Veto overrides push Kansas anti-abortion bills into law, while Louisiana seeks to protect IVF

Abortion-related bills continue to be introduced and debated in legislatures across the country, especially in states where the procedure is already banned.

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris, Idaho Capital Sun - May 10, 2024
Pro-abortion rights rally in Missouri
Rabbis and supporters from around the country rally to protect abortion rights, Nov. 9, 2022, in Clayton, Missouri. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

It can be hard to monitor them all, so States Newsroom’s Reproductive Rights Today team tracks certain bills that could become law in their respective states in a biweekly legislative roundup. Depending on the partisan makeup of a state’s legislature and other state government officials, some bills have a higher chance of passing and becoming law than others. 

Connecticut

House Bill 5424: A bill that would have prevented “adverse actions” against medical providers at religiously affiliated hospitals or clinics who might counsel or refer patients for reproductive care, including abortion, died in the legislature on Thursday, CT Mirror reported. It would have protected those who offer information and counseling about contraception, termination of pregnancy, gender-affirming care and other reproductive health care, but no action was taken on the bill by the deadline. Reproductive advocates said they will try to pass the legislation again next year. 

Status: Died after legislative deadline

Sponsor: Public Health Committee, with 13 co-sponsors from the House and Senate

Kansas

Despite Kansas voters’ overwhelming rejection of abortion bans in a referendum shortly after the Dobbs decision in 2022, lawmakers passed several bills related to abortion. Abortion is legal in Kansas, and six clinics provide in-clinic services.

House Bill 2749: Lawmakers were able to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that requires medical facilities and providers to ask patients for the reason why they are terminating a pregnancy before the procedure takes place, Kansas Reflector reported. The data will be reported to the legislature every other year and include the age, marital status and education level of each patient, along with whether they were the victim of rape, incest or domestic abuse. If the patient refuses to answer, that must be noted as well. Planned Parenthood Great Plains is considering a lawsuit over the law. 

Status: Veto override successful — law

Sponsor: Republican Rep. Ron Bryce, on behalf of Kansans for Life

Senate Bill 28: Kelly’s line-item veto of this bill was also struck down. The state budget bill includes an allocation of $2 million for the Pregnancy Compassion Awareness Program. The funds are meant to “enhance and increase resources that promote childbirth instead of abortion” for people handling unplanned pregnancies. Kelly said when Kansans widely rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed abortion bans, they “told politicians they should stop inserting themselves in private medical decisions between women and their doctors.”

Status: Veto override successful — law

Sponsor: Kansas Insurance Department

House Bill 2436: Another veto override was successful for this bill, which addresses “abortion coercion,” making it a felony to pressure someone into an abortion, including doctors, family members and partners, according to the Reflector. Conviction carries penalties including prison time and fines. While some lawmakers attempted to amend the bill in its early stages to make pressuring women into pregnancy a crime as well, those amendments were not included.

Status: Veto override successful — law

Sponsor: Republican Rep. Rebecca Schmoe

Louisiana

Nearly all abortions are banned in Louisiana.

House Bill 833: The House of Representatives passed this bill in late April to protect access to in vitro fertilization by an overwhelming margin, and it is pending approval in the Senate. Louisiana Illuminator reported that Republican Gov. Jeff Landry has not committed to signing the legislation if it comes to his desk, saying only through a spokesman that he is reviewing it alongside many other bills passed by the legislature. The bill would shield doctors, clinics and other health care providers from lawsuits and criminal prosecution if embryos created during the IVF process were unintentionally lost. Louisiana Right to Life worked with lawmakers on the bill to ensure its passage.

Status: Passed the House, awaiting consideration in the Senate

Sponsor: Republican Rep. Paula Davis  

Missouri

Nearly all abortions are banned in Missouri. 

House Bill 2634: Gov. Mike Parson signed this bill into law on Thursday, prohibiting the spending of any public funds on an abortion facility or its affiliates or associates, including Medicaid, through the MO HealthNet program. Missouri Independent reports the bill is targeting Planned Parenthood clinics, which do not provide abortions in Missouri but may provide referrals to clinics in other states for abortion care. The clinics do provide contraceptives, testing for sexually transmitted diseases and cancer, and general wellness visits. The new law goes into effect Aug. 28, but the staff of Planned Parenthood clinics said they remain committed to staying open to all.

Status: Law

Sponsor: Republican Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman

This story was originally published on News From The States

Kelcie Moseley-Morris, Idaho Capital Sun

