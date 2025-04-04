search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Trump admin canceled Social Security contracts to punish Maine governor

Democrats are calling for acting Social Security Commissioner Leland Dudek to resign.

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
Share
Maine Gov Janet Mills
Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks to the press Wednesday after a dedication of the Picker House Lofts in the Continental Mill in Lewiston. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

The Social Security Administration (SSA) canceled vital contracts with Maine in retaliation for the state’s Democratic governor angering President Donald Trump.

Leland Dudek, the acting SSA commissioner, initially claimed that the contracts were canceled accidentally, but emails obtained by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee reveal that he explicitly ordered the cancelations to spite Gov. Janet Mills.

“Please cancel the contracts,” Dudek wrote on Feb. 27. “While our improper payments will go up, and fraudsters may compromise identities, no money will go from the public trust to a petulant child.”

Six days earlier, Trump and Mills clashed at a summit for state governors. Trump asked Mills whether she would enforce his executive order banning transgender women from competing in school sports. Mills replied that she would follow state and federal law. When Trump said he would strip the state of federal funds if she didn’t comply, Mills shot back, “See you in court.”

Trump later demanded an apology from Mills on social media. Mills did not respond.

The SSA provides contracts to help state agencies execute various functions related to Social Security. The contracts Dudek canceled helped with record keeping. As a result, hospitals were unable to enroll newborns in Social Security and deceased people were not removed from the Social Security rolls.

Maine currently has the oldest population in the United States, with nearly 22% of its residents over the age of 65.

Dudek reinstated the contracts within 24 hours following public outcry.

In a letter, Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, the Democratic ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, called on Dudek to resign.

“The acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration should serve the American people, not create waste, fraud, and abuse on the taxpayer’s dime,” Connolly wrote. “I call on you to resign immediately, and I request that you sit for a transcribed interview with staff of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.”

A spokesperson for the Social Security Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

By Jesse Valentine - March 26, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli’s anti-immigration ad features foreign stock footage

Jack Ciattarelli’s anti-immigration ad features foreign stock footage

By Jesse Valentine - February 19, 2025
GOP Gov. Joe Lombardo funded candidates tied to racist remarks

GOP Gov. Joe Lombardo funded candidates tied to racist remarks

By Jesse Valentine - December 12, 2024
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

By Jesse Valentine - March 26, 2025
Jack Ciattarelli’s anti-immigration ad features foreign stock footage

Jack Ciattarelli’s anti-immigration ad features foreign stock footage

By Jesse Valentine - February 19, 2025
GOP Gov. Joe Lombardo funded candidates tied to racist remarks

GOP Gov. Joe Lombardo funded candidates tied to racist remarks

By Jesse Valentine - December 12, 2024
Judge orders people removed from voter rolls to be reinstated, Gov. Youngkin to seek appeal

Judge orders people removed from voter rolls to be reinstated, Gov. Youngkin to seek appeal

By Charlotte Rene Woods, Virginia Mercury - October 25, 2024
Republican Kelly Ayotte’s record shows strong opposition to public school funding

Republican Kelly Ayotte’s record shows strong opposition to public school funding

By Jesse Valentine - October 23, 2024
Court records show DeSantis’ office behind threats to broadcasters airing pro-abortion ad

Court records show DeSantis’ office behind threats to broadcasters airing pro-abortion ad

By Jackie Llanos, Florida Phoenix - October 21, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
Trump’s antiwar claims don’t hold up in leaked group chat

Trump’s antiwar claims don’t hold up in leaked group chat

By Jesse Valentine - March 28, 2025
Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

By Jesse Valentine - March 26, 2025
GOP-led legislatures ramp up abortion restrictions

GOP-led legislatures ramp up abortion restrictions

By Jesse Valentine - March 18, 2025
HHS slashes vaccine research, amplifies misinformation

HHS slashes vaccine research, amplifies misinformation

By Jesse Valentine - March 11, 2025
Senate Republicans scrap consumer protections for payment apps

Senate Republicans scrap consumer protections for payment apps

By Jesse Valentine - March 10, 2025
Rep. Don Bacon admits he voted for Medicaid cuts

Rep. Don Bacon admits he voted for Medicaid cuts

By - February 28, 2025
Trump admin cracks down on affordable weight-loss treatments

Trump admin cracks down on affordable weight-loss treatments

By Jesse Valentine - February 27, 2025
Republican lawmakers are lying about Medicaid fraud

Republican lawmakers are lying about Medicaid fraud

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2025
Trump’s education pick: schools may lose funds for teaching Black history

Trump’s education pick: schools may lose funds for teaching Black history

By Jesse Valentine - February 13, 2025
JD Vance defends DOGE staffer who promoted eugenics 

JD Vance defends DOGE staffer who promoted eugenics 

By Jesse Valentine - February 10, 2025
Texas’ abortion ban has OB-GYNs working in an environment of ‘extreme fear’

Texas’ abortion ban has OB-GYNs working in an environment of ‘extreme fear’

By Bonnie Fuller - February 04, 2025
RFK Jr. won’t commit to protecting Medicaid in Senate confirmation hearing

RFK Jr. won’t commit to protecting Medicaid in Senate confirmation hearing

By Jesse Valentine - January 30, 2025
House Republicans push Medicaid cuts to fund tax breaks for billionaires

House Republicans push Medicaid cuts to fund tax breaks for billionaires

By Jesse Valentine - January 24, 2025
‘Collateral damage’: Texas doctors say abortion ban endangers pregnant women

‘Collateral damage’: Texas doctors say abortion ban endangers pregnant women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 23, 2025
Trump makes Republican senators squirm with January 6 pardons

Trump makes Republican senators squirm with January 6 pardons

By Jesse Valentine - January 23, 2025
GOP lawsuits aim to overturn election results in tight races

GOP lawsuits aim to overturn election results in tight races

By Jesse Valentine - January 23, 2025
Brad Schimel touts support of sheriff who backed voter fraud myths

Brad Schimel touts support of sheriff who backed voter fraud myths

By Jesse Valentine - March 25, 2025