Tough on crime? Some GOP candidates face scrutiny over their own legal issues

Several Republican U.S. House candidates are pledging to crack down on crime, but many of them have done little to address the issue or have criminal records themselves.

The FBI reports that crime rates have consistently fallen since 2021. Despite this, many voters still list crime as their top concern in the November election. Republicans have sought to exploit this fear with ads and social media posts painting communities are more dangerous than they actually are.

One such ad is being run by Scott Baugh, the Republican candidate in California’s 47th district. Baugh previously served as Minority Leader of the California Assembly. The ad claims Baugh’s Orange County district is besieged by gang violence and touts the work he has done counseling at-risk youth.

In 1996, however, Baugh was indicted on several counts, including nine felony counts, for filing false campaign reports and pressuring an aide to commit perjury. The cases were dismissed on procedural grounds. Baugh was later charged on the same counts in civil court and forced to pay a fine.

A similar ad is being run by Joe McGraw, a criminal judge running for congress in Illinois’ 17th district. McGraw states in the ad that he spent 20 years “locking up criminals and protecting our streets.” But McGraw’s judicial record shows that he consistently gave lenient sentences to violent criminals, including sex offenders.

In 2014, McGraw sentenced a woman who abused and starved her infant to death to probation. Prosecutors had recommended a 22-year prison sentence. In 2022, McGraw reduced bail for an alleged murder from $5 million to $50,000, enabling the man to go free while awaiting trial.

In 2011, McGraw tried a case in which an Illinois public school teacher pleaded guilty to child pornography charges and indecent solicitation of a minor. Prosecutors recommended a six year prison sentence. McGraw gave the perpetrator four years probation. McGraw issued a similar ruling in 2022 when he sentenced a man found guilty of criminal sexual abuse to just 90 days of “periodic imprisonment.”

McGraw explained his method for deciding criminal sentences during a June campaign event at Faith Center church.

“I would take the file folder, go back in chambers, and I’d lay it on the floor,” McGraw said. “Then, I would lay on top of that file and I’d pray, and pray, and pray until God gave me leading of what to do. Then I’d come back out and give my ruling.”

Other Republicans have sought to link crime with weak border security. This is false. In addition to crime rates falling, multiple studies have shown that migrants commit less crimes than their American-born counterparts. There have been significantly more border apprehensions and deportations under President Joe Biden than there were under former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Mike Garcia in California’s 47th district is a major perpetrator of the migrant-crime lie. In dozens of social media posts, Garcia has claimed that undocumented migrants are murdering, raping, and assaulting American citizens.

“Violent criminals are crossing our border, victimizing Americans, and being released back onto our streets by soft-on-crime politicians,” Garcia wrote in August. “Not only do we have to secure our border immediately, but we must end the lenient policies that allow rapists to go free after just 6 months.”

In office, however, Garcia supported the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, a Republican bill that proposed sweeping cuts to the federal budget including for border security. The bill also proposed cuts to programs that aid with transnational crime and drug trafficking investigations.

Laurie Buckhout, the Republican candidate in North Carolina’s first district, has also seized on the migrant-crime conspiracy. In a December 2023 social media post she claimed weak border security was “causing an epidemic of death from fentanyl overdoses, child trafficking and crime.”

Buckhout has come under fire for attending a campaign event organized by a convicted child sex offender. In 2017, Buckhout was arrested for DUI when she was pulled over while driving and refused to consent to a blood alcohol test.



Public health data shows that fentanyl deaths have consistently declined since 2023.