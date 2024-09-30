Unpaid taxes and failed businesses haunt Michigan’s Republican state House candidates

Many Michigan Republican candidates for the state House are campaigning on promises of economic responsibility, but publicly available records show that several top contenders have histories of financial mismanagement.

Democrats currently hold a two-seat majority in the Michigan House of Representatives. Much of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s agenda could be stalled if Republicans take over.

Ronald Singer, a mechanical engineer, is the Republican candidate in House district 13, which includes portions of Warren and Center Line. Singer’s campaign website calls for slashing taxes for corporations and individuals and increasing oversight of how tax dollars are spent.

According to property records, Singer owns four condominiums in Warren. He was late paying property taxes on these condominiums in 2019 and 2020.

Singer previously owned an apartment building in Fraser. The building was given a citation in 2005 for a rat infestation. Four years later, Singer lost ownership of the building in foreclosure proceedings. He re-purchased the property out of foreclosure in 2012.

Singer’s Democratic opponent is incumbent Rep. Mai Xiong.

Dale Biniecki, a retired truck driver, is the Republican candidate in House district 31. He pledges to support policies that are “cost effective to the Michigan taxpayer” but has faced similar issues to Singer.

Biniecki was late paying property taxes six times between 2003 and 2006. The IRS imposed liens against Biniecki and his spouse for unpaid federal taxes in 1986, 1990, and 1991.

District 31 is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Reggie Miller. She is running for reelection.

Utica City Councilman Ron Robinson, the Republican candidate in House district 58, touts his experience as a small business owner on his campaign website. He lists lowering costs, mainly gas prices, as a top priority.

Robinson’s business record, however, is spotty. In 2007, he founded Splice of Life Creative Productions, a photography and video production company in Redford Township.

Businesses in Michigan are required to submit reports to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) each year. Splice of Life Creative Productions did not initially submit these reports in 2008 and 2009. Both reports were submitted retroactively in 2010.

Splice of Life Creative Productions has not submitted any annual reports since 2021. LARA currently lists the business as active but not in good standing, signaling that the business has not met certain compliance obligations.

Robinson is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Nate Shannon.

Andy Shaver, a pastor from Eaton County, is the Republican candidate in House district 76. Shaver lists “Property Rights” as a campaign priority and calls for eliminating limitations on land use.

Shaver has been reprimanded for repeatedly failing to pay taxes and mortgages on properties he owns. In January 2007, Shaver bought three vacant parcels of land in Kalamo Township. All three parcels were repossessed by the county in 2010 for unpaid taxes from 2008. Shaver paid the late taxes and re-acquired the parcels in 2011. A month later, the parcels were repossessed again for unpaid taxes from 2009. In July 2011, the parcels were sold at auction due to Shaver’s unpaid mortgage payments.

In January 2021, a farm financing company put a lien on Shaver’s home address.

Shaver is challenging Democratic Rep. Angela Witwer.

Robert Wojtowicz, the Republican candidate in House district 61, has faced similar issues. A property owned by Wojtowicz’s company, Kendyll Kay LLC, received four liens and five citations for unpaid property taxes and association fees between 2012 and 2023.

Wojtowicz’s company owns several other properties that have also faced liens for unpaid property taxes.

Wojtowicz’s Democratic opponent is incumbent Rep. Denise Mentzer.

None of the candidates profiled in this article immediately responded to requests for comment.