search
Sections List
American Journal News
search
Sections Sections List
American Journal News

U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan donated thousands to controversial, far-right figures

Bresnahan’s beneficiaries include Scott Wagner, a Republican candidate for governor who compared immigrants to a “raccoon infestation.”

By Jesse Valentine - July 11, 2024
Share
Capitol Building
The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2023. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)

Rob Bresnahan Jr., the Republican candidate for congress in Pennsylvania’s 8th district, has contributed thousands to far-right candidates and anti-abortion extremists. The contributions threaten to undercut his campaign message of moderation and nonpartisanship.

Bresnahan is a wealthy venture capitalist and the founder of the firm RPB Ventures LLC. He is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright in what is expected to be a highly competitive race.

According to FEC disclosures, Bresnahan has been a prolific political donor. One of his biggest beneficiaries was former Rep. Lou Barletta who received $2,600 from Bresnahan between 2016 and 2018.

Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district from 2011 to 2019. He ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 but failed to advance past the Republican primary. Barletta previously served on the board of the Federation For American Immigration Reform (FAIR), an anti-immigration organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center recognizes as a hate group

In 2018, CNN reported on Barletta’s ties to numerous fringe organizations and outlets, including a 2006 interview he gave to the American Free Press, a publication that has promoted Holocaust denial and 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Bresnahan also contributed a total of $2,000 to the campaigns of Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser. In 2020, Bresnahan worked as a consultant on Meuser’s campaign and was paid $20,000.

Meuser is an ally of former President Donald Trump. In 2020, Meuser was one of 120 House Republicans to sign an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the results of the 2020 election. On Jan. 6, 2021, Meuser voted against certifying the election results.

In Congress, both Barletta and Meuser supported federal abortion bans.

In 2018, Bresnahan contributed $3,000 to former state Sen. Scott Wagner’s campaign for governor. Wagner came under fire in that race for remarks he made in 2017 describing financier George Soros as a “Hungarian Jew” with a “hatred for America.” In a separate incident, Wagner quoted a post from a far-right website that compared Muslim immigrants to a “raccoon infestation.”

Wagner is firmly anti-union. While serving in the Pennsylvania legislature, he backed multiple bills aimed at limiting union power. In a 2014 speech, he compared the influence of unions to that of dictators such as Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Putin. Wagner later apologized for these remarks.

In 2023, Bresnahan contributed $1,150 to Carolyn Callucio, a candidate for Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Callucio was endorsed by multiple anti-abortion groups.

Callucio lost her race to Democrat Daniel McCaffery. 

A Bresnahan spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

Jesse Valentine
Tags:

Recommended

 Republican Monique DeSpain boasts about out-of-state support

 Republican Monique DeSpain boasts about out-of-state support

By Jesse Valentine - July 11, 2024
Republican U.S. House candidate Rob Mercuri held fundraisers with fake Trump elector

Republican U.S. House candidate Rob Mercuri held fundraisers with fake Trump elector

By Jesse Valentine - June 28, 2024
All 6 Republicans in Colorado’s 4th District primary deny the science of climate change

All 6 Republicans in Colorado’s 4th District primary deny the science of climate change

By Chase Woodruff, Colorado Newsline - May 30, 2024
AJ News
Get the latest news here first.
Read More
 Republican Monique DeSpain boasts about out-of-state support

 Republican Monique DeSpain boasts about out-of-state support

By Jesse Valentine - July 11, 2024
Republican U.S. House candidate Rob Mercuri held fundraisers with fake Trump elector

Republican U.S. House candidate Rob Mercuri held fundraisers with fake Trump elector

By Jesse Valentine - June 28, 2024
All 6 Republicans in Colorado’s 4th District primary deny the science of climate change

All 6 Republicans in Colorado’s 4th District primary deny the science of climate change

By Chase Woodruff, Colorado Newsline - May 30, 2024
Bruising Bacon-Frei GOP primary bleeds into Bacon-Vargas rematch this fall

Bruising Bacon-Frei GOP primary bleeds into Bacon-Vargas rematch this fall

By Aaron Sanderford, Nebraska Examiner - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Ohio’s congressional Dems demand vote on contraception protection

Ohio’s congressional Dems demand vote on contraception protection

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal - May 15, 2024
AJ News
Latest
Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

Big investors are buying up single-family homes. Sen. Sherrod Brown has a plan to stop them.

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024
New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

New Mexico Senate nom Nella Domenici earned up to $1 million renting out Connecticut home

By Jesse Valentine - July 08, 2024
GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

GOP’s Mark Robinson blames bad fathers for social ills despite own son’s criminal record

By Jesse Valentine - July 03, 2024
Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

Kelly Ayotte’s history of backing Medicare cuts could be hurdle in governor’s race

By Jesse Valentine - July 02, 2024
Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

Texas Republican Ken Paxton enlisted outside group to gut rights for pregnant workers

By Jesse Valentine - June 24, 2024
Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

Ted Cruz leverages Trump conviction on podcast for own personal gain

By Jesse Valentine - June 11, 2024
Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

Arizona Republican Kari Lake proposes massive cuts to Medicaid and Medicare

By Jesse Valentine - June 10, 2024
Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

Virginia U.S. Senate candidate Hung Cao says workplace diversity is ‘Marxism’

By Jesse Valentine - June 06, 2024
Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

Republican Bernie Moreno’s rags-to-riches story exposed as a lie

By Jesse Valentine - May 24, 2024
What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

What happens to clinics after a state bans abortion? They fight to survive.

By Chabeli Carrazana and Shefali Luthra - May 22, 2024
Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte took job at Caterpillar after tax fraud probe

By Jesse Valentine - May 21, 2024
Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

Alabama OB-GYN residencies dropped over 20% after Dobbs, state abortion ban, says analysis

By Alander Rocha, Alabama Reflector - May 21, 2024
House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

House GOP celebrates National Police Week while pushing to defund local law enforcement

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

Evolution denier Mark Robinson could reshape North Carolina’s education system

By Jesse Valentine - May 16, 2024
Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

Republican Jay Ashcroft backs anti-abortion clinics that push lies and disinformation

By Jesse Valentine - May 14, 2024
Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

Republican Sam Brown’s assault on teacher unions could backfire

By Jesse Valentine - May 09, 2024
Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

Florida abortion ban puts GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s anti-choice views in spotlight

By Jesse Valentine - May 07, 2024
Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

Trump leaves door open to banning medication abortion nationwide

By Jennifer Shutt, States Newsroom - April 30, 2024
Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

Republican Caroleene Dobson wants Alabama abortion ban to go nationwide

By Jesse Valentine - April 30, 2024
Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

Ohio Gov. DeWine said he didn’t know of millions in FirstEnergy support. Is it plausible?

By Marty Schladen, Ohio Capital Journal - April 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

GOP Rep. Zach Nunn suggests laws against hate crime aren’t needed

By Jesse Valentine - April 15, 2024
GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

GOP Senate candidate Hung Cao blames racial equity for Baltimore bridge tragedy

By Jesse Valentine - March 29, 2024
GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

GOP Rep. Jennifer Kiggans donates thousands to far-right extremists

By Jesse Valentine - March 08, 2024
Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno: “Absolute pro-life no exceptions.”

By Jesse Valentine - March 07, 2024
Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

Anti-China Republicans pocket thousands from Chinese owned conglomerate

By Jesse Valentine - March 04, 2024
Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

Republican Eric Hovde makes inconsistent statements about family history

By Jesse Valentine - February 26, 2024
Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

Republican David McCormick invests millions in website that platforms Holocaust denial

By Jesse Valentine - February 09, 2024
Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

Lawmakers will again take up bills expanding, tightening gun laws

By Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 31, 2024
UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden over ‘scab’ Trump

By Ashley Murray, States Newsroom - January 24, 2024
Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

Republicans Sam Brown and Jeff Gunter sling mud in Nevada senate primary

By Jesse Valentine - January 17, 2024
A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

A Young Texas Woman Almost Died Due To The Texas Abortion Bans – Now She’s Battling To Save Other Women

By Bonnie Fuller - January 10, 2024
Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

Health care legislation preview: Maryland advocates want to focus on access, patients in 2024 session

By Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters - January 08, 2024
How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

How GOP senate hopefuls try to excuse the  January 6 insurrection

By Jesse Valentine - January 05, 2024
NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

NH lawmakers will be taking up major voting bills this year. Here are some to watch for.

By Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin - January 04, 2024
Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

Republican US Senate candidates want to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent 

By Jesse Valentine - December 22, 2023
Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

Rand Paul went all in on the Kentucky governor’s race. It didn’t work.

By - December 15, 2023
Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

Texas governor and attorney general do little to curb state’s chemical plant crisis

By Jesse Valentine - December 08, 2023
Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

Likely GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde proposed tax hike for poorer workers and retirees

By Jesse Valentine - December 07, 2023
Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

Whitmer signs specific criminal penalties for assaulting health care workers into law

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance - December 06, 2023
105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

105 Republicans voted to expel Santos for things Trump has also done

By Jesse Valentine - December 05, 2023
For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

For Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, another Trump term is another chance to kill Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - December 04, 2023
Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

Florida Sen. Rick Scott backs Donald Trump in revived push to repeal Obamacare

By Jesse Valentine - November 30, 2023
Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

Tate Reeves took donations from power company that hiked customer rates

By Jesse Valentine - November 06, 2023
Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

Daniel Cameron ran on depoliticizing the Kentucky AG’s office. He made it more political.

By Jesse Valentine - November 03, 2023
Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

Republican operatives sound every alarm on current trajectory of 2023 governor’s race

By Adam Ganucheau, Mississippi Today - October 24, 2023
 Republican Monique DeSpain boasts about out-of-state support

 Republican Monique DeSpain boasts about out-of-state support

By Jesse Valentine - July 11, 2024
Arkansas Secretary of State rejects proposed abortion amendment

Arkansas Secretary of State rejects proposed abortion amendment

By Tess Vrbin, Arkansas Advocate - July 10, 2024
 Michigan Republican Mike Rogers has repeatedly dodged questions about his work at AT&T

 Michigan Republican Mike Rogers has repeatedly dodged questions about his work at AT&T

By Jesse Valentine - July 09, 2024