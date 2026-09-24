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Victor Marx says abortion is “evil” and “occultic”

Marx supports a total abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.

By Jesse Valentine - September 24, 2026
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GOP gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx greets his supporters Tuesday, June 30, 2026, during a Colorado Primary Election watch party at Spruce Mountain Ranch in Larkspur, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

Victor Marx, the Republican candidate for Colorado governor, has repeatedly used offensive and incendiary language to describe his opposition to abortion rights.

Marx has been a pastor since 2003 and has worked closely with anti-abortion groups for close to twenty years. He has endorsed a total abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.

Colorado is one of seven states with no limits on when a pregnancy can be terminated, making it a haven for women who need care but live in states with abortion bans. In 2024, a whopping 62% of Coloradans voted to enshrine the right to reproductive care into the state constitution.

As recently as August, Marx said on Facebook that abortion is an example of “occultic activities” that people are “practicing openly” in the state.

“This state, they kill babies,” Marx said. “Wholesale slaughter. A girl teenager can drive in our state, get an abortion, you have to pay for it. She can drive back over that line and get to her parents and never know. Our state needs to repent.”

That same month, Marx’s running mate, George Markert, told FOX31 in Denver that he does not support the state’s constitutional amendment on reproductive rights and pledged as lieutenant governor to “work with all the stakeholders [to] try to get it rescinded.”

Marx frequently discusses abortion in religious terms. He told now-deceased podcaster Charlie Kirk in 2022 that abortion is “evil” and a “manifestation of darkness.”

Marx hosts his own podcast where he discusses Christianity and politics. In a 2023 episode, he described the abortion rate among Black people as a “self-inflicted genocide” and alleged they were using abortion as “a horrific form of birth control.”

In 2023, Marx told Rumble that abortion is why there are so many “angry women.”

“People wonder why so many angry women and Karens are out there,” Marx said. “When you kill your own child, you know, your soul knows it, your body knows it. And say what you want, it wounds you.”

The Waco Tribune-Herald wrote a profile of Marx in 2007 when he was working with a Christian nonprofit to open an academy for troubled youths. The article described Marx as a one-time assistant to James Dobson, the founder of the far-right group Focus on the Family.

Focus on the Family opposes all abortion rights and has described the LGBTQ rights movement as “Satanic.” The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated Focus on the Family as a hate group.

In August, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains held a joint press event with Cobalt and COLOR denouncing Marx’s views and his candidacy.

“He has repeatedly used language designed to dehumanize, shame, and stigmatize people seeking care,” said Claudia Pérez, the group’s Director of Public Affairs. “He is part of a movement that believes government should have the power to override deeply personal medical decisions.”

Marx’s Democratic opponent is state Attorney General Phil Weiser, who has pledged to defend reproductive rights if elected.

Jesse Valentine
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