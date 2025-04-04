Trump admin canceled Social Security contracts to punish Maine governor

The Social Security Administration (SSA) canceled vital contracts with Maine in retaliation for the state’s Democratic governor angering President Donald Trump.

Leland Dudek, the acting SSA commissioner, initially claimed that the contracts were canceled accidentally, but emails obtained by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee reveal that he explicitly ordered the cancelations to spite Gov. Janet Mills.

“Please cancel the contracts,” Dudek wrote on Feb. 27. “While our improper payments will go up, and fraudsters may compromise identities, no money will go from the public trust to a petulant child.”

Six days earlier, Trump and Mills clashed at a summit for state governors. Trump asked Mills whether she would enforce his executive order banning transgender women from competing in school sports. Mills replied that she would follow state and federal law. When Trump said he would strip the state of federal funds if she didn’t comply, Mills shot back, “See you in court.”

Trump later demanded an apology from Mills on social media. Mills did not respond.

The SSA provides contracts to help state agencies execute various functions related to Social Security. The contracts Dudek canceled helped with record keeping. As a result, hospitals were unable to enroll newborns in Social Security and deceased people were not removed from the Social Security rolls.

Maine currently has the oldest population in the United States, with nearly 22% of its residents over the age of 65.

Dudek reinstated the contracts within 24 hours following public outcry.

In a letter, Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, the Democratic ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, called on Dudek to resign.

“The acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration should serve the American people, not create waste, fraud, and abuse on the taxpayer’s dime,” Connolly wrote. “I call on you to resign immediately, and I request that you sit for a transcribed interview with staff of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.”

A spokesperson for the Social Security Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.