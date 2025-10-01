search
Tumblr linked to Republican John Reid engaged with Nazi porn accounts

Reid denies ownership with the blog.

By Jesse Valentine - October 01, 2025
John Reid
Republican lieutenant governor candidate John Reid, right, speaks to members of the crowd following a campaign rally in Chesterfield, Va., Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

A pornographic blog linked to Virginia lieutenant governor candidate John Reid shared content from accounts that fetishized Nazism and sexual violence.

Reid has denied ownership of the blog, which was hosted on Tumblr under the name JRDeux, the same handle he uses on Instagram and TikTok. Other news outlets have reported on the existence of the blog, but not its racist content or disturbing imagery.

Tumblr lets users upload and share different types of media. All of JRDeux’s posts were images reposted from other accounts. To find and share this content, JRDeux would have had to either follow the accounts that posted it, search for related material, or encounter it through Tumblr’s algorithmic recommendations.

Reid said the blog is part of a coordinated effort to smear him for being a gay Republican, even though its posts date back to 2014—before he was a political candidate and was mostly known as a local news broadcaster and media consultant.

The blog was deleted shortly after it was first reported on, but we were able to recover several posts using the Internet Archive. Please note that this article contains slurs that may be offensive to some readers.

In October 2015, JRDeux shared an image of a male college student in underwear from the user obedientniggerdc. That account’s bio described the user as a “subservient nigger who knows his place in society” and included a solicitation for “superior white men” near Washington, D.C., to contact them via email.

Obedientniggerdc posted multiple images of shirtless men with white supremacist tattoos, including a close-up of a muscular chest emblazoned with a swastika and captioned, “fucking nice WP ink M88.” WP is an acronym for “white power,” and M88 is a neo-Nazi code phrase for “Heil Hitler.”

Other posts from this user were captioned with homophobic slurs and repeatedly referred to white men as “SSirs,” likely a reference to the Nazi Schutzstaffel, known as the SS. Another post praised the attractiveness of prominent GOP politicians it described as “conservative alpha males,” including Sens. John Thune and Todd Young.

The underwear photo was the only post JRDeux shared from obedientniggerdc.

Another post from obedientniggerdc showed a nude man being pinned down and choked, his face contorted in agony. JRDeux shared similar content from other users, including one image of a man in bondage gear using a necktie to asphyxiate someone and another of a bald man forcing someone’s face into his armpit.

Both of these images were reposted from the user slaveandy, whose profile described themselves as a “filthy faggot.” Many of the posts from this user were extremely graphic, showing men being forced to eat from dog bowls, locked in cages, or having their genitals mutilated. One depicted a man’s anus spread with a speculum and used as an ashtray.

Republicans believe JRDeux is Reid. The Tumblr surfaced as part of a party assessment of candidate vulnerabilities conducted last spring. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged Reid to withdraw from the race because of the blog but did not divulge the specific content that prompted his call.

“Explicit social media content like this is a distraction,” Youngkin told reporters on April 29. “It’s a distraction for campaigns, and it’s a distraction from people paying attention to the most important issues.”

Reid has refused to leave the race and maintains the blog is not his.

While Reid identifies as a gay Republican, he has also taken several anti-LGBTQ positions. He is a vocal opponent of trans rights and signaling he would not cast a tie-breaking vote to protect same-sex marriage in Virginia.

Equality Virginia, the state’s largest gay rights organization, endorsed Reid’s Democratic opponent, state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi.

“It’s imperative that we keep that forward momentum this November by supporting pro-equality candidates willing to defend Virginia against outrageous federal overreach,” said Narissa Rahaman, the organization’s executive director.

Speculation about Reid owning the blog risks undermining his pledge to combat antisemitism, a centerpiece of his campaign platform.

A Reid campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

