stelson campaign did not employ undocumented immigrant, despite WH claims

Stelson campaign did not employ undocumented immigrant, despite WH claims

By Jesse Valentine - October 08, 2026
Zach Lahn Wants to ban H-1B hiring after benefitting from it

Zach Lahn Wants to ban H-1B hiring after benefitting from it

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Ryan Elijah says mother’s debilitating fall was “God opening a door”

Ryan Elijah says mother’s debilitating fall was “God opening a door”

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Garrity slams executive order protecting abortion seekers

Garrity slams executive order protecting abortion seekers

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Finstad voted against lower drug costs on first day in Congress

Finstad voted against lower drug costs on first day in Congress

By Jesse Valentine - October 07, 2026
Lombardo administration fell short on infant opioid care

Lombardo administration fell short on infant opioid care

By Jesse Valentine - October 02, 2026
Dan Sullivan took $95,000 from alleged veteran scammers

Dan Sullivan took $95,000 from alleged veteran scammers

By Jesse Valentine - October 02, 2026
Sununu worked for telecom giants that fought privacy rules

Sununu worked for telecom giants that fought privacy rules

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2026
Collins’ husband did work for data center lobbying firm

Collins’ husband did work for data center lobbying firm

By Jesse Valentine - September 30, 2026
Whatley’s Iran war windfall

Whatley’s Iran war windfall

By Jesse Valentine - September 30, 2026
Sununu’s health insurance ties follow him into Senate race

Sununu’s health insurance ties follow him into Senate race

By Jesse Valentine - September 29, 2026
Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

Kiggans’ net worth may have grown by millions in Congress

By Jesse Valentine - September 28, 2026
Sullivan backs policies that enrich his family’s business

Sullivan backs policies that enrich his family’s business

By Jesse Valentine - September 28, 2026
Bobby Charles has ties to Dennis Hastert and Mark Foley

Bobby Charles has ties to Dennis Hastert and Mark Foley

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2026
Huizenga’s revolving door: at least a dozen staffers became lobbyists

Huizenga’s revolving door: at least a dozen staffers became lobbyists

By Jesse Valentine - September 25, 2026
Victor Marx says abortion is “evil” and “occultic”

Victor Marx says abortion is “evil” and “occultic”

By Jesse Valentine - September 24, 2026
Biggs opposed 2005 law targeting child sex traffickers

Biggs opposed 2005 law targeting child sex traffickers

By Jesse Valentine - September 23, 2026
After her near-fatal pregnancy crisis, Amanda Zurawski is finally a mom

After her near-fatal pregnancy crisis, Amanda Zurawski is finally a mom

By Bonnie Fuller - September 23, 2026
Brinker Harding has up to $125,000 invested in Big Pharma

Brinker Harding has up to $125,000 invested in Big Pharma

By Jesse Valentine - September 21, 2026
Stavros Anthony criticized government handouts while billing taxpayers for car expenses

Stavros Anthony criticized government handouts while billing taxpayers for car expenses

By Jesse Valentine - September 18, 2026

Except where otherwise noted, content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License .