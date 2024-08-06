U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan said anti-abortion ruling “did what it should do”

Republican U.S. House candidate Rob Bresnahan Jr. praised the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights is expected to be a major issue in Bresnahan’s race.

Bresnahan, a wealthy venture capitalist, is challenging Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright in Pennsylvania’s eighth district. The Cook Political, which analyzes elections and campaigns, ranks the race as a “toss up.”

During a meet and greet on July 22 in Swoyersville, PA, Bresnahan was asked about the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. This ruling overturned the federal abortion protections established by Roe v. Wade, allowing several states to enact strict abortion bans.

“I’m Roman Catholic, born and raised, but at the same time, I think Dobbs did what it should do,” Bresnahan said. “I think the best form of government is the government closest to the people. Dobbs did exactly what it should do and put it back to the states.”

Bresnahan has made other overtures to the anti-abortion movement. In 2018, he was elected to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, an important body within the state’s Republican Party. During his time on the committee, it voted to adopt the national Republican Party’s platform, which included backing a bill to ban abortion nationwide at 20 weeks gestation without exceptions for the life of the mother.

Between 2016 and 2023, Bresnahan contributed thousands of dollars to anti-abortion political candidates in Pennsylvania. That includes former Rep. Lou Barletta and current Rep. Dan Meuser. Both men have supported federal abortion bans.

In 2023, Bresnahan contributed $1,150 to Carolyn Carluccio, a candidate for Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Carluccio was endorsed by multiple anti-abortion groups.

Abortion rights are anticipated to be a key issue in Bresnahan’s race. The district supported former President Donald Trump in 2020 by four points. In 2023, the district decisively rejected Carluccio and her anti-abortion backers.

A Bresnahan spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.