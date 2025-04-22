search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

Trump White House plans to garnish wages of student loan borrowers

Forty percent of student loan debtors do not have college degrees.

By Jesse Valentine - April 22, 2025
Share
Department of Education building
The US Department of Education is seen on March 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump has said he wants his new education chief, Linda McMahon, to "put herself out of a job" and close the Education Department. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

The Department of Education announced Monday that it will resume garnishing the wages of federal student loan borrowers. The program, known as “involuntary repayment,” was put on hold in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 5.3 million federal student loan borrowers are currently in default. They will be given 30 days to enroll in repayment plans before garnishment begins. In addition to salaries, tax refunds and Social Security benefits will also be subject to collection.

The change is a sharp departure from the Biden Administration, which made alleviating student loan debt a top priority. In a statement, Education Secretary Linda McMahon characterized those efforts as reckless and unfair.

“American taxpayers will no longer be forced to serve as collateral for irresponsible student loan policies,” McMahon said. “The Biden Administration misled borrowers: the executive branch does not have the constitutional authority to wipe debt away, nor do the loan balances simply disappear.”

This is not entirely accurate. The Secretary of Education can “compromise, waive, or release” federal student loan debt. This power has been used in the past to successfully wipe out debt for disabled people, defrauded students, and public service employees.

For many, the garnishing of wages comes at a perilous moment. Inflation continues to drive up the cost of basic necessities like groceries and housing. Economists expect President Donald Trump’s trade policies to exacerbate those price increases in the coming months and years.

The Debt Collective, an organization advocating for student loan forgiveness, says the resumption of wage garnishing will disproportionately affect lower-income earners.

“40% of people with student debt don’t have a college degree,” the group wrote on X  “So whenever we talk about people who defaulted on their loans, it’s usually people who are being paid at the level of a high school diploma recipient. This is a massive regressive tax on the low income [earners].”

A poll from March 2024 found that more than 50% of Millennial and Gen Z voters support partial or total student loan forgiveness.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

By Jesse Valentine - March 26, 2025
PEN America: Florida removed more library books than any state last year

PEN America: Florida removed more library books than any state last year

By Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix - November 01, 2024
Amid fraught landscape, school districts react differently to transgender sports ban law

Amid fraught landscape, school districts react differently to transgender sports ban law

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - October 04, 2024
AJ News
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Read More
Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

By Jesse Valentine - March 26, 2025
PEN America: Florida removed more library books than any state last year

PEN America: Florida removed more library books than any state last year

By Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix - November 01, 2024
Amid fraught landscape, school districts react differently to transgender sports ban law

Amid fraught landscape, school districts react differently to transgender sports ban law

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - October 04, 2024
Federal judge dismisses challenge to Tennessee law barring K-12 trans kids from restrooms of choice

Federal judge dismisses challenge to Tennessee law barring K-12 trans kids from restrooms of choice

By Anita Wadhwani, Tennessee Lookout - September 27, 2024
NC superintendent candidate Morrow called for mass arrests, enacting Insurrection Act in 2021 video

NC superintendent candidate Morrow called for mass arrests, enacting Insurrection Act in 2021 video

By Galen Bacharier, NC Newsline - August 12, 2024
Education budget makes strides on Whitmer’s free pre-K and community college plans

Education budget makes strides on Whitmer’s free pre-K and community college plans

By Lucy Valeski, Michigan Advance - July 23, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Megadonor embroiled in ethics scandal gave thousands to Winsome Earle-Sears

Megadonor embroiled in ethics scandal gave thousands to Winsome Earle-Sears

By Jesse Valentine - April 21, 2025
“I Was Terrified To Get Pregnant Again After Having to Flee Tennessee for a Life-Saving Abortion”

“I Was Terrified To Get Pregnant Again After Having to Flee Tennessee for a Life-Saving Abortion”

By Bonnie Fuller - April 21, 2025
Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs will lead to job losses

Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs will lead to job losses

By Jesse Valentine - April 17, 2025
Democrats take stand for wrongly deported Maryland man

Democrats take stand for wrongly deported Maryland man

By Jesse Valentine - April 16, 2025
North Carolina law would make it illegal for Democratic AG to sue Trump

North Carolina law would make it illegal for Democratic AG to sue Trump

By Jesse Valentine - April 11, 2025
Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

Older Americans suffer under Republican slash and burn policies

By Jesse Valentine - April 09, 2025
Scott Brown got Trump’s tariff plans for New Zealand very wrong

Scott Brown got Trump’s tariff plans for New Zealand very wrong

By Jesse Valentine - April 08, 2025
Trump admin canceled Social Security contracts to punish Maine governor

Trump admin canceled Social Security contracts to punish Maine governor

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

Senate Republicans vote to eliminate cap on overdraft fees

By Jesse Valentine - April 03, 2025
Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

Forced to carry a dying baby, this Texas mother of four says she didn’t think it could happen to her

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

Despite pleas from women and doctors, Texas may implement even more abortion restrictions

By Bonnie Fuller - March 28, 2025
Trump’s antiwar claims don’t hold up in leaked group chat

Trump’s antiwar claims don’t hold up in leaked group chat

By Jesse Valentine - March 28, 2025
Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

Frontline Republican governors cheer on Department of Ed closure

By Jesse Valentine - March 26, 2025
GOP-led legislatures ramp up abortion restrictions

GOP-led legislatures ramp up abortion restrictions

By Jesse Valentine - March 18, 2025
HHS slashes vaccine research, amplifies misinformation

HHS slashes vaccine research, amplifies misinformation

By Jesse Valentine - March 11, 2025
Senate Republicans scrap consumer protections for payment apps

Senate Republicans scrap consumer protections for payment apps

By Jesse Valentine - March 10, 2025
Rep. Don Bacon admits he voted for Medicaid cuts

Rep. Don Bacon admits he voted for Medicaid cuts

By - February 28, 2025
Trump admin cracks down on affordable weight-loss treatments

Trump admin cracks down on affordable weight-loss treatments

By Jesse Valentine - February 27, 2025
Republican lawmakers are lying about Medicaid fraud

Republican lawmakers are lying about Medicaid fraud

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2025
Trump’s education pick: schools may lose funds for teaching Black history

Trump’s education pick: schools may lose funds for teaching Black history

By Jesse Valentine - February 13, 2025
JD Vance defends DOGE staffer who promoted eugenics 

JD Vance defends DOGE staffer who promoted eugenics 

By Jesse Valentine - February 10, 2025