Veterans’ groups slam Trump’s march toward war with Venezuela

A Yale Law professor described the White House’s actions as “illegal and immoral.”

By Jesse Valentine - November 18, 2025
Protest sign against Venezuela war
A demonstrator holds a sign while protesting outside of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Multiple veterans’ groups are sounding the alarm about the White House’s military provocations against Venezuela.

“Let’s be very clear: this is unconstitutional,” former New York Rep. Max Rose, a senior advisor to VoteVets, said on Oct. 31. “If the United States is going to go to war, it requires Congress’ approval.”

Since August, the White House has destroyed 20 fishing vessels in the Caribbean Sea that it says were trafficking drugs from Venezuela. No evidence has been provided to substantiate these claims. At least 79 individuals from Venezuela, Colombia, and Trinidad and Tobago have been killed in the attacks.

Now, U.S. warships and an aircraft carrier have surrounded Venezuela and the country’s military has been placed on high alert, all but bracing for an American invasion.

“We have to put our foot down, not only in objection to this decision,” Rose continued, “but to the steps this administration is taking to put us on the road to yet another forever war.”

President Donald Trump ran on ending foreign wars in all three of his presidential campaigns, but he has largely failed to keep this promise. Since the start of his second term, he has ordered airstrikes against Iran and failed to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. A ceasefire negotiated between Israel and Hamas has faltered several times and remains tenuous.

On Nov. 6, Senate Democrats introduced a resolution to block Trump from taking further action in Venezuela, but the effort was nearly unanimously blocked by Republican lawmakers.

“The failure by the Senate to block his unauthorized military actions is a disservice to the rule of law,” said Jose Vasquez, executive director of the veterans’ rights group Common Defense. “In our democracy, no president should have the power to start a war on his own.”

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who served in the Army National Guard and was wounded in the Iraq War, shared a similar sentiment.

“If Trump believes war is necessary, he must bring his case to Congress and prove why it’s worth turning more moms and dads into Gold Star parents,” Duckworth said. “Let Congress debate. Let us vote. It’s our duty.”

Even with congressional approval, it’s still not clear if the strikes on fishing boats would be legally permissible. The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 bars the military from engaging in most law enforcement activities. The law includes a carve-out for drug enforcement, but it limits the military’s activities to monitoring and intercepting the flow of narcotics. 

“The decision to blow up the boat and kill everyone on board when interdiction and detention was a clearly available option is manifestly illegal and immoral,” Oona Hathaway, a professor at Yale Law School, told CNN.

Invading Venezuela could have political repercussions as well. A recent YouGov poll found that 62% of American voters oppose military action in Venezuela, with another 22% unsure of how they feel about the matter. Among independent voters, 63% disapprove.


“Disguising the largest military buildup in decades off Venezuela as a “counternarcotics” mission doesn’t hide the truth,” VoteVets said in a social media post. “The Trump administration is manufacturing a new Forever War.”

The post ended with the hashtag #NoDepartmentOfForeverWar.

Jesse Valentine
