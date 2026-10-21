Tom Tiffany pledged to protect Social Security. His record tells another story.

Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany pledged not to cut Social Security or Medicare, but he has backed several bills and budgets that nibble at the edges of both programs.

Tiffany is now running for Wisconsin governor and facing an electorate that overwhelmingly opposes cutting safety net programs. His Democratic opponent is Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

In May 2023, Tiffany told the DrydenWire podcast that individuals who paid into Social Security and Medicare should be guaranteed their benefits. He then immediately said he was open to raising the retirement age, which could delay benefits for millions of Americans.

“If you’ve paid in for Social Security or Medicare, you should get those benefits,” Tiffany said. “Now as we go forward, life expectancy has changed so much through the decades, and it really hasn’t changed with Social Security. So at some point, should we say those beneficiaries that are perhaps under 50, under 40, should we raise that retirement age? That’s something I believe should be discussed.”

Tiffany tested this theory one month later when the House Republican Study Committee (RSC), of which he is a member, released its budget proposal for fiscal year 2024. It proposed raising the full retirement age from 67 to 69 by 2033.

About 26% of Social Security enrollees opt to begin collecting permanently reduced benefits at 62. Under the RSC proposal, people claiming at 62 in 2033 or later would receive about 61% of their full benefit, compared with 70% under current law.

In other words, a cut in benefits.

The budget also proposed creating a “premium support system” for Medicare that would allow private insurers to compete with the federal government. Under this proposal, beneficiaries could either enroll in traditional Medicare or receive help from the government paying premiums for a private insurance plan.

Critics say such a system shifts financial risk from the government to older adults, who could end up paying more out of pocket as a result. It could also encourage healthier beneficiaries to enroll in private plans while those with greater medical needs remain in traditional Medicare, putting an increased strain on the program.

The budget also called for “all federal programs” to be subject to work requirements. It was unclear whether this broad wording applied to Social Security and Medicare as well.

Tiffany signed the budget, giving it his full-throated support.

Last year, Tiffany voted for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), which will impose a $1 trillion cut to Medicaid over the next decade, primarily to fund tax breaks for the wealthy. But the law posed a major threat to Medicare as well.

OBBB is projected to increase federal deficits by trillions of dollars. Policy experts said this was likely to trigger the 2010 Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act, which forces automatic spending cuts, known as sequestration, under certain circumstances when legislation increases deficits.

The Center for American Progress projected this would lead to a $45 billion cut in Medicare payments. Congress was forced to pass a subsequent law to stop this calamity from happening.

Tiffany also cosponsored balanced budget amendments to the U.S. Constitution in 2021 and 2023. He wrote an op-ed endorsing a blanched budget amendment in 2024.

Such an amendment would require the government to limit spending to its revenue, preventing it from running budget deficits. If Social Security costs ever exceeded its dedicated tax revenue, Congress would be forced to either raise taxes or cut spending to make up the difference. It may also limit Social Security’s ability to draw on its own trust fund to pay out benefits.

The AARP warned in 2018 that a “balanced budget amendment would likely harm Social Security and Medicare, subjecting both programs to potentially deep cuts without regard to the impact on the health and financial security of individuals.”

Tiffany has also supported measures that could disrupt the expediency of the Social Security Administration. In 2023, he backed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, that proposed reducing funding for the office, which is responsible for disbursing benefits and helping to settle benefit disputes.

The Limit, Save, Grow Act did not become law.

Between 2023 and 2024, Tiffany voted 25 times to block measures that protect Social Security and Medicare from future cuts.

A Marquette University Law School poll from last month showed Crowley leading Tiffany by three percentage points.